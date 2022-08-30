Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Why You Should Stop Using Clorox Wipes Immediately
Clorox wipes are a versatile disinfecting cleaning product, but there are some downsides. Here is why you should stop using Clorox wipes immediately.
32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
Costco Is Discontinuing These 2 Popular Drinks—Say It Ain't So!
Two kinds of shakes are being pulled from Costco‘s shelves because it could potentially be contaminated with harmful microorganisms. Yikes!. According to a recent press release by the food and beverage company Lyons Magnus LLC, it is “voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.” The company announcement, which was also posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) warned, “While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.”
Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated
If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall. D....
Urgent cheese recall: 10 cheeses were recalled over Listeria so check your fridge
Keswick Creamery issued a recall for various cheese products as they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause dangerous, sometimes fatal infections in some groups of people. That’s why recalls are in order every time Listeria shows up in routine testing. The company issued the cheese...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Thousands of Capri Sun Pouches Recalled, Could Contain Cleaning Solution
Kraft Heinz recalled over 5,000 cases of Capri Sun juice drink pouches because they could contain something children should not be drinking. The recall covers pouches that may contain a cleaning solution mixed in with the drink. Consumers should not drink the recalled product. The recall only covers about 5,760...
Ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this ice cream that might make you sick
We’ve seen various ice cream recalls involving products containing undeclared ingredients that can cause life-threatening allergic reactions. The new H-E-B ice cream recall falls in the same category. The company discovered that its Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream contains wheat that’s not listed on the package....
If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see
MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
CNET
Your Reusable Water Bottle Is Harvesting Harmful Bacteria. Here's How to Clean It
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'll admit it. I'm guilty of it, as I'm sure so many of us are. I forget to clean my reusable water bottle regularly. I'm so preoccupied with trying to meet my daily water intake goal that I don't take time to consider the water I'm drinking. Am I putting my health at risk?
CNET
Get the Gunk out of Your Keurig for Better Brewing: 5 Steps to a Clean Machine
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're making your morning coffee with a Keurig each day, it's inevitable that some gunk will gradually accumulate. But keep an eye on it -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can put a damper on the Keurig's performance. Even worse, if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether.
CNET
Give Your Keurig the De-Gunking It Desperately Needs: 5 Simple Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A Keurig will inevitably accumulate gunk, especially if you're brewing with it on a daily basis. Over time, mineral buildup can detract from its performance -- and if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, your Keurig might stop running altogether.
Keratosis Pilaris Hacks Are Popular On Reddit, But Do They Really Work?
Dermatologists weigh in on popular hacks from the keratosis pilaris Reddit thread. Let’s be real: r/skincareaddiction is an absolute goldmine for beauty lovers looking to discover skincare hacks. The subreddit always seems to have a pulse on everything, from inexpensive product dupes to the latest treatments for troublesome skin (hello, skin-gritting).
Futuristic dishwasher uses superheated steam to clean the dishes in just 25 seconds - saving money on water, electricity and detergent
New dishwasher technology could soon save you money on water, electricity and detergent, a study reveals. Researchers have performed simulations of a dishwasher system that uses superheated steam instead of soap to clean dishes. Superheated steam is an extremely high-temperature vapour generated by heating the saturated steam obtained from boiling...
How To Properly Clean A Toilet Plunger
Most people don't think about cleaning their toilet plungers, but it's something that should be done every time you use it to prevent the spread of bacteria.
CNET
You Don't Actually Need a Plunger to Unclog a Toilet
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Plungers are seriously overrated -- there's a much better (and much less gross) way to unclog a toilet. Instead of fetching that bacteria-riddled tool, simply use some dish soap, hot water and a bucket. Chemistry will do the rest of the work for you. It's really that easy, and we'll show you exactly how to make it happen.
How to clean an air fryer
AIR fryers are a great way to cook up a quick meal, and they can also help cut down on the amount of oil you use. But what's the best way to clean it once you're done cooking up a storm? Here's all you need to know. How to clean...
Vegan Pad Thai: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Vegan Pad Thai recipe is quick and easy to make. And it is surprisingly reminiscent of that which you’d find at a restaurant—except it’s healthier and far more budget-friendly. This recipe will make enough to fill two hungry bellies. This recipe can be prepared in just...
Family Proof
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
855
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT
Family-centric News & Opinionhttps://www.familyproof.com/
Comments / 0