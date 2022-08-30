ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (3rd September)

It’s the end of another week, so it must be time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Caldly Beach at low tide, The Wirral. SWISS prepares its next season of food for long haul premium customers – another seasonal change in the works. easyJet to trial...
easyJet to trial lounge access for FEXIfare ticket holders

EasyJet will be offering access to its Gateway Lounge for all FLEXIfare customers, providing you are travelling from London Gatwick between 1st September and 30th November 2022. The offer, which is being trialled from 1st September until 30 November, is also available to any FLEXIfare customers who have already booked...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
One Major Item is Missing From Customer Service Commitments of Airlines

The Department of Transportation of the United States has created an interactive dashboard of customer service commitments by ten airlines which are based in the United States to ensure that passengers have easy access to information about services that those airlines provide to mitigate inconveniences to passengers when the cause of a cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the control of the airline — but one major item is missing.
Flying Blue Promo Awards September 2022 – Mit Business in die Staaten!

Flying Blue Promo Awards sind mit guten Deals am Start …. Air France und KLM haben die Flying Blue Promo Awards wiederbelebt. Bei diesem Durchgang findet man einen 25% Rabatt auf einige Ziele in den Staaten. Buchungszeitraum: 01.09.-30.09.2022. Reisezeitraum: 01.09./01.11.2022-28.02.2023. Die Bedingungen:. Promo reward tickets must be booked via www.airfrance.com...
Win A 4 Night Trip For 2 To Venice, Italy!

Wine Awesomeness is giving away a trip for two to Venice, Italy where you’ll get to experience a food and wine getaway!. The prize includes a $1,000 gift card to used towards airfare, a four night hotel stay and various food activities!. It’s been around 12 years since Kim...
