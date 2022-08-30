Read full article on original website
4 questions to ask before sharing a social impact statement
Of the many game-changing dynamics that 2020 brought to companies, the pressure from employees, customers, and partners to speak out on social and political issues brought novel complexity and stress to corporate leaders. Companies have never been completely immune to the broader political and social discourse, but the dislocation triggered by the 2020 racial justice protests and a society reeling from the effects of a pandemic centered these choices in a new and more acute way. “We just stick to our business” was no longer an acceptable answer to many employees or consumers, who instead looked to companies and their leaders to speak candidly and openly about their positions on the various debates of the day. In certain industries, especially technology and social media, companies themselves were the objects of debates, especially in the context of what roles they should or shouldn’t play in broader public policy controversies.
Why the CIO and CMO are the new power couple
At first glance, the Chief Information Officer and Chief Marketing Officer seem like an unlikely pairing. However, digital transformation has united the two roles in their pursuit of understanding the customer. Over the past decade, MarTech stacks have continued to expand along with marketing automation—creating a huge volume of unstructured data that marketing must leverage to better meet customer needs. And if companies want to thrive in a digital-first world, the CIO and CMO must work together in lockstep.
How to be an anti-fragile unicorn
It’s not breaking news that a looming recession and tumultuous market conditions are on everyone’s mind. The current drop in valuations and capital flows is a significant test for companies of all types. The situation remains exceptionally dynamic, leading many to rethink their growth strategies and pivot to...
Operations experts on how the U.S. can make EVs without China’s supply chain
Two electrifying moves in recent weeks have the potential to ignite electric vehicle demand in the United States. First, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, expanding federal tax rebates for EV purchases. Then California approved rules to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. The Inflation Reduction Act...
Report: U.S. has work to do to compete with China in space in the long run
Last week, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the Space Force, and the Air Force Research Laboratory released their fourth annual joint report on the state of the space industrial base. The verdict: The U.S. has a lot of work to do if it wants to compete with China over the...
Quiet quitting seems to have pissed almost everyone off at once as it spread like wildfire
If you rolled your eyes, yelled at your laptop, threw your phone out the window of a moving bus, or just got otherwise annoyed by stories about “quiet quitting” over the last few weeks, consider yourself in good company. New data shared with Fast Company from the analytics...
Leaders: Being a good human will pay off when you’re hiring
If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past two years, it’s that people have higher standards for work. Only the most exploited (read: desperate for income, or in jobs where the rate doesn’t meet the cost of living) find themselves having to put up with subpar working conditions. Whether those “conditions” have to do with how they’re treated by customers, how their performance is measured, how far they have to commute, opportunities for promotion, etc. is irrelevant.
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
