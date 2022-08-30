ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

JR Smith wasn’t blackballed for his 2018 blunder, he just wasn’t very good anymore

Former Cleveland Cavaliers player JR Smith believes he was blackballed for his 2018 NBA Finals gaffe. The Cleveland Cavaliers had a wild time from 2014 to 2018, reaching the NBA Finals four times and winning it once. Backed by the powerhouse trio of LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving, the Cavs team was a force to reckon with. They had some unique pieces to help them along the way and one of them was former NBA shooting guard JR Smith.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Spring, TX
Frisco, TX
Basketball
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Frisco, TX
City
Memphis, TX
FanSided

SEC counting on LSU football to come through for perfect Week 1

The SEC was undefeated in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, and it’s up to the LSU Tigers to keep it intact. Week 1 of the college football season is almost complete, but there is one big game remaining on the weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the LSU Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles. It is the very first game for new LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who enters the tough SEC after spending years at Notre Dame.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs

The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

280K+
Followers
530K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy