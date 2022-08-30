Read full article on original website
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
From 'Hannibal' to 'Beetlejuice,' Cinema's Most Horrifying Dinner Parties
Recent movies like The Invitation, The Feast, and The Menu have whetted our appetite for more meaty movies with memorable dinner party scenes to sink our teeth into. Now, not every entry on the forthcoming list will be to everybody’s taste, but you’re almost certain to find something here to tickle those taste buds… whether it's cannibalism, multiple-murder, monkey brains, or fetuses in baked goods. There is definitely a dish that the whole family can enjoy. Bon appétit!
New 'Halloween' 4K Collection Extras Announced by Scream Factory
It’s the beginning of September, which means horror fans have already started counting down the days till Halloween. There are so many exciting horror physical releases coming in the next two months like Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, and The Fog. Those films are all coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Shout Factory/Scream Factory. However, another amazing release coming out in early October is their Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002). This includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection. Now Scream Factory has announced the extras for the release and if you're a Resurrection fan you’re going to be really happy.
Jennifer Lawrence-led Drama 'Causeway' Sets Fall Release
The Jennifer Lawrence-led drama Causeway, about a soldier adjusting to life after returning home to New Orleans, will be released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. This release date follows a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival for the upcoming A24 feature film directed by acclaimed theater and TV director Lila Neugebauera, who previously helmed Broadway’s The Waverly Gallery.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
Why Villains Like Michaels Myers and The Grabber Prove the Mystery Is the Scary Part
There's no shortage of villains when it comes to the horror genre. Whether it's Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Candyman, or even Alien. Guys like Chucky and Freddy Krueger get by on their personality and hilarious one-liners. However, there are villains like Michael Myers, a man we barely know anything about, at least when he was introduced in the very first Halloween film. Our introduction to Mr. Myers saw him stab his sister for a reason that remains unknown. Clearly, it means the guy is unhinged and a psycho, but people aren't as black and white. There's also layers behind every man or woman; so surely, there's a deep underlying meaning as to why Michael stabbed his sister. Maybe he was jealous of her? Or angry? Or perhaps she was abusing young Myers, and he was getting revenge? We never get an answer in the John Carpenter version, which is why Michael Myers is such a scary figure. In general, villains where the audience knows next to nothing about them tend to be the scariest ones.
'Bullet Train': 10 Other Times Hollywood Went to Japan
David Leitch and Brad Pitt recently took audiences on a thrill-ride trip through Japan with the stylised action flick, Bullet Train. And while it's yet to be determined whether that film will pull into the station as a box-office hit, it's hard to deny that it's a fun ride all the way.
Daniel Kaluuya Discusses Creating "Accessible Excellence" With 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul'
Nope actor and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is moving behind the camera to produce Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, the first film from his production company 59%. Written and directed by Adamma Ebo in her feature debut, the comedy-satire film inspired by her Southern Baptist upbringing in Atlanta hits theaters this weekend.
What Is Khazad-dûm? The Dwarven Kingdom in 'The Rings of Power' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from J.R.R. Tolkien's writing and The Rings of Power.Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy fulfilled nearly every expectation that fans of J.R.R. Tolkien had for an adaptation, but the same could not be said of The Hobbit films. Turning a simple children’s story into an epic trilogy packed with unnecessary subplots was very disappointing for those that were looking for a more straightforward adaptation. Among the issues with The Hobbit films was that the individual Dwarves were not very well fleshed out as characters. Outside of Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage), it was hard to distinguish one Dwarf from another.
'Gravity Falls' to 'The Great Mouse Detective': Best Animated Mysteries That Aren't Scooby-Doo
There aren’t many animated mysteries as iconic and long-running as Scooby-Doo. The Great Dane and the mystery gang have withstood the test of time as the most recognizable and lighthearted children’s mystery series. As the go-to classic for fans of animation and mystery, Scooby-Doo carries with him a sense of nostalgia not easy to shake — but why would you want to?
Food For Thought: 11 of the Best Movies About Cannibalism
Since the days of Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal, cannibalism has often served as a metaphor for bigger overarching themes that explore society and the human psyche. It’s true: there’s something fascinating about cannibals, serial killers, and other folks of highly taboo practices. That’s why there are so goddamn many true crime podcasts and why shows like Dexter, Criminal Minds, and Hannibal are so popular. Killers are one thing, though, and cannibals are another. The genre of “Cannibal Film” is unsurprisingly plagued with controversy, with many of the films about this subject matter being condemned—or outright banned—for their brutality and their scandalous subject matter. It’s not always somber-toned blood and guts, however, since some films have dodged the usual expectations that one would understandingly have about cannibal movies, and Luca Guadagnino’s latest film, the Timothée Chalamet-starring Bones & All, is looking to be yet another of a long line of unique explorations of the subject. If you’re looking to dive into films about the most ravenous of appetites, then cozy in, grab some fava beans and a nice chianti, and get ready for 11 of the most interesting films on cannibalism. Believe it or not, there’s something here for everybody.
