Samsung has only just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 in August, so it should be clear that the company wouldn’t have too many aces up its sleeve for IFA 2022. But as a household name at the Berlin Messe, the company still had some important things to talk about that hadn’t quite made the cut for a dedicated product launch. Samsung took the chance to talk about its broader portfolio, explaining how its smart home platform SmartThings is the centerpiece that ties together its mobile devices, TVs and entertainment centers, and its Bespoke appliances — all working together to save energy, helping your wallet and the environment, too. All this was then showcased in the company's signature mini smart city, purpose built for IFA this year once again after pandemic-driven downtime following IFA 2019.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 HOURS AGO