White County, GA

wrwh.com

Prominent North Georgian, GSP Commander, & State Representative To Be Remembered

(Cleveland) – Former Georgia State Patrol Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered on Sept. 11 in White County. White County resident Benny Bridges died Thursday, at age 82 following an extended illness, and had dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Banks County officials questioning suspect in student threats case

Sheriff’s deputies responded this morning to Banks County High School regarding an alleged isolated threat between two students. A suspect is being questioned by school and law enforcement officials. The school system is functioning as usual. The Banks County Sheriff's Office and the Banks County School System cooperate in...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell man in Stephens County

A Hart County man died after being struck while pushing his bicycle in Stephens County early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Richard Dale Crowe, 53, of Hartwell was walking north on Historic Highway 17 while pushing his bike in the northbound lane about 4:20 a.m. A 2019 Jeep...
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Steve Allen Andrews, age 63 of Murrayville

Steve Allen Andrews, age 63 of Murrayville, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. Mr. Andrews was born March 11, 1959 in Fort Bragg, NC to the late Paul Lawrence Andrews and Hazel Louise Wilkins Andrews. Steve was a self-employed truck driver. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Eva Maria Andrews.
MURRAYVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia

The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

White County Detention Center Report For Week Ending August 30th

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending August 30, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Paul Edward Dorsey, age 64, of Cleveland

Paul Edward Dorsey, age 64, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2022. Mr. Dorsey was born on May 26, 1958, in White County, to the late George and Carolyn Franco Dorsey. He was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force. Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law,...
CLEVELAND, GA
nowhabersham.com

Arrest made in connection to death at M Star Motel

Two weeks after finding Katelyn Baker’s lifeless body in a guest room at the M Star Motel, Cleveland police have made an arrest. Officers took 36-year-old Olaffia Hester of Gillsville into custody on Wednesday and charged him with felony murder. According to the regional drug task force, Baker, 23, died from an overdose of drugs, possibly opioids. Trent Hillsman of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office says Hester supplied the drugs that killed her.
CLEVELAND, GA
11Alive

Man dies in apparent Lake Lanier drowning, sheriff says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man from Kansas City is dead after a weekend drowning on Lake Lanier, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday where Adelso Enrique Barillas had been swimming with friends at Old Federal Campground when he "began struggling, went under the water and never resurfaced," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
HALL COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Beth Kelly, age 55, of Demorest

Beth Kelly, age 55, of Demorest, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Beth was born on April 26, 1967, in Greenville, South Carolina. In her professional career, she worked as a Dental Assistant but recently worked with her brothers at Reed Creek Lake Farm in Hartwell. Beth loved working with animals, was an avid fisherwoman, and was of the Christian faith. She loved her dogs, Bella and Gretchen, and especially loved her family.
DEMOREST, GA
WGAU

Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts

The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

