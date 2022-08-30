Logan Jones Following Familiar Path

New Iowa Center Leaning on Tyler Linderbaum for Tips

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Logan Jones knew who to call as he transitioned to center after playing on Iowa’s defensive line.

Jones reached out to Tyler Linderbaum, who made the same move and became an All-American before becoming a first-round NFL draft pick.

So, that’s good advice to get.

“He helped me out quite a bit,” Jones said.

And, much like Linderbaum, Jones finds himself as Iowa’s starting center heading into Saturday’s season opener against South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium.

Jones was No. 1 on the depth chart released Monday afternoon, the work he put in during the transition having paid off.

Jones, a third-year sophomore, spent his first two seasons working with Iowa’s defensive line, but with Linderbaum leaving, someone was going to have to take his spot.

Jones was the one who won the battle, but it’s been a challenge.

Besides Linderbaum, the best advice Jones got came from offensive line coach George Barnett, who just gave him a simple word to remember — relax.

“I would just say it’s just been getting the confidence in myself,” Jones said of the biggest challenge he’s faced. “I was timid, in a way, because I didn’t know what I was doing. But Coach Barnett said to just go out there and play, let it happen naturally. And that’s what I’ve been trying to do.”

“He’s a natural, gifted athlete,” Barnett said. “He’s smart. He’s tough. He just needs reps. The more he gets, the more comfortable he is in those situations.”

It is a complicated position to play, as Jones has found.

“You can only rely on your physical gifts so far,” Jones said. “Everybody here is super-talented. At the end of the day, it’s your fundamentals that will make the biggest difference. Coach (Kirk) Ferentz, Coach Barnett, they emphasize that. If we can do the little things right, that can separate us from a lot of teams.

“Not every play is going to be perfect. So if you can try to limit the amount of mistakes, and things like that, you’ll be fine.”

Jones is also learning the nuance of the position.

“Just conceptually understanding the offense — Inside zone, outside zone, there’s always these details,” Jones said. “You wouldn’t think there’s a lot, but there is. Just trying to get those little details down.”

It helps having played the defensive line, because Jones has an idea on what’s coming.

“Oh it helps me so much,” he said. “Sometimes they’ll be calling out their blitzes, and I’m like, ‘OK, I know what they’re doing.’”

Shotgun snaps have given him some trouble — “I’m still trying to get used to that stuff. Some are good, some aren’t so good. So I’m just trying to find the consistency in getting the snaps down,” Jones said.

“He’s up for the challenge,” Barnett said. “He brings a lot to the table. Now the challenge is to get him the reps, give him a chance to see as many looks as he can.”

And if he needs help, Jones knows he can ask Linderbaum for advice.

“Obviously,” Jone said, “it worked out for him.”