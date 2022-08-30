Read full article on original website
Test scores in Michigan low across key subjects, new numbers show
LANSING, Mich. — As another school year kicks off, test scores released Thursday from the 2022 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or MSTEP, show another year of poor performances in core learning areas like math, science, reading, and social studies. The release came the same day national test...
What is the Board of Canvassers? Little-known group has power to deny what's on ballots
LANSING, Mich. — With a quick voice vote, one little-known administrative body in Michigan has the ability to decide anything you might see on your ballot. While the work of the Board of State Canvassers is relatively simple — rubber stamp proposals that have met the state's requirements to make the ballot — an eight-hour meeting on Wednesday was anything but.
Police increase enforcement for holiday weekend
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police Troopers will be working extra hours this holiday weekend in an effort to keep people safe during their travels. The end of summer is traditionally marked by the Labor Day holiday and is a time for friends and families to enjoy outdoor parties and road trips.
Gas prices on the decline for holiday weekend
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Good news if you are traveling this holiday weekend, it will likely cost you less to fill your gas tank. Gas prices have been on the slow decline for the past several weeks. The average gas price in Michigan is about $3.81, according to Gas Buddy.
Thousands ready to walk the Mighty Mac in Labor Day tradition
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Final preparations are underway in Mackinaw City and St. Ignace as the communities prepare to host tens of thousands for an annual Labor Day tradition. The 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk is just days away. "Whether you plan to cross the Mackinac Bridge in your car...
Harbor Springs business manufactures pieces of Artemis 1 engine
EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) --Across the country, many are anticipating the launch of the Artemis 1 rocket. One Northern Michigan business is helping make that launch possible. Moeller Aerospace in Harbor Springs manufactured turbine blades and other hardware for Artemis' engine. According to the company, each blade produces 650 horsepower...
Holiday weekend forecast
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Friday will be a nice warm day across northern Michigan. Temperatures will be 78-89 degrees. The concern Friday is the humidity and breezy weather. Winds will be out of the Southwest at about 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. There's a high swim risk...
Youngkin says 'biological boys' should not play sports with 'biological girls'
ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — During a back-to-school rally on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted the public school district's transgender and gender expansive student policy called Regulation 2603. “They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their counselor, particularly...
California school district asks parents to rent rooms to teachers who can't afford housing
MILPITAS, Cali. (TND) — A school district in California is asking students' parents to house educators due to increased costs for housing near their schools. The Milpitas Unified School District sent out online forms to parents in the district that read:. "Do you have a room for rent? Please...
