Worrying symptom that led a healthy 20-year-old security guard to discover a rare, golf ball-sized tumour behind his right eye
A 20-year-old who went to the optometrist after suffering headaches is in the fight of his life after a 'golf-sized tumour' was discovered behind his right eye. Security guard Kayden Waddell thought he was just having migraines last June when a Townsville optometrist told him his eye had suffered bad nerve damage - and sent him straight to a doctor.
