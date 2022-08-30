ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising: August 30, 2022

By Bstahovic
 5 days ago
FBI agent accused of protecting HUNTER BIDEN resigns after 25 YEARS with bureau: Bri & Robby React

The Washington Times reports that a top FBI agent has resigned amidst accusations he undermined the investigation into Hunter Biden. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Robby Soave: Biden’s student loan plan could BREAK higher education FOREVER

Robby Soave makes the case that President Biden’s student loan plan could fracture the future of higher education.

Criticism of the IRS is part of Republicans’ ‘AUTHORITARIANISM’ problem: WaPo columnist

Social media users report that Ebay is locking the accounts of users who sell over $600 dollars worth of products until they submit their social security number for IRS reporting. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Ending HOMELESSNESS: Panel debates solutions including free housing, expanded shelters

Executive director of National Coalition For The Homeless, Donald Whitehead Jr., and Michael Shellenberger, author of Apocalypse Never, debate lasing solutions to homelessness.

DANK Biden? Fetterman dares president to legalize MARIJUANA

Host of Straight Shot No Chaser podcast, Tezlyn Figaro, weighs in after Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor John Fetterman called on President Biden to decriminalize marijuana.

MAR-A-LAGO UPDATE: Judge orders DOJ to give more details on seized materials

Director of Unprecedented, Alex Holder, weighs in the motives behind the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.

House GOP preparing to IMPEACH Biden after midterms, he’s ‘making Americans LESS SAFE’

House Republicans are prepping to impeach President Biden after midterms. Briahna Joy Gray & Robby Soave discuss whether they’ll be successful.

Chronic Covid DISABILITY? ‘Long Covid’ keeps 2-4M people OUT OF WORK: Report

Professor at the Scripps Research Institute, Dr. Eric Topol, breaks down fact from fiction about ‘long Covid.’

Joe Rogan on lessons from the pandemic: ‘VOTE REPUBLICAN’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss inconsistencies in the federal government’s Covid messaging and how the pandemic will impact trust in public health going forward.

NotedDC — Biden doubles down on 'MAGA Republicans'

With the post-Labor Day sprint to the midterms days away, President Biden is doubling down on his message that much of the GOP is threatening the nation’s democratic values. Biden’s speech in Philadelphia on Thursday night is expected to be a denunciation of certain values held by “MAGA Republicans” following the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s estate in Florida and the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
Alex Jones issues 'emergency message' begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
