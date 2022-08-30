ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Final suspect in Nebraska illegal abortion case appears in court

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The final suspect in a bizarre abortion case in northeast Nebraska appeared in court Friday. The case is of a then 17-year-old girl allegedly conspiring with her mother to get pills to abort a 29-week-old fetus in Norfolk. Jessica Burgess is the mother of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, NE
City
Madison, NE
City
Battle Creek, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Madison County, NE
Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Two women arrested in separate NSP pursuits Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two people are in custody after separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred in northeast Nebraska early Thursday morning. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted to a pursuit in Cedar County. According to a release issued by the NSP, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office began pursuing a Sioux City woman at approximately 6:45 a.m.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk woman arrested after driving drunk with minor

Norfolk Police arrested a woman last night after she became disorderly with officers. Captain Mike Bauer says dispatchers received a call from a juvenile stating she was riding in a car with an alcohol-impaired driver. Police made contact with the juvenile in the 800 block of East Benjamin Avenue, where she was dropped off, and she told officers that she felt unsafe with her mother’s driving behavior as she was swerving all over the road.
NORFOLK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
News Channel Nebraska

One person injured in three-vehicle Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Neb. -- One person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk Tuesday. Around 3:40 p.m., authorities were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Queen City Boulevard/7th St. NPD Capt. Chad Reiman three vehicles were involved in the accident -...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Northeast Community College To Share in $25 Million In Build Back Better Funds

Northeast Community College will play a key role in a new $25 million effort to help Nebraska become a national leader in robotic technologies and automation in the manufacturing and agriculture industries. Northeast is one of six partners in the Heartland Robotics Cluster that will receive funding from the U.S....
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska farm battles worker shortage by hiring Ukrainians from war-torn region

NORFOLK, Neb. -- As the U.S. continues to fight through worker shortages, the agricultural industry still finds itself struggling to stay fully staffed. The H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers Program provides opportunities to international workers, and its service is now connecting Ukraine with a northeast Nebraska farm. Wolff Farms in Madison...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
norfolkneradio.com

Friday's local sports results; Saturday's schedule

Norfolk boys tennis finished second among eight teams in the Columbus Invitational. South Sioux City finished first with 39 points, Norfolk had 38 points. Norfolk's Michael Foster won the No. 1 singles tournament with a record of 3-0. Northeast women's soccer played to a 2-2 draw with Northeastern Junior College...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three nationally known store brands coming to Sunset Plaza Mall

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mall will be adding three nationally known store brands to its mall in the near future. Managers at Sunset Plaza Mall confirmed the news to News Channel Nebraska on Thursday morning. They said they couldn't release any other details or publicly identify the stores...
NORFOLK, NE
northeastnebraskanews.us

Giant pink postcards will cost county

Mark Mahoney Randolph Times HARTINGTON — Taxpayers can expect some giant pink postcards to hit their mailboxes early in September. A new law – the Property Tax Request Act – requires political subdivisions such as counties, cities, school districts and community colleges to inform taxpayers by mail if the subdivisions seek to raise their annual property tax asking by more than 2 percent plus real growth.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy