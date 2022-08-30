Read full article on original website
Airplane Art – Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 at Frankfurt Airport
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for more Airplane Art. This week, we have a Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 at Frankfurt Airport after completing the run from its home base of Hamad International Airport, Doha. Qatar Airways was the launch operator of the Airbus A350-1000, with 14...
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (3rd September)
It’s the end of another week, so it must be time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Caldly Beach at low tide, The Wirral. SWISS prepares its next season of food for long haul premium customers – another seasonal change in the works. easyJet to trial...
easyJet to trial lounge access for FEXIfare ticket holders
EasyJet will be offering access to its Gateway Lounge for all FLEXIfare customers, providing you are travelling from London Gatwick between 1st September and 30th November 2022. The offer, which is being trialled from 1st September until 30 November, is also available to any FLEXIfare customers who have already booked...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
One Major Item is Missing From Customer Service Commitments of Airlines
The Department of Transportation of the United States has created an interactive dashboard of customer service commitments by ten airlines which are based in the United States to ensure that passengers have easy access to information about services that those airlines provide to mitigate inconveniences to passengers when the cause of a cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the control of the airline — but one major item is missing.
Flying Blue Promo Awards September 2022 – Mit Business in die Staaten!
Flying Blue Promo Awards sind mit guten Deals am Start …. Air France und KLM haben die Flying Blue Promo Awards wiederbelebt. Bei diesem Durchgang findet man einen 25% Rabatt auf einige Ziele in den Staaten. Buchungszeitraum: 01.09.-30.09.2022. Reisezeitraum: 01.09./01.11.2022-28.02.2023. Die Bedingungen:. Promo reward tickets must be booked via www.airfrance.com...
Oktoberfest in the U.S., Flight Cancellation Benefits by Airline, Bumping Rates Increasing
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, September 2, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Marriott Replacement Benefit, Busted Myth to Save Money on Flights, Are Airbnbs Cheaper than Hotels?
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Sunday, September 4, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Book A Flight With Money + Miles, Enter To Win 1,000,000 United Miles!
United Airlines is currently running the Million Miles Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win 1,000,000 MileagePlus miles! Sixteen other winners will win prizes ranging from 50,0000 to 500,000 miles!. To enter the sweepstakes, all you have to do is book a flight using Money + Miles as...
Win A 4 Night Trip For 2 To Venice, Italy!
Wine Awesomeness is giving away a trip for two to Venice, Italy where you’ll get to experience a food and wine getaway!. The prize includes a $1,000 gift card to used towards airfare, a four night hotel stay and various food activities!. It’s been around 12 years since Kim...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
