Read full article on original website
Related
How much does it cost to replace the screen on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4?
Quick answer: It costs $29 to replace your Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 screen; however, you need to be enrolled in the Samsung Care+ extended warranty. Out of warranty screen repairs will cost $349 for the Flip 4 and $499 for the Fold 4, which is slightly more than the cost of Samsung Care+ and that $29 deductible.
Google remixes its Material You take on the YouTube Music icon
Got an Android device with Material You theming? Are your playlists a priority? Perhaps you noticed something a little bit off with your home screen this past week. You might not have been able to pin it down at first, but if you use YouTube Music for your listening pleasure, we can say it's a change that happened.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 vs Tab S7 & Tab S6: Should you upgrade?
Samsung tends to be ranked as one of the best Android tablets in the U.S. The Korean manufacturer makes excellent hardware, and it also lacks serious competition here in the States. With so many similarly named devices available, you may find it hard to keep track of what's new, what's old, and what's different between Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models.
The Honor 70 wants to be a vlogging beast, and it's finally coming to new markets
These days, everyone's a content creator. Whether snapping photos of you and your friends for Instagram or chasing the latest TikTok trend, your smartphone is the key to creating your next project. With the Honor 70, the company hopes to sway potential buyers with all sorts of vlogging capabilities, but underneath all that software is a pretty impressive midrange phone. As announced during Honor's IFA keynote, It's coming to select European markets starting today, right alongside pre-orders for a new budget Android tablet.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
The overpriced, underpowered Xperia 5 IV is blowing Sony's chance at a smartphone resurgence
This week at IFA was a chance for smartphone companies to shore up their plans for the rest of 2022. Most of these announcements focused on the budget and midrange space, an effort buoyed by companies like Samsung and Honor as they expand pre-existing models into new regions. Only one company announced something worthy of the term "flagship," but no matter how eye-catching Sony's Xperia 5 IV looks, it's doomed to fall short of its market-changing potential.
T-Mobile will let you try its network free for three months, all thanks to eSIM
The flexibility that eSIM provides is unparalleled. Switching SIMs doesn't have to be an annoying ordeal, and instead of taking out your SIM tool to insert a physical chip, you can download it to your phone like any other app. And the fact that it's now this versatile means that, as long as your phone supports it, switching carriers is easier than ever. So easy that T-Mobile now wants to offer you a free trial of its network, so you can see by yourself if the magenta life is for you or not.
How to block spam calls on Android
Spam calls are annoying, and with the growing internet and smartphone culture, they're not slowing down anytime soon. If you receive dozens of spam calls a day on your phone, there are a lot of ways to stop them. In fact, there's a good chance you have a spam filter built into your phone's dialer app but never enabled it.
Digital Wellbeing wants to add cough and snore detection to your smartphone
Digital Wellbeing is one of the most important features Google has added in recent years. It was introduced with Android 9 Pie and it became an essential tool for anyone wanting to cut down on unhealthy smartphone usage. It's something that is increasingly becoming a problem with TikTok and Instagram doomscrolling, so it's good that the tools for that exist. But the feature now wants to expand into tracking your health more closely than just that, though, by adding cough and snore detection while you're asleep.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung is alerting users it got hacked, but the fallout doesn't sound too bad
What's the longest you've gone between getting notifications that your info's been involved in a data breach? A couple years? Not even six months? Sometimes it feels like every time we go to check our inboxes, there's another message about hackers penetrating some inadequately secured server and exfiltrating with our data. We're not even two weeks removed from learning about Plex's recent breach, exposing emails and usernames, and today we're learning about one that has the potential to affect a whole lot more people, as Samsung announces a cybersecurity intrusion of its own.
How to retrieve deleted texts on your Samsung phone
An accidental scroll, a system crash, a child playing with your phone — they all have one thing in common. They can easily make you the victim of data loss. When this happens, you might immediately scroll to find the recycling bin. Unfortunately, most Android phones don't have a...
A Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video is the latest leak to hit Google
We are weeks away from learning all we can know about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from Google. There's plenty of substance we've already dug up about the phones, but sometimes, you just need to sit down with a hefty bag of potato chips and munch. The equivalent of that in our field is a low-res unboxing video of what's purportedly a Pixel 7 Pro coming out of Bangladesh.
