Ligonier, IN

inkfreenews.com

Glen D. Deaton

Glen D. Deaton, 82, a resident of Hope and formerly of Kosciusko County, passed from this life at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. Glen was born on Feb. 6, 1940. On July 16, 1960, Glen married Eleanor E. Shively; she...
HOPE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Gregory Allen Clark

Gregory Allen Clark, 65, North Manchester, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. The son of Harold “Sparky” and Lois (Hetler) Clark, Gregory was born on Oct. 6, 1956, in Huntington County. In 1975, Greg married Wanda Wireman King. Survivors include his son, Daniel...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kenneth John Lude

Kenneth John Lude, 79, of Columbia City, died at 12:07 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Born on July 30, 1943, in Bluffton, he was a son of the late John George Lude and Nina Maxine (Wolf) Lude. Joining the U.S. Navy, he served aboard a ship off the coast of Vietnam.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Edmundson Rose — UPDATED

Roberta “Bobbie” Edmundson Rose, 80, Oswego, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a short illness. Roberta was born Dec. 11, 1941, in Anderson, to the late William C. and Laura (Rarick) Edmundson, the first of four children. She married Thomas Rose in 1964, in Tucson, Ariz. Her son Daniel was born in Tucson.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Barbara E. Randel

Barbara E. Randel, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Jan. 26, 1935. She married Bill in November 1953; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Dave) Koester, Hendersonville, Tenn. and Andrea (Tom) Klink, Plymouth; brother,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Annette Marie Kindig — UPDATED

Annette Marie (Sharpe) Kindig, 82, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mason Healthcare Center, Warsaw, after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born Oct. 5, 1939, in Rochester, the daughter of (the late) Lee M. and Zorah (Ross) Sharpe and graduated from Rochester High School with the Class of ’57. After graduation Annette was employed by the First Federal Bank of Rochester, as a bank teller.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jean Ellen Taylor

Jean Ellen Taylor, 94, Lakeville, died at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Walkerton. Jean was born March 1, 1928. On Jan. 11, 1948, Jean and Jack E. Taylor were united in marriage; he preceded her in death. Jean is survived by her son, Dan...
LAKEVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Margaret Louise Marshall — UPDATED

Margaret Louise Marshall, 101, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. She was born May 25, 1921, in Highland, Ohio, to Fanny Jane (Stowe) Moore and Merritt Elmer Moore. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education in 1943 from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and attended one year at Grace Theological Seminary in Winona Lake. Margaret taught for many years as a substitute school teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Dayton, Ohio. She even worked at a Christian Book Store in Peru.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Oakwood Sexton Discusses Cremation Paperwork

WARSAW – Some of the cremations at Oakwood Cemetery have had issues with paperwork. Sexton Hal Heagy told the Oakwood Cemetery Board of Regents on Thursday, Sept. 1, that monument companies are making monuments that are hollowed out with a person’s ashes put into the monument. Heagy said the cemetery has allowed people to use hollowed-out monuments so far.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Richard A. Ruhnow — PENDING

Richard A. Ruhnow, 69, Monterey, died at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Home.
MONTEREY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Gary Kline — PENDING

Gary B. Kline, 80, Syracuse, died at 12:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Eugene Ousley — PENDING

Eugene “Gene” Ousley, 75, Pierceton, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster.
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rosa Figueroa

Rosa M. Figueroa, 78, Rochester, died at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Howard Community Regional Health, Kokomo. Rosa was born Oct. 30, 1943. She is survived by her mother, Adela Huertas; four children, Raul Escudero, Carlos (Lucia) Escudero, Milagritos (Ivan) Ramos, Guida (Miguel Vera) Escudero; 18 granchildren; and seven siblings, Humberto (Nery) Figueroa, David (Wilma) Figueroa, Arturo (Nirvia) Figueroa, Zoila Figueroa, Consuelo (Juau) Figueroa, Martin Figueroa and Carlos (Silvia) Figueroa.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

5K Color Run Sept. 17

WINONA LAKE – Madison Elementary is hosting a 5k color run in Winona Lake on Sept. 17. The entry fee is $25. Registration closes Sept. 10. On-site registration is available Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Packet pick-up is a day earlier from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and prior to the race at Winona Lake Park.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Free Community Dinner In Pierceton Sept. 15

PIERCETON — Pierceton will be holding their Free Community Dinner this month. The menu is chicken and homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, a fruit cup and cookies, all neatly organized in a carryout container. The free dinner is open to the public and will start at 5 p.m. Thursday,...
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thoughts To Consider As September Arrives

SYRACUSE — When you look at a Roman stone arch, you can see that the stones stack on each other, held together by what is called the keystone, which ensures the stability of the structure. When the keystone is removed, the whole archway crumbles. Why are we talking about...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Steuben County Is A Delightful Destination

Early on, Potawatomi Indians roamed the land of many lakes in what is now northeast Indiana. Game and fish were abundant, and the bounty was always prolific. According to the Steuben County Historical Society, “Vermont settlers” arrived in 1834. Later, folks from New York arrived and named the largest settlement that is now the county seat after Angola, N.Y.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Five Running For Wawasee School Board Seats

SYRACUSE — The deadline to file for the Wawasee School Board of Trustees passed on Friday, Aug. 26. There are now five overall candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot, resulting in a race for District 1 and District 3. The last to file were Neil Likens, 8163 E. Backwater...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Special Olympics Kosciusko County Holds Annual Awards Banquet

WARSAW — The local Special Olympics awards banquet was held Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Noll Hall Knights of Columbus in Warsaw. Approximately 70 attended this year’s event. The guest speaker for the banquet was Stephanie Overbey, CEO of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. She provided an inspiring...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following accident:. 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, West SR 14, west of South CR 100W, Silver Lake. Driver: Douglas L. Cook, 65, South Packerton Road, Claypool. Cook said he was traveling eastbound when his vehicle got off on the berm. Due to water in the ditch, the berm was soft and pulled Cook’s semi and trailer into the ditch. The semi hit a marker post for a utility and steel cable for the utility pole and the actual utility pole and drove over and crushed a culvert in the ditch. Damage: Up to $25,000.
SILVER LAKE, IN

