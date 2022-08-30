ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
shefinds

Costco Is Discontinuing These 2 Popular Drinks—Say It Ain't So!

Two kinds of shakes are being pulled from Costco‘s shelves because it could potentially be contaminated with harmful microorganisms. Yikes!. According to a recent press release by the food and beverage company Lyons Magnus LLC, it is “voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.” The company announcement, which was also posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) warned, “While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.”
Popculture

Thousands of Capri Sun Pouches Recalled, Could Contain Cleaning Solution

Kraft Heinz recalled over 5,000 cases of Capri Sun juice drink pouches because they could contain something children should not be drinking. The recall covers pouches that may contain a cleaning solution mixed in with the drink. Consumers should not drink the recalled product. The recall only covers about 5,760...
BGR.com

If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see

MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
FOOD SAFETY
CNET

Your Reusable Water Bottle Is Harvesting Harmful Bacteria. Here's How to Clean It

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'll admit it. I'm guilty of it, as I'm sure so many of us are. I forget to clean my reusable water bottle regularly. I'm so preoccupied with trying to meet my daily water intake goal that I don't take time to consider the water I'm drinking. Am I putting my health at risk?
CNET

Get the Gunk out of Your Keurig for Better Brewing: 5 Steps to a Clean Machine

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're making your morning coffee with a Keurig each day, it's inevitable that some gunk will gradually accumulate. But keep an eye on it -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can put a damper on the Keurig's performance. Even worse, if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether.
CNET

Give Your Keurig the De-Gunking It Desperately Needs: 5 Simple Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A Keurig will inevitably accumulate gunk, especially if you're brewing with it on a daily basis. Over time, mineral buildup can detract from its performance -- and if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, your Keurig might stop running altogether.
Family Proof

Keratosis Pilaris Hacks Are Popular On Reddit, But Do They Really Work?

Dermatologists weigh in on popular hacks from the keratosis pilaris Reddit thread. Let’s be real: r/skincareaddiction is an absolute goldmine for beauty lovers looking to discover skincare hacks. The subreddit always seems to have a pulse on everything, from inexpensive product dupes to the latest treatments for troublesome skin (hello, skin-gritting).
Daily Mail

Futuristic dishwasher uses superheated steam to clean the dishes in just 25 seconds - saving money on water, electricity and detergent

New dishwasher technology could soon save you money on water, electricity and detergent, a study reveals. Researchers have performed simulations of a dishwasher system that uses superheated steam instead of soap to clean dishes. Superheated steam is an extremely high-temperature vapour generated by heating the saturated steam obtained from boiling...
CNET

You Don't Actually Need a Plunger to Unclog a Toilet

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Plungers are seriously overrated -- there's a much better (and much less gross) way to unclog a toilet. Instead of fetching that bacteria-riddled tool, simply use some dish soap, hot water and a bucket. Chemistry will do the rest of the work for you. It's really that easy, and we'll show you exactly how to make it happen.
The US Sun

How to clean an air fryer

AIR fryers are a great way to cook up a quick meal, and they can also help cut down on the amount of oil you use. But what's the best way to clean it once you're done cooking up a storm? Here's all you need to know. How to clean...
Family Proof

Vegan Pad Thai: Recipes Worth Cooking

This Vegan Pad Thai recipe is quick and easy to make. And it is surprisingly reminiscent of that which you’d find at a restaurant—except it’s healthier and far more budget-friendly. This recipe will make enough to fill two hungry bellies. This recipe can be prepared in just...
