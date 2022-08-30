Read full article on original website
How To Watch 'House of Hammer': Where Is the Armie Hammer Docuseries Streaming?
From his kickstart in Hollywood as the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network to his groundbreaking performance in the Oscar-nominated Call Me By Your Name, Armie Hammer had established himself as one of the most promising names in film currently. Yet, the allegations surrounding cannibalism and abuse that surged in early 2021 have led the actor's career to take a turn in the opposite direction. As screenshots of text messages sent by the actor to his victims began to spread online, Hammer had to step away from his roles in major films and television shows (including the Call Me By Your Name sequel). Even though he denies having committed the claims, the controversies surrounding Hammer's problematic habits continue to mountain up. The upcoming docuseries House of Hammer will discuss everything in greater depth while also revealing the hidden dark secrets from his family, dating back to his grandfather, Armand Hammer. This detailed take on the controversial family empire will make sure to fill in the gaps about what led their reputation to tumble down.
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
'Superman & Lois' Season 3 Finds Its Main Villain on 'The Orville' Cast
David Ramsey, known for his role as John Diggle in The CW's Arrowverse as well as being a frequent director on several DC television projects, recently revealed that Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) will be joining Season 3 of Superman & Lois in a currently unnamed role. The original report...
Why 'The Sandman's "The Sound of Her Wings" Brings Me Hope
What would you do if you met Death? What would it be like for you? Is it a specter, all bones, dark clothes, and gardening instruments? If you look to Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman (both the Vertigo graphic novel and its Netflix counterpart) for answers, then Death is... amazing. The Sandman was a landmark in the world of comic books and graphic novels long before it became a successful Netflix series. It’s the star by which generations of storytellers have navigated the grand business of creating dreams. And with “The Sound of Her Wings," the Netflix adaptation has proven that it is just as inspiring, just as life-affirming, as its source material.
'Stargirl': Brec Bassinger On the Crossovers She Wants To See
Stargirl lead actress Brec Bassinger has shared who she would like to see Courtney Whitmore team-up with in the future. In an interview with Looper, Bassinger talked about which series she would like to see crossover with Stargirl. Although Stargirl airs on The CW, the series has been mostly kept...
'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Review: Get Ready for Another Ricktastic Adventure
Rick and Morty is back. ‘Nuff said. Okay, maybe not quite enough said. But let’s face it: if you have watched one episode of Rick and Morty, then you have watched them all, multiple times, and you are going to watch this season no matter what this review says. There is no “casual” viewer of Rick and Morty.
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in September 2022
Fall is finally arriving. For those of us who are big fans of football, pumpkin spice, and changing leaves, it is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also a great time of the year to cuddle up on the couch to Netflix and Chill. In the month of September, Netflix has a bunch of new series for you to choose from if you need something a little longer than a movie to dive into. There are so many new shows set to premiere or return that it was pretty difficult to narrow it down to just seven recommendations, but here they are.
10 Best A24 Movies Just Added To HBO Max
Studio A24 has earned credibility with a string of highly successful films, made recognizable by what fans call ‘A24 vibes’ – their special brand of visual style, quirky tone, and creative expression. Just a decade ago, this small, indie studio took some big risks on unknown writer-directors that made a big impression. Today their films can rival tent-pole productions, with cinephiles keeping a keen eye on the A24 calendar.
‘The Rings of Power’ Reviews Delayed on Prime Video to Combat Review-Bombing From Trolls
Don't try to review The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime's site yet. There's a 72-hour delay in place that is making that a bit hard. But don't worry, this delay is also a good thing. News broke that Amazon Prime Video quietly introduced a delay to try and stop bad faith reactions to their programming and are weeding out those reviews that are simply "review-bombing" to give a more authentic rating scale for their programs.
'That '90s Show': Cast, Plot & Everything We Know So Far About the Spinoff Series
Will the Cast of That '70s Show Make An Appearance?. The coming-of-age stoner-comedy tv series That '70s Show is getting a spin-off. Netflix announced That '90s Show in early October amid the current cultural fascination with '90s nostalgia. Like That '70s Show, the new series will be produced by the Carsey-Werner Company, along with That '70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner returning to write with their daughter Lindsey Turner.
‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’: Release Date, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know About the Horror Reboot
Where to Watch the First Three Jeepers Creepers Films?. Legend has it the Creeper rises every 23 years to feed on the flesh of fearful humans. And, while it has been only five years since Jeepers Creepers 3 was released, filmmakers are dusting off the rusty old Creeper truck and bringing back the trenchcoat-wearing demon once again in Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.
