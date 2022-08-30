Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
The 10 teams competing with the Miami Dolphins for the post season
The Miami Dolphins season starts in one week and the playoffs won’t begin until 18 weeks later but only 10 teams are realistically in the hunt. With the NFL season about to start, the first game is Thursday night, and the playoffs remain a long way away but if you are looking over the weekly schedules, it is important to know who you should be rooting for to lose from week to week.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness
Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
Unknown opponents offer intrigue on Falcons schedule
New coaches on the sidelines in New Orleans & Tampa, uncertainty at the quarterback position in Carolina & Washington…How does the unknown quotient of several Falcons’ opponents affect your win-loss expectations heading into the season?
SEC counting on LSU football to come through for perfect Week 1
The SEC was undefeated in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, and it’s up to the LSU Tigers to keep it intact. Week 1 of the college football season is almost complete, but there is one big game remaining on the weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the LSU Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles. It is the very first game for new LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who enters the tough SEC after spending years at Notre Dame.
Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer
It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
Cardinals: Re-ranking the worst contracts in the NL Central
The NL Central has a lot of bad contracts, but which 10 are the most egregious in the Cardinals’ division right now?. The St. Louis Cardinals are currently on top of the NL Central and are facing very little competition with the recent fall from grace of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates are in the midst of long rebuild, and are a long way away from contending.
