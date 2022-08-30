Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff: Man arrested for Dixon County drive-by shooting toward mother, child
A Nebraska man was arrested after he allegedly drove by a residence and fired a single shot.
WOWT
Final suspect in Nebraska illegal abortion case appears in court
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The final suspect in a bizarre abortion case in northeast Nebraska appeared in court Friday. The case is of a then 17-year-old girl allegedly conspiring with her mother to get pills to abort a 29-week-old fetus in Norfolk. Jessica Burgess is the mother of the...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol: Woman steals pickup, drives through cornfield, hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in separate pursuits Thursday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of a pursuit. A woman had allegedly escaped from custody and stole a pickup truck. A...
Four Nebraska lakes under health alert due to toxic algae
Swimming is not allowed but boating and fishing are permitted at these lakes. Anyone visiting should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Two women arrested in separate NSP pursuits Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two people are in custody after separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred in northeast Nebraska early Thursday morning. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted to a pursuit in Cedar County. According to a release issued by the NSP, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office began pursuing a Sioux City woman at approximately 6:45 a.m.
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million restitution in crop insurance case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man was sentenced on Friday for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove must pay restitution of $1 million and a fine of $30,000. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to...
1011now.com
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk woman arrested after driving drunk with minor
Norfolk Police arrested a woman last night after she became disorderly with officers. Captain Mike Bauer says dispatchers received a call from a juvenile stating she was riding in a car with an alcohol-impaired driver. Police made contact with the juvenile in the 800 block of East Benjamin Avenue, where she was dropped off, and she told officers that she felt unsafe with her mother’s driving behavior as she was swerving all over the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
One person injured in three-vehicle Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Neb. -- One person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk Tuesday. Around 3:40 p.m., authorities were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Queen City Boulevard/7th St. NPD Capt. Chad Reiman three vehicles were involved in the accident -...
Nebraska ‘robotics cluster’ to receive $25 million from feds
LINCOLN — A Nebraska coalition seeking to increase the state’s workforce in robotics and automated manufacturing in agriculture will receive $25 million through a workforce initiative of President Joe Biden. On Friday, the White House announced that the Heartland Robotics Cluster is one of 21 recipients nationally in...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Community College To Share in $25 Million In Build Back Better Funds
Northeast Community College will play a key role in a new $25 million effort to help Nebraska become a national leader in robotic technologies and automation in the manufacturing and agriculture industries. Northeast is one of six partners in the Heartland Robotics Cluster that will receive funding from the U.S....
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska farm battles worker shortage by hiring Ukrainians from war-torn region
NORFOLK, Neb. -- As the U.S. continues to fight through worker shortages, the agricultural industry still finds itself struggling to stay fully staffed. The H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers Program provides opportunities to international workers, and its service is now connecting Ukraine with a northeast Nebraska farm. Wolff Farms in Madison...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
norfolkneradio.com
Friday's local sports results; Saturday's schedule
Norfolk boys tennis finished second among eight teams in the Columbus Invitational. South Sioux City finished first with 39 points, Norfolk had 38 points. Norfolk's Michael Foster won the No. 1 singles tournament with a record of 3-0. Northeast women's soccer played to a 2-2 draw with Northeastern Junior College...
News Channel Nebraska
Three nationally known store brands coming to Sunset Plaza Mall
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mall will be adding three nationally known store brands to its mall in the near future. Managers at Sunset Plaza Mall confirmed the news to News Channel Nebraska on Thursday morning. They said they couldn't release any other details or publicly identify the stores...
klkntv.com
Drought drying up the Platte, could affect Lincoln’s future water supply
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As you look west, the sights are grim through the lens of those in eastern Nebraska. Dry land has replaced the flowing waters of the Platte River from central Nebraska to Columbus. Irrigation this summer has depleted most of the reservoirs in the areas of...
northeastnebraskanews.us
Giant pink postcards will cost county
Mark Mahoney Randolph Times HARTINGTON — Taxpayers can expect some giant pink postcards to hit their mailboxes early in September. A new law – the Property Tax Request Act – requires political subdivisions such as counties, cities, school districts and community colleges to inform taxpayers by mail if the subdivisions seek to raise their annual property tax asking by more than 2 percent plus real growth.
norfolkneradio.com
Top-ranked Gretna blanks No. 6 Norfolk
Top-ranked Gretna defeated No. 6 Norfolk on Thursday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. LP- Jessica Schmidt 7 IP, 10 Hits, 3 Runs, 1 ER, 5 Ks.
Comments / 0