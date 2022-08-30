Read full article on original website
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Related
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Scott Frost either hates Nebraska football or needs to be ousted immediately
At this point, why is Scott Frost even still leading the Nebraska football program?. It doesn’t matter if the Nebraska football team beats FCS North Dakota on Saturday, Scott Frost needed to go yesterday. After losing another game in typical Frost fashion, Nebraska finds itself playing down to North...
JR Smith wasn’t blackballed for his 2018 blunder, he just wasn’t very good anymore
Former Cleveland Cavaliers player JR Smith believes he was blackballed for his 2018 NBA Finals gaffe. The Cleveland Cavaliers had a wild time from 2014 to 2018, reaching the NBA Finals four times and winning it once. Backed by the powerhouse trio of LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving, the Cavs team was a force to reckon with. They had some unique pieces to help them along the way and one of them was former NBA shooting guard JR Smith.
SEC counting on LSU football to come through for perfect Week 1
The SEC was undefeated in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, and it’s up to the LSU Tigers to keep it intact. Week 1 of the college football season is almost complete, but there is one big game remaining on the weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the LSU Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles. It is the very first game for new LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who enters the tough SEC after spending years at Notre Dame.
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 2 AP Top 25 after Ohio State outlasts Notre Dame, Georgia dismantles Oregon
Projecting the AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 1 with Ohio State passing the test against Notre Dame and Georgia blowing out Oregon. College football has finally arrived in its full form and, my god, is it beautiful. You want an upset? Well, let me direct your attention...
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs
The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
