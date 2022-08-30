Georges St-Pierre is looking forward to the upcoming Pay-Per-View main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Now that longtime UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is no longer fighting he has become a fan just like the rest of us. St-Pierre can often be seen on his Instagram promoting a healthy lifestyle or on Canadian TV commentating on fights. He has many business opportunities that keep him busy, but when he gets the chance, St-Pierre still likes to be present at UFC events. He was in attendance at a Q and A during UFC Paris fight week where he answered some questions from the media. He answered a variety of questions and gave his thoughts on some exciting matchups both past and future.

