Red Lodge, MT

Moss Mansion Trunks & Treasures

It’s something different and interesting to do on a Sunday. Check out the popular Moss Mansion Trunks & Treasures Tours Sunday, September 4th. It’s a behind-the-scenes tour that lets you be sneaky! You can peek into closets, explore the mansion from the basement to the attic where other daily tours don’t go and examine fragile documents.
BILLINGS, MT
Iconic Wienermobile visits Billings for Labor Day Weekend

It’s probably one of the most iconic and beloved original “food trucks” ever! The one and only Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in the Burn the Point Classic Car Parade Friday night in downtown Billings. It will be parked at 123 North Broadway from 6pm – 10pm....
BILLINGS, MT
Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”

If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
BILLINGS, MT
Try these top-rated pizza restaurants in Billings

If you are hungry for a slice of pizza, there are plenty of options to choose from in Billings. Tripadvisor lists some of the top-rated pizza restaurants that are guaranteed to satisfy. Bullman’s Woodfired Pizza is ranked number one with 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bullman’s makes their pizza dough...
BILLINGS, MT
11-year-old rescued from Yellowstone River; her condition unknown

The Billings Fire Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, and a Good Samaritan helped rescue an 11-year-old drowning victim from the Yellowstone River Friday afternoon. The fire department was called to the Blue Creek Fishing Access around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a swimmer who went under water...
BILLINGS, MT
‘Turning Up the Heat’ Burn the Point show schedule

It’s such an amazing weekend of over 500 classic cars, hotrods, custom vehicle designs you won’t see anywhere else!! You’ll be glad you checked out at this year’s Burn The Point Classic Car Show & Swap in Billings. Here’s a quick look at all the action...
BILLINGS, MT
Hottest Rods: The coolest classics at Burn the Point

Burn the Point is on this weekend bringing custom-cars, hot-rods and some of the finest custom-made vehicles from Billings and around the country. There will be close to 500 vehicles ranging from the elite race car to the daily drivers, both imports and domestics. These are the best of the...
BILLINGS, MT
Red flag heat warning for Billings Saturday

The NWS doesn’t post red flag warnings very often, but it did post the extreme heat advisory Friday for the Billings area for Saturday. This includes all of Southern & Eastern Montana, and Northern Wyoming from Saturday to Wednesday. “There is high confidence temperatures will reach 100°F on Saturday;...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings’ Skate Park rock’n summer sounds concert

Get ready for a fabulous and fun Saturday night in Billings for the Downtown Summer Sounds concert series. Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore will be performing in downtown Billings’ at the Skate Park Saturday night. This outdoor concert promises to be loaded with excitement and an evening of musical fun!
BILLINGS, MT
Billings west end intersection closed until October

The intersection of King Avenue and 56th Street West is closed to construct a new roundabout at the intersection. The press release says a full intersection closure remains in place until the beginning of October. The public is asked to use alternate routes while crews work on the roadway. Construction...
BILLINGS, MT