Movies Like 'The Big Lebowski' For More Laid-Back Action Comedy, Man
The Big Lebowski is one of the Coen brothers' most unique films. Jeff Bridges plays something other than a grizzled action hero, the soundtrack is phenomenal as a standalone mixtape, and the meandering dreamy plot puts this in a category above stoner comedy, though it does frame itself as such. The film also pulls out all the stops with casting, featuring stars like John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. If you already know you like The Big Lebowski, then you are sure to like some of these other irreverent action comedies:
'The Whale': Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
Darren Aronofsky is a fantastic director without question, but that doesn't necessarily mean his repertoire of films are the most approachable movies in cinemas today. Having made films like Pi (1998), Requiem for a Dream (2000), The Fountain (2006), The Wrestler (2008), Black Swan (2010), and Noah (2014), Aronofsky is often the subject of rave reviews, but the brilliance that the film community praises him for is often overlooked by more casual audiences. Sometimes his films become the subject of debate amongst his most die-hard fans, such was the case with his most recent film Mother! (2017), which had a much more polarizing response with one side of viewers calling it masterful while the other side called it pretentious.
'Indiana Jones 5': John Williams Debuts "Helena's Theme" at Hollywood Bowl
John Williams is a living legend. His scores have painted scenes in a new light, brought joy to so many of us through the films we love, and continue to show his talent as a composer. The 90 year-old has created iconic themes for Star Wars and Harry Potter and so many others but one of his most iconic works to date is the theme from Indiana Jones. And now, as we are gearing up to see the return of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones 5, from director James Mangold in 2023, we're also getting a bit of a look further into the film!
'The Sandman': How Dream's Relationship With Calliope Changed From the Comics
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the "Calliope" episode of the Netflix series, The Sandman. The Sandman’s latest episode treats audiences to a double feature with “Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope.” Though both self-contained narratives involve Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), or Dream, he is not the main character of either story, and each is based on a standalone tale within the Sandman comics by Neil Gaiman. The second half of the episode focuses on the Greek Muse Calliope (Melissanthi Mahut) during her enslavement to hapless writer Richard Madoc (Arthur Darvill), and is an adaptation of the standalone tale of the same name that first appeared in the Sandman: Dream Country collection in 1990. Although Dream plays only a peripheral role in "Calliope," the episode provides a significant amount of information about his history. We learn that he and Calliope were once married, and that together they had a son, Orpheus — the same Orpheus from the Orpheus and Eurydice story. The episode intimates, also, that they did not part on good terms. Though "Calliope" is, as a whole, extremely faithful in its adaptation of Morpheus and Calliope’s relationship, it still contains some changes from the original comic books which, despite their subtlety, do alter the nature of their dynamic.
'The Whale's Brendan Fraser Discusses Using a Prosthetic Suit for His 600-Pound Character
Actor Brendan Fraser has spoken about the physical demand in playing a 600 lbs character in director Darren Aronofsky’s new drama, The Whale. The actor revealed he “developed muscles (he) didn’t know (he) had", and "learned to move in a new way". The film premiered at the ongoing Venice Film Festival to a resounding response, with many calling Fraser’s performance his career’s best.
New 'Empire of Light' Images Feature Colin Firth, Olivia Colman
Several new images for Sam Mendes's upcoming film about the same medium, Empire of Lights, have just been released. An official teaser trailer for the upcoming movie was released about a week ago and showcased a love story where the characters are connected through a coastal cinema in 80s England. Empire of Lights stars Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Toby Jones, and Colin Firth. Empire of Lights will reunite writer and director Sam Mendes with acclaimed cinematographer Roger Deakins. The duo previously worked together on the films Skyfall and 1917.
Why 'Severance's "Defiant Jazz" Dance Is One of the Best TV Scenes This Year
Created by Dan Erickson, Severance joins the ranks of the dystopian workplace series that have audiences pondering what it means to create work-life balance. The Emmy-nominated series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, an employee from Lumon Industries who agrees to sever his work memories from his nonwork memories. Over the course of the first season, he and his coworkers, played by Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, discover things aren’t all that they appear with this decision they’ve made.
Halloween Horror Nights 2022: Inside The Horrors of Blumhouse and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide Haunted Houses
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for the haunted houses and the properties/movies they feature.]. The anticipation around Halloween Horror Nights 2022 has been crackling with electricity from the fan community that waits every year to get to experience what’s being offered up for exploration. Blood, sweat, and endless hours are poured into making it a memorable annual event, and this year feels bigger, scarier, and more detailed than ever.
