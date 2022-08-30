Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
Highway 81 to open north of Madison on Tuesday
The South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to re-open the section of U.S. Highway 81 north of Madison on Tuesday, September 6th. Highway 81 is opening approximately two weeks ahead of the originally scheduled mid-September date. The state DOT began this permanent grade raise on Highway 81 north of Madison...
amazingmadison.com
State FFA Association hosting Ag Adventure Center at SD State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair is going on throughout the weekend in Huron. One of the many attractions at this year’s State Fair is the Ag Adventure Center, sponsored and put together by the South Dakota FFA Association. State FFA Officer Megan Sanders said the Ag Adventure Center is...
amazingmadison.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced in Lake County on felony charges
A Sioux Falls man was sentenced this week in Lake County Circuit Court on felony drug and aggravated eluding charges. 39-year-old Kelby Ross had earlier pleaded guilty to the two charges. On the Aggravated Eluding charge, Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Ross to serve two years in the state penitentiary, with credit for six days he’s already served.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Volleyball Sweeps West Central on Thursday
After losing in five sets in their home opener, the Madison Bulldogs Volleyball team went to West Central and got the match sweep Thursday night. The first set of the evening was hotly contested with neither team able to get much separation, and would end up extending the set. The Bulldogs pulled it out in the end though, winning the set 29-27.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
amazingmadison.com
DSU Cross Country to Make 2022 Season Debut
The Dakota State University Trojan women’s and men’s cross country teams make their 2022 season debut later on tonight when they run in the prime-time ‘Under the Lights’ cross country meet at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, S.D. Dakota State returns a nucleus men’s squad...
amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Looking at the Positives Heading into Championship Rematch
Tonight will feature a rematch of last year’s 11A State Championship game when the Madison Bulldogs travel up to play the Milbank Bulldogs. Both teams are coming off of losses, with Milbank suffering a 41-6 loss last week, and Madison losing 33-14. Though Madison Head Coach Joe Bundy feels there were still some good things to take away from their loss last week.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Bulldogs Grab First Season Win in Milbank
Wanting to avoid going 0-2, the Madison Bulldogs came out hot against Milbank, winning with a final score of 41-6. Madison got on the board early after QB Ben Brooks connected with WR Carson Wolf over the middle on their first offensive play for an 82 yard touchdown. Wolf ran in a score not long after to put Madison up 14-0.
Comments / 0