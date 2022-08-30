Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
ysnlive.com
GENEVA CONTINUES TIGERS WOES
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Three hundred and sixty-five days ago, the Springfield Tigers (0-3) traveled north and dominated the Geneva Eagles (2-1) 41-14. Last night, the two schools ran it back, this time in New Middletown. After winning the opening toss and electing to receive, Geneva came out of...
ysnlive.com
LATE HEROICS SAVE UNITED FROM REBELS UPSET
COLUMBIANA, OH- When you have two teams, one fighting to stay undefeated, and the other looking for their first win, you know it is going to be a battle to the end. That is exactly what happened in the week 3 matchup between United and Crestview as the Golden Eagles took down Crestview, 42-39 in exhilarating fashion.
ysnlive.com
RAMS ARE STILL GROOVING
NEWTON FALLS OH- Mineral Ridge completed their non conference schedule on Friday with another dominating victory. They went in to Newton Falls and beat the Tigers 33-14. Mineral Ridge has outscored their opponents 122-28 in three games. Triston Valley continues to impress under center. He threw for 159 yards and...
ysnlive.com
POLAR BEARS PUT THE FREEZE ON BOARDMAN
BOARDMAN OH- Boardman (1-2) fell behind early and was unable to rebound dropping a 43-14 decision to the Jackson Polar Bears (2-1) on Friday night. The Polar Bears would score on its opening possession and then score two more times following Spartan turnovers to take a 19-0 lead 7 minutes into the first quarter. The Spartans would respond, however, with a nice drive and to yard touchdown run by Tomas Andujar to cut the lead to 19-7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ysnlive.com
JAYS KEEP THE PARTY GOING
NORTH JACKSON OH- Last season the Blue Jays only had two wins, but in 20222, they have rebounded winning their first three games of the season as coach Nathan Brode and the Jackson Milton Blue Jays hosted the LaBrae Vikings Friday night. Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter...
ysnlive.com
INDIANS WASTE NO TIME ON THE ROAD
EAST CANTON, OH- Southern came into week 3 Friday night looking to stay unbeaten as they traveled to East Canton to take on the Hornets. It was a ground and pound type of game for the Indians as they racked up 434 rushing yards and 505 total yards. Colton Soukup, Ryan Exline, and Wyatt Morris all contributed to the rushing juggernaut. Southern’s offensive explosion was too much for East Canton as the Indians walked away with a 34-6 victory.
ysnlive.com
WARRIORS END REVERE’S RIDE
RICHFIELD, OH- It was all West Branch Friday night as the Warriors traveled to Revere to take on the Minutemen. West Branch started out hot and fast and pushed the game wide open in the second quarter and never looked back as they rolled to a 49-7 victory. Dru DeShields...
ysnlive.com
CRESTVIEW KEEPS SHINING
NEWTON FALLS OH- Crestview kept up their dominating ways on Thursday night as they traveled to Newton Falls and tamed the Tigers in three sets. (25-15 25-13 25-11) Abbey Emch continued to lead the offense with 15 kills on the night. She wasn’t the only one in double figures as Grace Auer completed a triple double with 12 kills 18 assists, and 18 digs. Lainy Auer completed a double double with 14 assists, and 11 digs. She also had 7 kills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ysnlive.com
CAMPBELL HANGS ON FOR THEIR FIRST WIN
EAST PALESTINE OH- The East Palestine Bulldogs pushed Campbell Memorial to the very end last night at Reid Memorial Stadium. East Palestine got on the scoreboard first with an Owen Jurjavcic 4-yard touchdown, putting the Bulldogs up 6-0. Then Campbell took their turn and scored 21 unanswered points to take a 21-6 lead. The Bulldogs were not discouraged as Noah McKay from the Wildcat position scored the next touchdown and two-point conversion to bring them within one score.
ysnlive.com
LYNCH AND THE IRISH PUT ON A SHOW
FARRELL PA- It was a hyped up showdown between two powerhouses from two different states on Saturday night. Ursuline made the short trip over the border to Farrell to test their skills. The game absolutely lived up to the billing as the two teams traded blows all the way to a 40-38 Ursuline win.
ysnlive.com
CONNEAUT CARRIES ON THE MOMENTUM
COLUMBIANA OH- The Clippers we’re hopeful coming in to Week 3 of the high school football season. Last week, they were plays away from victory falling in a heartbreaker to McDonald 14-13. Conneaut on the other hand came in on the other end of the spectrum. They won in thrilling fashion 20-17 in overtime over Western Reserve. They have found success behind their star running back Zack Rice who had another strong performance as Conneaut rolled 38-14.
