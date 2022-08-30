Norfolk Police arrested a woman last night after she became disorderly with officers. Captain Mike Bauer says dispatchers received a call from a juvenile stating she was riding in a car with an alcohol-impaired driver. Police made contact with the juvenile in the 800 block of East Benjamin Avenue, where she was dropped off, and she told officers that she felt unsafe with her mother’s driving behavior as she was swerving all over the road.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO