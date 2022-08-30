Of the many game-changing dynamics that 2020 brought to companies, the pressure from employees, customers, and partners to speak out on social and political issues brought novel complexity and stress to corporate leaders. Companies have never been completely immune to the broader political and social discourse, but the dislocation triggered by the 2020 racial justice protests and a society reeling from the effects of a pandemic centered these choices in a new and more acute way. “We just stick to our business” was no longer an acceptable answer to many employees or consumers, who instead looked to companies and their leaders to speak candidly and openly about their positions on the various debates of the day. In certain industries, especially technology and social media, companies themselves were the objects of debates, especially in the context of what roles they should or shouldn’t play in broader public policy controversies.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO