Read full article on original website
Related
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Convicted Felon Facing New Charges for 100 mph Pursuit Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged an Austin man with felony fleeing, accusing him of leading an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy on a high-speed chase last month. 49-year-old Troy Ingalls made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says a deputy identified Ingalls by...
Unusual 911 Call Leads to Guilty Pleas From Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has admitted to a first-degree drug charge involving methamphetamine and LSD discovered as a result of an unusual 911 call. 50-year-old David Gorham was arrested in December 2020 after Rochester police responded to a 911 call during which a dispatcher heard a conversation that included a reference to pointing a gun at a woman. The person who called 911 did not speak but kept the phone connection open while the police tracked the phone. It was located outside a Rochester motel, where police found two adult men and two adult women inside a vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen from Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police responded to the report of four catalytic converters being stolen from a Rochester business Tuesday. Police say the car parts were taken off of four Ford Econoline buses parked at a business in northwest Rochester. The converters are believed to have been ripped off sometime during the previous night.
Lottery Registration Open for Deer Hunt at Olmsted County Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- 40 people will have a chance to hunt for deer at an Olmsted County park this fall. Chester Woods Regional Park will have a shotgun-only deer hunt that opens on November 19 and closes on November 27. A news release from the Olmsted County Parks Division says the goal of the hunt is to harvest enough deer to keep the herd population at a healthy level.
Expect Delays on Highway 14 in Rochester as Paving Work Begins Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Highway 14 motorists should expect delays starting next week as paving work begins in southeast Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release that motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 14 which may produce traffic backups during the busy morning commute and afternoon drive home.
Rochester’s Popular Night Market Shutting Down Civic Center Drive for Final Night
The final Night Market in Rochester, Minnesota is taking over Civic Center Drive on September 10, 2022. It's been a great summer of Night Markets, and the last one, on Saturday the 10th, will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and just like in the old days of Rochesterfest, they'll close down Civic Center Drive to traffic, and open to you to enjoy over 60 vendors.
RELATED PEOPLE
Will Rochester Survive Latest Bed, Bath And Beyond Closings?
It seems we're never more than a few months away from Bed, Bath and Beyond announcing more store closures, and every time we ask, "Will this be the time they axe the Rochester, Minnesota store?" Well, we're asking again because the retailer has just announced 150 more stores will be...
Minnesota Man Injured in Rollover Crash Near Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rollover crash near Red Wing sent a Welch, MN man to a hospital Thursday afternoon. The accident report from the Minnesota State Patrol says 69-year-old Mark Bigelow was traveling south on Hwy. 61 west of Red Wing when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at the intersection with eastbound Hwy. 316 around 1:45 p.m. Bigelow was taken to a hospital in Hastings with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Charges: Speeds Reached 100 mph During Pursuit of Rochester Burglary Suspects
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men accused of burglarizing a Rochester apartment complex construction site then leading officers on a chase that ended Byron early Saturday morning were arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday. 37-year-old Kyle Felter of Oronoco and 31-year-old Taylor Suchla of Rochester each face a charge of...
Rochester Restaurant’s Unique Feature Is Running and Singing
I've been going undercover lately and visiting restaurants in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Yep...if you work in a restaurant, I've either already visited your spot or I'll probably be showing up soon. I'm not looking for horrible service or going to bash the staff. I'm there for another reason...and most of you have no idea what I look like or that I go by the name Jessica On The Radio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guilty plea for 107 MPH Drunk Driving Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea entered this morning in a criminal case stemming from an alcohol-involved fatal crash that claimed the life of a Rochester woman less than a week before Christmas back in 2020. 29-year-old Matthew Shaver admitted to a charge of criminal vehicular...
There’s a Literal Castle for Sale in Rochester, MI
There's a home on the market that is a literal castle. The outside, the inside, all of it! Sadly, it's not for sale in Rochester, Minnesota but it is for sale in a sister Rochester, Rochester, Michigan. Obviously it's not a castle that was built in medieval times, this home...
Oktoberfest Celebrations in Rochester to Add to Your Calendar
It's practically fall which means flannels, PSLs, sweaters, and beer! Ok, beer is good any time of year but Oktoberfest is coming up and there are some Oktoberfest celebrations happening right here in Rochester, Minnesota. I've always thought it was funny that Oktoberfest isn't celebrated in October in Germany, it's...
Rochester Man Falls Victim to Costly Identity Theft Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another Rochester resident has fallen victim to a costly scam. A Rochester police spokesperson said an elderly man reported losing $7,000 after getting a pop-up message on his computer saying his identity had been stolen on August 16. The man said he called a phone number displayed on the pop-up message and was told he would receive a call from a representative from Visa to solve the non-existent identity theft issue. Police say the victim reported receiving a call that instructed him to buy gift cards and share the numbers with the scammer to resolve the issue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Love Selfies? Check Out These Two Gorgeous Spots in Rochester
I'm obsessed with angel wing murals! And I'm extremely excited because Rochester, Minnesota is starting to get out of the white, sterile environment that we've been looking at for years and finally adding a bit more color with murals. There are a few angel murals that I absolutely love (and yes, I'll tell you where you can find those in just a sec) but I just found out that one of those sets of wings has a sister in another amazing city - Nashville!
Rochester Felon Indicted For Federal Firearm Violation
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Rochester man for possession of a firearm as a felon. U.S Attorney Andrew Luger said 49-year-old Marcus Jackson was found in possession of a pistol in May 2022. Because Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in three Minnesota counties, including Olmsted, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Minnesota Man Severely Burned in House Explosion
Crystal, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in a Minneapolis suburb are working to determine what caused a house explosion yesterday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says the explosion was reported shortly after 12 noon in a residential neighborhood located just east of the Crystal Airport. The responding police officers and firefighters found a man suffering from severe burns inside the home.
Y-105FM
Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 0