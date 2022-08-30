ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Missouri Botanical Garden welcomes thousands for Japanese Festival

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden celebrated its 45th Japanese Festival over Labor Day weekend. It’s home to one of the largest Japanese gardens in the country. “This festival is actually a thank you to the St. Louis community, from the Japanese American community. Because of internment. We had 40 families jump off the train when they were coming through St. Louis to relocate and of all the cities they stopped at on the train ride. St. Louis was the only one to welcome them,” Bonita Harmon, with Kimono-San of St. Louis, said.
5 On Your Side

Students, staff break ground on $8.8 million expansion at Nipher Middle School

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Nipher Middle School students and staff broke ground on a new $8.8 million expansion in Kirkwood. “It will relieve some overcrowding we have in the building,” Dr. David Ulrich, Kirkwood Schools superintendent said. “We will redesign some spaces and make them more modern for our students including instrumental music. Students will benefit from this work, that's what it's all about."
5 On Your Side

Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes 'Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza'

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 'Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza' Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Lindenwood University (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
5 On Your Side

18-foot-long anaconda J-Lo dies at Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo lost one of its longest and most captivating residents this week. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Zoo announced the death of J-Lo, an 18-foot-long green anaconda who has lived at the Zoo since 2010. She was euthanized due to a severe tumor, the post said. The Zoo said she was likely more than 20 years old, but they did not know her exact age.
5 On Your Side

Imo's, iconic St. Louis family-owned pizza company, names new leader

ST. LOUIS — Imo’s Holding Co., the parent company of iconic St. Louis-based Imo’s Pizza, said Wednesday that a new leader is at the helm. Food industry veteran Mark Miner has been named chief executive officer of the family-owned company, according to a press release. He formerly worked for Arcobasso Foods/Golding Farms Foods Inc., where he held posts as senior vice president of operations and senior vice president of sales, as well as being a part owner of the business. North Carolina-based Golding acquired Hazelwood-based Arcobasso, a producer of private label and branded sauces and condiments, in 2019.
5 On Your Side

Sports merchandise retailer adds St. Louis-area location

ST. LOUIS — Rally House, a growing retailer of licensed sports team apparel and merchandise, has expanded its St. Louis-area footprint. The Lenexa, Kansas-based company opened its eighth St. Louis-area location last week at 8550 Eager Road in the Brentwood Pointe shopping center in Brentwood. Dierbergs Markets anchors the center, which is owned by an affiliate of the grocery chain.
5 On Your Side

Lufthansa cancels Friday flights, including in St. Louis, due to pilots' strike

ST. LOUIS — Lufthansa has axed its two St. Louis flights scheduled for Friday, part of a wave of 800 cancellations that are a response to a pilots' union's one-day strike. The Vereinigung Cockpit union said Wednesday that pay talks had failed and that Lufthansa pilots would stage a 24-hour strike starting just after midnight Thursday, affecting passenger and cargo services, Reuters reported.
