Houston donates water to Jackson, MS amid its water crisis

After Jackson, Mississippi experienced severe flooding and its water system failed, the city of Houston hosted a water bottled donation drive on Friday for Jackson. Residents have been without clean water preventing them from drinking, cooking, and taking care of hygiene needs. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is a graduate of Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law.
Celebrate National Cinema Day with discounted tickets at theaters across Houston

The last two years have been particularly hard on movie theaters, and that's especially true for Wellborne Cinema Four. The independent theater in the Houston suburb of Alvin closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen until earlier this summer, according to owner Andrew Thomas, who said technical problems with his projectors compounded the decline in business associated with pandemic-related shutdowns. Wellborne Cinema Four enjoyed somewhat of resurgence in recent months along with the rest of the film industry, but now that school is back in session and there are few new releases, Thomas said the theater lost money by operating during the last two weekends.
Houston’s connections to the voter fraud movement (Sept. 2, 2022)

On Friday’s show: What are we to make of this summer's drought and the ongoing flooding occurring across the country? Are these weather events isolated or are they connected? We discuss with Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas. Also this hour: Texas Monthly's Mimi Swartz tells us about...