Where to pre-order the OnePlus 10T
It's been just under a month since OnePlus revealed its newest flagship, and now, we know exactly where and when it's coming to North America. The OnePlus 10T is up for pre-order now ahead of its arrival on store shelves at the end of September. If you've had your eye on this phone, you'll want to pre-order soon. OnePlsu is taking a page out of Samsung's book, offering storage and RAM upgrades to anyone who picks up the phone before launch.
XGIMI’s Magic Lamp combines a lamp, a projector, and Harman Kardon speakers right on your ceiling
XGIMI is highly regarded for its great portable Android projectors, but the big disadvantage with these is that they take up space — even if it’s much less than what a traditional projector would take up. That’s where the company’s latest product comes in, showcased to an international audience at IFA 2022. The XGIMI Magic Lamp is a ceiling lamp that combines light, projection, and Harman Kardon speakers in a single product, making for a space-saving alternative to all of these products for your bedroom or kitchen.
Take a look at Samsung's latest miniature smart city it built for IFA
Samsung has only just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 in August, so it should be clear that the company wouldn’t have too many aces up its sleeve for IFA 2022. But as a household name at the Berlin Messe, the company still had some important things to talk about that hadn’t quite made the cut for a dedicated product launch. Samsung took the chance to talk about its broader portfolio, explaining how its smart home platform SmartThings is the centerpiece that ties together its mobile devices, TVs and entertainment centers, and its Bespoke appliances — all working together to save energy, helping your wallet and the environment, too. All this was then showcased in the company's signature mini smart city, purpose built for IFA this year once again after pandemic-driven downtime following IFA 2019.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro’s third launch brings its low-light specialist camera to more markets
Oppo’s latest series of mid-range smartphones are coming to Europe, and the Reno 8 series features three different handsets that sport some impressive specs while not taking the flagship title away from the company’s top-end Find X5 series. The Oppo Reno 8 series is confirmed to launch in Europe, including the UK, but there’s currently no word on whether these phones will land in the US. Historically the brand hasn’t sold its phones in the US, so it’s unlikely you’ll easily be able to buy these there.
Samsung could ditch ultra-thin glass for its biggest foldable screens yet
Samsung’s foldable smartphone designs have evolved significantly since the first generation Galaxy Fold — and that whole mess with peeling off the protective screen layer from early units. Advancements in material science for displays are partly to thank for the abuse foldables can withstand now. While the company's current models use Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), that may not be up to scratch (literally) for tablet-sized screens, and Samsung Display is reportedly now considering a switch to a different material for the top layer of extra-large-screen foldables.
Google Pixel 7 phones could mark the arrival of higher-quality Bluetooth LE Audio on Android
The Pixel 6a might've just arrived on store shelves a month ago, but we're already looking forward to what's next from Google. With the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro likely a month out from a full reveal, it's time for the leaks and rumors to really kick into high gear. Thanks to an early reveal, we already know what both devices look like, but that doesn't mean Google doesn't have some surprises in store — specifically regarding audio streaming.
Ring Intercom is a smart doorbell alternative specifically for people living in apartments
The benefits of smart doorbells are plentiful, with you being able to monitor who’s at your front door, talk to people when you’re out and communicate with those delivering parcels. That hasn’t been an option for those who live in larger communal buildings such as apartments, and that’s a problem Ring’s latest addition wants to solve. The Ring Intercom is explicitly designed for larger buildings, and if it’s compatible with your system, you may find it helpful.
Take a look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4's new, slimmer hinge in this teardown
At first glance, Samsung's 2022 foldables look similar to last year's models. They mainly pack iterative changes to deliver a superior end-user experience, which is good enough to make them among the best Android smartphones on the market. One such upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a thinner and improved hinge, which is now wholly gearless. It is the first time since the Galaxy Z Fold lineup's debut that Samsung has tweaked the hinge system. So, what's exactly different with the new hinge? A teardown video of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from YouTuber JerryRigEverything details that and gives us a clear look at the foldable's internals.
Oppo will stop including chargers with some phones in the next year
As more and more smartphone manufacturers have stopped including chargers alongside new smartphones, Oppo has remained steadfast and continued to include the accessory alongside its handsets. That may not be the case for much longer, though. Oppo has confirmed it plans to drop the charger from the box of some products within the next 12 months.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0