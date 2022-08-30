Dodgers News: Trea Turner Not Exactly Happy With His 1,000th Hit

Trea Turner hit an infield single in the 10th inning for his 1,000th career hit, and while he wasn't thrilled with the hit, it helped the Dodgers win the game.

When Trea Turner hit an infield single in the top of the 10th inning for his second hit on Monday night, it accomplished several important things. It moved Cody Bellinger, who started the inning at second base as the zombie runner, to third base with no outs. It also helped Turner keep pace with Freddie Freeman , who had two hits of his own on Monday and holds a two-hit lead over Turner for the major-league lead.

Oh, yeah, and it was also the 1,000th hit of Trea's career.

Rounds numbers are cool in baseball, and 1,000 hits is a pretty big milestone. There have been nearly 23,000 players in major-league history, and only about six percent of them have reached the 1,000-hit plateau.

Turner is now part of that Six Percent Club, although he's not thrilled about the way it happened, as Bill Plunkett reports in the Orange County Register .

“I wish it would have been a little prettier,” Turner said. “But it’s a good milestone. It’s something I think I was looking forward to because my parents were here and my dad’s been counting down, so it’s good to get it in front of them. That was nice.“ Glad I could do that. But hopefully there’s many more in the tank.”

In a way, it was a fitting way to hit a milestone for Turner, who leads the majors with 28 infield hits this year. What's the point in being the fastest player in baseball if you can't occasionally steal a hit on a check-swing chopper, right?

Ultimately, the most important thing is that Turner's hit helped the Dodgers score the winning run. Los Angeles is now 51 games over .500, and a big part of that success is that Trea Turner just keeps getting hits, infield or otherwise.