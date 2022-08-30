Read full article on original website
Missouri Botanical Garden welcomes thousands for Japanese Festival
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden celebrated its 45th Japanese Festival over Labor Day weekend. It’s home to one of the largest Japanese gardens in the country. “This festival is actually a thank you to the St. Louis community, from the Japanese American community. Because of internment. We had 40 families jump off the train when they were coming through St. Louis to relocate and of all the cities they stopped at on the train ride. St. Louis was the only one to welcome them,” Bonita Harmon, with Kimono-San of St. Louis, said.
St. Louis region wins $25M federal grant for advanced manufacturing projects
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region has won a $25 million federal grant for several advanced manufacturing industry projects, including construction of a center in north St. Louis that backers say will become the hub of a “regional tech triangle.”. “One voice with one plan led to...
Students, staff break ground on $8.8 million expansion at Nipher Middle School
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Nipher Middle School students and staff broke ground on a new $8.8 million expansion in Kirkwood. “It will relieve some overcrowding we have in the building,” Dr. David Ulrich, Kirkwood Schools superintendent said. “We will redesign some spaces and make them more modern for our students including instrumental music. Students will benefit from this work, that's what it's all about."
Renewed stress over buying school meals for students
ST. LOUIS — It's the start of the school year and the start of some renewed stress for families trying to afford basic food. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, breakfasts and lunches are no longer covered by the government for all families. People can...
'I think it makes it difficult': St. Louis community reacts as some schools remove books under new state law
ST. LOUIS — This week, some Missouri school districts began pulling certain books from shelves. The new Missouri law makes it a class-A misdemeanor if any teacher or librarian provides visually "explicit" sexual material to a student. The Rockwood School District already posted a list of 22 books now...
St. Louis job center creates initiative to certify commercial drivers for free
ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, also known as SLATE, announced a new effort to increase the number of fully-trained and certified commercial drivers in St. Louis. It's launching an initiative called, 'Skill Up St. Louis 100-Day Challenge: CDL Edition'. From Sept....
Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival coming back to Soulard Park
ST. LOUIS — After a two-year hiatus, the organization Hispanic Festival, Inc. is hosting the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival, bringing the festival back to Soulard Park Sept. 23-25. The event is free and everyone is welcome to celebrate the festive weekend for the entire family. One of the...
A prolific and controversial developer of city apartments expands to St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A prolific developer of apartments in the city of St. Louis is expanding into St. Louis County, with three major projects proposed or under construction at the same time the developer's city projects have run into roadblocks. St. Louis-based Lux Living, which to date...
St. Louis gives Topgolf in Midtown a building permit, investment revealed
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis last month issued a building permit for an "amusement center" at the site of the new Topgolf in Midtown. Little other information was provided for the project, at 3201 Chouteau Ave. In December, it got zoning approval from the St. Louis Planning Commission, and didn't plan to seek tax subsidies.
94-year-old WWII veteran continues service to others at Shriners Children's Hospital
ST. LOUIS — He served our country overseas in World War II at just 17 years old. These days 94-year-old O'Fallon native Carl Hall is continuing to serve in a different way. If you’ve walked through the doors at Shriner’s Hospital you’ve probably come in contact with Carl Hall.
Brentwood Board of Alderman approves additional money for new destination park
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — The Brentwood Board of Alderman approved an additional $700,000 for the construction of a new destination playground and an additional $1.68 million for additional playground amenities, a big ticket item Mayor David Dimmitt said residents wanted. “So now that we have that, and we have the...
18-foot-long anaconda J-Lo dies at Saint Louis Zoo
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo lost one of its longest and most captivating residents this week. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Zoo announced the death of J-Lo, an 18-foot-long green anaconda who has lived at the Zoo since 2010. She was euthanized due to a severe tumor, the post said. The Zoo said she was likely more than 20 years old, but they did not know her exact age.
Cardinal Ritter College Prep is defying the odds
ST. LOUIS — The year was 1979. President Jimmy Carter was in the White House, Sony had just released the Walkman, The Sugar Hill Gang released their first commercial rap hit, "Rapper's Delight" and Stephen King’s“The Dead Zone” was on the “best-sellers” list. In...
Imo's, iconic St. Louis family-owned pizza company, names new leader
ST. LOUIS — Imo’s Holding Co., the parent company of iconic St. Louis-based Imo’s Pizza, said Wednesday that a new leader is at the helm. Food industry veteran Mark Miner has been named chief executive officer of the family-owned company, according to a press release. He formerly worked for Arcobasso Foods/Golding Farms Foods Inc., where he held posts as senior vice president of operations and senior vice president of sales, as well as being a part owner of the business. North Carolina-based Golding acquired Hazelwood-based Arcobasso, a producer of private label and branded sauces and condiments, in 2019.
Week 2 of Tackle Hunger raises more than $12,000 for Operation Food Search
BREESE, Ill. — In Week 2 of 5 On Your Side's Tackle Hunger initiative, the town of Breese, Illinois, went above and beyond. Tackle Hunger involves our two schools involved in the game of the week compete head to head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.
Lambert airport’s plan to maintain operations while a new terminal is built
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport has released a multi-year plan for how it could maintain operations while a new terminal is built, with one suggestion that airlines could move into a Terminal 1 concourse that is currently closed. The airport's leader, Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, stressed that the...
Advocates energized after St. Louis' top attorney files motion to free Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' top prosecutor is trying to set a convicted murderer free. Lamar Johnson has been behind bars for nearly 30 years for a crime he says he didn't commit and serves a life sentence. Since then, Johnson has claimed his innocence. With a recanted witness...
Sports merchandise retailer adds St. Louis-area location
ST. LOUIS — Rally House, a growing retailer of licensed sports team apparel and merchandise, has expanded its St. Louis-area footprint. The Lenexa, Kansas-based company opened its eighth St. Louis-area location last week at 8550 Eager Road in the Brentwood Pointe shopping center in Brentwood. Dierbergs Markets anchors the center, which is owned by an affiliate of the grocery chain.
Lufthansa cancels Friday flights, including in St. Louis, due to pilots' strike
ST. LOUIS — Lufthansa has axed its two St. Louis flights scheduled for Friday, part of a wave of 800 cancellations that are a response to a pilots' union's one-day strike. The Vereinigung Cockpit union said Wednesday that pay talks had failed and that Lufthansa pilots would stage a 24-hour strike starting just after midnight Thursday, affecting passenger and cargo services, Reuters reported.
