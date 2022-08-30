ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Corporal Drew Barr honored at NASCAR X-finity series

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — NASCAR Driver Kyle Weatherman honored fallen corporal officer Drew Barr by driving the #34 vehicle at the NASCAR X-finity series. The event was held at Darlington speedway as was a way to memorialize Drew's memory. The City of Cayce Police Office want officer Barr to...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Dutch Square theater returns, just in time for National Cinema Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Movies are coming back to Dutch Square Mall, and locals believe it's a sign of positive things to come. Thursday marks the re-opening of Dutch Square 14, a theatre previously owned by AMC but now owned by Bow Tie Management (BTM) Cinemas, who bought the theater shortly after AMC left.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC deputies rescue kittens from woods

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some felines will be looking for new homes thanks to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. This past week, deputies saved a few kittens from the woods. The department believes the kittens will have a bright future in law enforcement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Businesses booming with start of USC Football season

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Saturday nights South Carolina football game sold out more than a day ago and with the excitement, and anticipation for the new football season, it ends up benefitting more than just sports fans. The manager at Thirsty Fellow in Columbia says their sales jump 15-20 %t during...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Fairfield County house destroyed by fire

FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies body discovered at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SLED investigating two on-campus deaths at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Update, 12:45 p.m. — State Law Enforcement Division agents were requested Friday to investigate two on-campus deaths at the University of South Carolina. Officials say the two incidents appear to be unrelated. No further details are available at this time as SLED investigates. __________________________
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

15-year-old charged for allegedly bringing gun to school

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Spring Valley High School Student is facing multiple charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to school Friday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. LOCAL FIRST | Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect. The 15-year-old boy, whose...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Overnight Lane closure in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department says to expect lane closures as Dominion Energy performs maintenance work. Officials say the inbound lane on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Old Cherokee Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and remain closed throughout the night. Lexington police advise the public to...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Pedestrian seriously injured in vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man is in the hospital after a crash in Columbia. Officials say the pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Millwood Avenue & Washington Street Saturday night. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed on...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Police found man who walked away before receiving medical treatment

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter Police Department have located a man who was transported Tuesday night to Prisma Health Tuomey for an unknown condition. He walked away after midnight before receiving treatment. LOCAL FIRST | 'It's just horrible': Nearly a dozen people homeless after condos catch fire.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Multiple arrests in Orangeburg County for drug seizures

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests through numerous drug seizure operations. Deputy Leroy Ravenell said “During these operations, we arrested three for drug charges,” the sheriff said, “Another operation to search for an attempted murder suspect resulted in a marijuana seizure.”
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