'Cobra Kai' Dojo Seeks More Students in New Season 5 Clip
Cobra Kai Season 5 is right around the corner, and Netflix is kicking into high gear with their promo. As viewers eagerly await to see the outcomes from last season, new photos, the official trailer, and much more have been released. The newest addition to pre-premiere content includes a clip that spotlights one of Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) latest recruitment tactics that ushers in a "new era at Cobra Kai."
Jeremy Strong Calls Controversial New Yorker Profile “A Profound Betrayal”
Succession star Jeremy Strong lashed out at the 2021 New Yorker profile that painted him as a deeply intense method actor who failed to “get the joke” about the hit HBO series. In an interview with Vanity Fair on the sidelines of the Telluride Film Festival, Strong said that he felt “foolish” after the profile, which he thought was a “profound betrayal.”
'Ms. Marvel': All the End Credits Bangers From Season 1
Disney+’s Ms. Marvel may have been hit or miss for viewers, but it truly included some bops, especially in its end credits scenes. So we’ve duly compiled a list of all the songs that graced the end credits of Ms. Marvel. The first season of the MCU show revolved around Kamala (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey who unlocks powers thanks to a family heirloom, that allows her to live her dream of being a superhero. While the series is chockfull of music from all corners of South Asia, the end credits tracks tended to tie into the general theme of the episode or the show for the most part.
'The Good Doctor' Season 6 Teaser Trailer Promises High Stakes Return
Good news about The Good Doctor, a teaser trailer for the sixth season has finally dropped one month before the season premiere. The Daniel Dae Kim and David Shore-produced medical drama will return for another season on ABC on October 3, which promises plenty of high-stakes action and drama. The...
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 3 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned this week for its third episode titled, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky," which finds Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) making her case to free Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) after his actions in The Incredible Hulk landed him in a Supermax prison. Meanwhile, Pug (Josh Segurra) deals with a separate trial, involving a shapeshifting Asgardian elf and Megan Thee Stallion. Yes, you read that right.
The Hidden Message of Every Robin Williams Movie
Robin Williams will forever be remembered as one of the greatest comedians to ever grace the screen. His manic sense of humor was excellent and crass to capture the attention of adults but was also able to be managed into the shape of a real-life cartoon human, which spoke to children. He was a rare comedian and actor that truly was someone people of any age can enjoy. Besides being a legendary force of nature, he also connects with so many people emotionally when he shows up in something. Unlike most actors, Williams had a consistent theme in his filmography. Normally that is a trait exclusive to writers and directors, where they can more directly control their messages because they are the ones telling the stories.
New 'Halloween' 4K Collection Extras Announced by Scream Factory
It’s the beginning of September, which means horror fans have already started counting down the days till Halloween. There are so many exciting horror physical releases coming in the next two months like Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, and The Fog. Those films are all coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Shout Factory/Scream Factory. However, another amazing release coming out in early October is their Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002). This includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection. Now Scream Factory has announced the extras for the release and if you're a Resurrection fan you’re going to be really happy.
'The Sandman': How Dream's Relationship With Calliope Changed From the Comics
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the "Calliope" episode of the Netflix series, The Sandman. The Sandman’s latest episode treats audiences to a double feature with “Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope.” Though both self-contained narratives involve Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), or Dream, he is not the main character of either story, and each is based on a standalone tale within the Sandman comics by Neil Gaiman. The second half of the episode focuses on the Greek Muse Calliope (Melissanthi Mahut) during her enslavement to hapless writer Richard Madoc (Arthur Darvill), and is an adaptation of the standalone tale of the same name that first appeared in the Sandman: Dream Country collection in 1990. Although Dream plays only a peripheral role in "Calliope," the episode provides a significant amount of information about his history. We learn that he and Calliope were once married, and that together they had a son, Orpheus — the same Orpheus from the Orpheus and Eurydice story. The episode intimates, also, that they did not part on good terms. Though "Calliope" is, as a whole, extremely faithful in its adaptation of Morpheus and Calliope’s relationship, it still contains some changes from the original comic books which, despite their subtlety, do alter the nature of their dynamic.
'Bullet Train': 10 Other Times Hollywood Went to Japan
David Leitch and Brad Pitt recently took audiences on a thrill-ride trip through Japan with the stylised action flick, Bullet Train. And while it's yet to be determined whether that film will pull into the station as a box-office hit, it's hard to deny that it's a fun ride all the way.
