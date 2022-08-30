Read full article on original website
James Allan
5d ago
Why is this article about LIV tour featuring a picture of Jordon Speith? He is not on the tour and on the players list! Click bait!
Reply(2)
18
gt 54
5d ago
This is the third time that I've seen spieth's picture for a Liv golf tournament. spieth needs to sue for using his likeness to promote Liv golf
Reply
10
David Block
5d ago
Looks to me like I am looking at a field filled with all so runs broken down players has beens and hypocrites.
Reply(1)
6
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational - Boston
While playing on the PGA Tour, Cameron Smith earned $3.6 million for his victory at the Players Championship in March, $2.5 million for winning the Open Championship in July and $1.476 million for his triumph at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. Yet by joining LIV Golf and making his debut at this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Boston, the 29-year-old Aussie could exceed each of those paydays with a victory at The International in Bolton, Mass.
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson laments his 'atrocious' results since joining LIV Golf
BOLTON, Mass — Phil Mickelson did not mince his words Friday at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. His scores have been terrible since returning to golf in June—which he did at LIV Golf’s opening event in England—following a personal break he took to allow the dust to settle from inflammatory comments he made about how the PGA Tour conducted its business.
Former PGA Tour Players Now With LIV Have Memberships Revoked for Next Season
Players not resigning Tour memberships upon joining LIV, such as Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, received a letter informing them of the revocation for 2022-23.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
Golf.com
Watching Tiger Woods watch Serena Williams, we saw something special
This spring, Serena Williams’ tennis career was at a crossroads. She hadn’t competed since June 2021, when she withdrew with an injury in a first-round match at Wimbledon. But now she felt the court calling. She knew who to turn to for advice: Tiger Woods. “I said, ‘I...
Golf Digest
Six players receive PGA Tour cards for 2022-23 after tour officially suspends Cam Smith and latest group of LIV defectors
The domino effect of the latest LIV Golf signings was felt on Friday when six tour pros hoping to somehow keep their status on the PGA Tour for the 2022-23 season became the beneficiaries of the latest round of defections. After hitting their opening tee shots in the first round...
ESPN
California teenager Lucy Li, 19, shoots 64 to take 2-shot lead at Dana Open
SYLVANIA, Ohio -- Lucy Li already is assured of an LPGA Tour card for next year. The 19-year-old Californian played Friday as though she is ready to join the big leagues even sooner. Li had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch on the back nine and kept bogeys off her...
How Much Does It Cost to Play The International Golf Club, Site of the LIV Golf Boston Event?
A look at membership costs for the International Golf Club in suburban Boston, site of the fourth LIV Golf event. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play The International Golf Club, Site of the LIV Golf Boston Event? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf.com
The irons used by the top 5 pros on the PGA Tour last season
A reliable (and long) driver can give pros a massive advantage off the tee, but it still doesn’t guarantee a hefty paycheck. As we continue to look back at the gear used by the top pros in each statistical category on the PGA Tour, the list of the five best in SG: Approach the green confirms one thing — picking up strokes on the field each week with the irons will always pay dividends.
SkySports
LIV golfers barred from renewing PGA Tour memberships for 2022-23 season
A letter sent on Thursday to 22 players who had yet to resign from the PGA Tour said their LIV contracts prevent them from meeting membership requirements for the 2022-23 season that begins in two weeks. Among the players who chose not to resign from the PGA Tour upon joining...
Martin Kaymer skipping event due to tension from LIV defection
Martin Kaymer was initially listed among the field for next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. However, he will not be in attendance and has no plans on competing. Because tensions continue to rise between PGA players and those who jumped ship to LIV, Kaymer opted to sit this one out.
Golf Digest
LIV Golf players informed they are ineligible for PGA Tour membership renewal
Former PGA Tour players who have jumped to LIV Golf were informed Thursday that they are ineligible to have their tour memberships renewed with the 2022-23 season set to begin in two weeks. The news, first reported by Morning Read, has been confirmed by Golf Digest. Though a number of...
Golf Digest
As LIV Golf's top player, World No. 2 Cam Smith doesn't disappoint in his debut
BOLTON, Mass — The question was whether Cameron Smith would add legitimacy to LIV Golf after leaving the PGA Tour and signing on as the World No. 2 and reigning Open Championship winner. While that may take time, one thing was immediately clear in the Smith’s first round on the lucrative rival tour—the mullet-wearing Australian adds considerable entertainment.
Lucy Li, 19, leads Dana Open, eyes first LPGA victory
She has two wins on the Epson Tour this year, which locked up her 2023 LPGA card. Now Lucy Li has her sights set on her biggest accomplishment to date. Li, 19, shot a 7-under 64 Friday at Highland Meadows Golf Club to get to 10 under and a two-shot lead after 36 holes in Sylvania, Ohio, the Dana Open.
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
thecomeback.com
PGA Tour sends strong message to LIV Golf players
If any LIV Golf defectors were hoping that they’d be able to play in PGA Tour events next year, those hopes were dashed on Friday. The Tour confirmed that it won’t allow those affiliated with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf to renew their memberships for the 2022-23 year. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated, which said that letters were sent to golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as all other players who had not officially resigned their memberships when they joined LIV.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf players allowed to wear shorts, says Greg Norman
LIV Golf endeavours to be different and provide a unique experience for the players at each event and they have strived to do this with a brand-new innovation at the Boston Invitational. At the conclusion of the first round at The International, Greg Norman announced on social media that LIV...
Wolff makes an ace and leads LIV Golf event over newcomers
BOLTON, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Wolff became a footnote in LIV Golf history with the first hole-in-one, an ace that carried him to a 7-under 63 and a one-shot lead over a pair of newcomers Friday in the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston. One of those newcomers was British Open champion...
Stanford's Rose Zhang sets new women's course record at Pebble Beach in 2022 Carmel Cup
Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang is the top-ranked amateur in the world for a reason. She won the NCAA individual title as a freshman in May at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. She helped the Cardinal capture the team title. A week ago, she was in Paris representing the United States in the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship, where she tied for low individual score. She also won AIG Women’s British Open’s Smyth Salver, which is given to low amateur.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Dana Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Dana Open prize money payout is from the $1.75 million purse, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of the Dana Open prize pool is...
