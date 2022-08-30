Read full article on original website
Corporal Drew Barr honored at NASCAR X-finity series
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — NASCAR Driver Kyle Weatherman honored fallen corporal officer Drew Barr by driving the #34 vehicle at the NASCAR X-finity series. The event was held at Darlington speedway as was a way to memorialize Drew's memory. The City of Cayce Police Office want officer Barr to...
"Firepower coalition": SC Dept. of Veterans' Affairs aiming to break barriers for Veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster calling the states Department of Veterans' Affairs a fire power coalition. A summit shedding light on the resources available to Veterans and their families across the state. LOCAL FIRST | Richland Co. opens applications for grants, $16 million up for grabs. “I...
Dutch Square theater returns, just in time for National Cinema Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Movies are coming back to Dutch Square Mall, and locals believe it's a sign of positive things to come. Thursday marks the re-opening of Dutch Square 14, a theatre previously owned by AMC but now owned by Bow Tie Management (BTM) Cinemas, who bought the theater shortly after AMC left.
SC deputies rescue kittens from woods
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some felines will be looking for new homes thanks to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. This past week, deputies saved a few kittens from the woods. The department believes the kittens will have a bright future in law enforcement.
'It's just horrible': Nearly a dozen people homeless after condos catch fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Almost a dozen people are now homeless after a massive fire tore through condo apartments leaving behind physical and emotional damage for those people. Columbia fire crews tell WACH FOX News a fire broke out in a condo on the third floor in a building...
Businesses booming with start of USC Football season
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Saturday nights South Carolina football game sold out more than a day ago and with the excitement, and anticipation for the new football season, it ends up benefitting more than just sports fans. The manager at Thirsty Fellow in Columbia says their sales jump 15-20 %t during...
Not completely dry Sunday, but drier than our Labor Day in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Areas near Batesburg-Leesville received nearly 4'' of rain Saturday afternoon, please be very careful of flooded roadways. We're waking up Sunday morning with near-normal low temps in the upper 60s and low 70s and partly cloudy skies. If you're headed out of town for the...
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
Coroner identifies body discovered at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Around 11:30 a.m. West Columbia Police informed East Point Academy to go on a lockout due to a suspect search in the area. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in Columbia. The school sent out a release saying the Elementary campus was under...
SLED investigating two on-campus deaths at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Update, 12:45 p.m. — State Law Enforcement Division agents were requested Friday to investigate two on-campus deaths at the University of South Carolina. Officials say the two incidents appear to be unrelated. No further details are available at this time as SLED investigates. __________________________
15-year-old charged for allegedly bringing gun to school
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Spring Valley High School Student is facing multiple charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to school Friday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. LOCAL FIRST | Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect. The 15-year-old boy, whose...
Overnight Lane closure in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department says to expect lane closures as Dominion Energy performs maintenance work. Officials say the inbound lane on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Old Cherokee Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and remain closed throughout the night. Lexington police advise the public to...
Car break ins at a Columbia apartment complex highlights a string of crime in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, there were 25 cars broken into at the Killian Lakes Apartments in Northeast Columbia. Windows were smashed and Richland County deputies say property was snatched right out of those cars. Deputy Braylyn Salmond says its a crime that's happening too...
Scattered showers and storms for the weekend, mostly dry for the USC game
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- The weather pattern for the holiday weekend stays unsettled, but we do get some dry time. Starting on Saturday morning, the Midlands will be dry with a couple of clouds. As we head into the afternoon and evening, a couple of scattered showers and storms will...
Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for killing girlfriend in 2018
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County jury has convicted and sentenced a man for a fatal shooting in 2018. On Wednesday, Michael Griffin was sentenced to 46 years in prison for the murder of his then-girlfriend Jerri Sigmon back in October, 2018, officials said. Officials say the guilty...
Pedestrian seriously injured in vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man is in the hospital after a crash in Columbia. Officials say the pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Millwood Avenue & Washington Street Saturday night. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed on...
Police found man who walked away before receiving medical treatment
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter Police Department have located a man who was transported Tuesday night to Prisma Health Tuomey for an unknown condition. He walked away after midnight before receiving treatment. LOCAL FIRST | 'It's just horrible': Nearly a dozen people homeless after condos catch fire.
Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash near U.S. 601 in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kershaw County. Coroner David West says the victim was 57-year-old Ronny Layton Jr. of Lugoff. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the collision happened around 6:58 p.m., on Saturday,...
Multiple arrests in Orangeburg County for drug seizures
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests through numerous drug seizure operations. Deputy Leroy Ravenell said “During these operations, we arrested three for drug charges,” the sheriff said, “Another operation to search for an attempted murder suspect resulted in a marijuana seizure.”
