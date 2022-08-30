Read full article on original website
wrwh.com
Prominent North Georgian, GSP Commander, & State Representative To Be Remembered
(Cleveland) – Former Georgia State Patrol Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered on Sept. 11 in White County. White County resident Benny Bridges died Thursday, at age 82 following an extended illness, and had dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives.
accesswdun.com
Banks County officials questioning suspect in student threats case
Sheriff’s deputies responded this morning to Banks County High School regarding an alleged isolated threat between two students. A suspect is being questioned by school and law enforcement officials. The school system is functioning as usual. The Banks County Sheriff's Office and the Banks County School System cooperate in...
accesswdun.com
Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell man in Stephens County
A Hart County man died after being struck while pushing his bicycle in Stephens County early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Richard Dale Crowe, 53, of Hartwell was walking north on Historic Highway 17 while pushing his bike in the northbound lane about 4:20 a.m. A 2019 Jeep...
wrwh.com
Steve Allen Andrews, age 63 of Murrayville
Steve Allen Andrews, age 63 of Murrayville, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. Mr. Andrews was born March 11, 1959 in Fort Bragg, NC to the late Paul Lawrence Andrews and Hazel Louise Wilkins Andrews. Steve was a self-employed truck driver. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Eva Maria Andrews.
nowhabersham.com
Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia
The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
wrwh.com
White County Detention Center Report For Week Ending August 30th
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending August 30, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
NE Ga police blotter: stolen church bus found in Oconee Co, gun found in school in Franklin Co
A bus reported stolen from a church in Royston is found in Oconee County: Royston Police were, at last report, still searching for whoever stole the bus from the Path Church in Royston. A 50 year-old Elberton man is booked into the Elbert County Detention Center on felony theft charges:...
wrwh.com
Paul Edward Dorsey, age 64, of Cleveland
Paul Edward Dorsey, age 64, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2022. Mr. Dorsey was born on May 26, 1958, in White County, to the late George and Carolyn Franco Dorsey. He was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force. Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law,...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
Athens neighbors ‘horrified’ man who shot President Reagan was set to perform at local bar
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — John Hinckley Jr. — the man who shot former President Ronald Reagan — was booked to play music at a venue in Athens. But now the bar says he’s no longer welcome. “When you shoot a president and then you do a...
GBI: man wounded in officer-involved shooting is hospitalized in Athens
The GBI says a man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County is hospitalized at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, at last report in stable condition. The shooting happened when a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a stolen automobile. From...
Gun found in Franklin County middle school student’s book bag
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — A student was taken into custody after a gun was found on the campus of Franklin County Middle School. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies responded to the school on Wednesday after a student reported to a seventh grade teacher...
nowhabersham.com
Arrest made in connection to death at M Star Motel
Two weeks after finding Katelyn Baker’s lifeless body in a guest room at the M Star Motel, Cleveland police have made an arrest. Officers took 36-year-old Olaffia Hester of Gillsville into custody on Wednesday and charged him with felony murder. According to the regional drug task force, Baker, 23, died from an overdose of drugs, possibly opioids. Trent Hillsman of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office says Hester supplied the drugs that killed her.
Man dies in apparent Lake Lanier drowning, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man from Kansas City is dead after a weekend drowning on Lake Lanier, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday where Adelso Enrique Barillas had been swimming with friends at Old Federal Campground when he "began struggling, went under the water and never resurfaced," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
CBS 46
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
wrwh.com
Beth Kelly, age 55, of Demorest
Beth Kelly, age 55, of Demorest, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Beth was born on April 26, 1967, in Greenville, South Carolina. In her professional career, she worked as a Dental Assistant but recently worked with her brothers at Reed Creek Lake Farm in Hartwell. Beth loved working with animals, was an avid fisherwoman, and was of the Christian faith. She loved her dogs, Bella and Gretchen, and especially loved her family.
nowhabersham.com
Confrontation over stolen truck led to shooting in bank parking lot, police say
The search continues for a man wanted for questioning in the Saturday morning shooting at United Community Bank in Cornelia. Police say Sterling Strength fled the scene after allegedly pulling a gun on Mary Sheriff Welborn in the parking lot of the bank at Highway 441 and Level Grove Road.
Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts
The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
fox5atlanta.com
Shot 7 times, Cherokee County woman dreams of one day running again
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - In the winter of 2018, Tina Davis says she was 10 years into an unhappy marriage and wanted out. "I just knew it was going to be hard to get away from him," Davis says. She says she and her estranged husband had been separated for...