ysnlive.com
EAGLES LATE GAME GAMBLE REWARDED
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Like everyone expected, Warren JFK and Garfield found themselves in a back and forth affair. But no one could have guessed the dramatic way it would end. With just over 1 minute remaining in the game, and JFK trailing 21-14, Caleb Hadley capped off an impressive drive with a three yard touchdown pass to Ambrose Hoso. This set the score at 21-20, and set the stage for an extremely dramatic ending. Rather than going for the tie, JFK elected to go for the lead with a two point conversion. Hadley hit Thomas Valent on a jump pass to complete the conversion, and give the Eagles a 22-21 win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ysnlive.com
SALEM QUAKES THE POTTERS
SALEM OH- The Salem offense scored early and often, all in the 1st half Friday night, which led to a 38-6 victory in dominating fashion over Columbiana County rival East Liverpool. After scoring 40 points against Beaver Local, the Quakers picked up where they left off in week 2 and put up 38 unanswered 1st half points, en route to picking up their 3rd consecutive win to start the 2022 campaign.
ysnlive.com
GARFIELD LASHES OUT ON THE LEOPARDS
LIBERTY OH- The stars align once again for the Garfield Lady G-Men as they came into Liberty and took a commanding victory over the Lady Leopards. Garfield coming into this game had not surrendered a set in MVAC Grey play and that would not change here as they took down Liberty in just 3 sets and continued their great play on the season.
ysnlive.com
BIG SECOND HALF KEEPS HUBBARD UNBEATEN
HOWLAND, OH – A three-game road stand is never easy, but the Hubbard Eagles and coach Brian Hoffman have been responding to the adversity very well. Despite a slow first half, the Eagles picked things up in the second half en route to a 20-8 victory over the host Howland Tigers at Lombardo Field.
ysnlive.com
A LONG NIGHT ENDS IN BEAVERS VICTORY
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- The Beavers got in the win column on Friday night, as they defeated the Linden McKinley Panthers 42-14. The Beavers got the scoring started quickly, as Caleb White took a screen pass from Austin Cline 61 yards to the house on the first play of the game. Linden McKinley responded with an opening TD drive of their own, as Christopher Towns hit Camr’on Gunnell Jr. for a 10 yard score. Neither team scored for the rest of the first quarter, but the Beavers struck quickly in the second, as Austin Cline and Noah Bowyer connected for Bowyer’s first score of the season on the first play of the quarter. The Beavers got the ball back and struck again, as Dylan Ferguson and Austin Cline connected for a beautiful 69 yard TD . Linden McKinley then responded on the first play of their next drive with a 67 yard TD from Christopher Town to Phillip Towns.
ysnlive.com
LEETONIA STRUGGLES TO SLOW DOWN MUSTANGS
LEETONIA OH- Leetonia’s defense would not get a break in Week 3 as the Bears welcomed in the undefeated Broncos of Mathews. The Mustangs came into Week 3 outscoring their opponents 102-15. The task was great for the Bears, and though their effort was commendable they fell to Mathews 49-0.
ysnlive.com
POLAND DOES ENOUGH TO GET BIG ROAD VICTORY
CANFIELD, Ohio- Poland and South Range met on Thursday night in a pivotal early-season conference matchup for both teams. For Poland, the Bulldogs (2-1-1) were looking to keep their hot start to the season going and continue to stay atop the conference, For South Range, the Raiders (0-3-1) were looking for their first conference win of the season and a chance to gain some ground on the rest of the pack.
ysnlive.com
THE SWIGER TYPE OF SWAGGER
SALEM OH- Stopping by this week is Salem Senior WR Caden Swiger. We talked to Caden about his big touchdown catch that sealed the deal against Crestview in week 1, as well as his 100-yard receiving game against the Beavers in week 2. Caden talked about how he just wants to do what he can to help his team win, and how rewarding it is to be able to go through his Senior season with his dad on the sidelines with him.
ysnlive.com
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP. 2) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- Coming off another impressive victory over Padua Franciscan 51-6, the Ursuline Irish head into another tough week, crossing the border to go play the Farrell. Steelers in Mercer County. The Steelers are coming off a season where they came up just. short of where Ursuline reached, falling in...
Comments / 0