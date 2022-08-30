Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
State FFA Association hosting Ag Adventure Center at SD State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair is going on throughout the weekend in Huron. One of the many attractions at this year’s State Fair is the Ag Adventure Center, sponsored and put together by the South Dakota FFA Association. State FFA Officer Megan Sanders said the Ag Adventure Center is...
Madison Volleyball Sweeps West Central on Thursday
After losing in five sets in their home opener, the Madison Bulldogs Volleyball team went to West Central and got the match sweep Thursday night. The first set of the evening was hotly contested with neither team able to get much separation, and would end up extending the set. The Bulldogs pulled it out in the end though, winning the set 29-27.
State awards funding to counties for local bridge projects
The state Transportation Commission has awarded funding for twelve local bridge projects through the federal bridge program totaling just less than seven-million dollars. Four counties were approved by the state for permanent bridge removals, including one each for McCook and Meade counties, and two each in Bon Homme and Hand counties.
Highway 81 to open north of Madison on Tuesday
The South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to re-open the section of U.S. Highway 81 north of Madison on Tuesday, September 6th. Highway 81 is opening approximately two weeks ahead of the originally scheduled mid-September date. The state DOT began this permanent grade raise on Highway 81 north of Madison...
Another Strong Day for Madison Tennis
After suffering a loss earlier this week, the Madison Girls tennis team got back on track on Thursday with another big win, this one against Brookings. The Flight 1 Doubles team also played well against top ranked Huron. The Bulldogs improved to 5-2 on the season after Thursday’s matches.
Madison Bulldogs Grab First Season Win in Milbank
Wanting to avoid going 0-2, the Madison Bulldogs came out hot against Milbank, winning with a final score of 41-6. Madison got on the board early after QB Ben Brooks connected with WR Carson Wolf over the middle on their first offensive play for an 82 yard touchdown. Wolf ran in a score not long after to put Madison up 14-0.
Sioux Falls man sentenced in Lake County on felony charges
A Sioux Falls man was sentenced this week in Lake County Circuit Court on felony drug and aggravated eluding charges. 39-year-old Kelby Ross had earlier pleaded guilty to the two charges. On the Aggravated Eluding charge, Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Ross to serve two years in the state penitentiary, with credit for six days he’s already served.
