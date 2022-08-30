Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the "Calliope" episode of the Netflix series, The Sandman. The Sandman’s latest episode treats audiences to a double feature with “Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope.” Though both self-contained narratives involve Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), or Dream, he is not the main character of either story, and each is based on a standalone tale within the Sandman comics by Neil Gaiman. The second half of the episode focuses on the Greek Muse Calliope (Melissanthi Mahut) during her enslavement to hapless writer Richard Madoc (Arthur Darvill), and is an adaptation of the standalone tale of the same name that first appeared in the Sandman: Dream Country collection in 1990. Although Dream plays only a peripheral role in "Calliope," the episode provides a significant amount of information about his history. We learn that he and Calliope were once married, and that together they had a son, Orpheus — the same Orpheus from the Orpheus and Eurydice story. The episode intimates, also, that they did not part on good terms. Though "Calliope" is, as a whole, extremely faithful in its adaptation of Morpheus and Calliope’s relationship, it still contains some changes from the original comic books which, despite their subtlety, do alter the nature of their dynamic.

