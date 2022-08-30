Read full article on original website
Younger Ohioans are registering to vote in big numbers after US Supreme Court abortion ruling
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — There’s been a flood of people registering to vote since the US Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health in June striking down the right to abortion. Even though this midterm year with a Democratic president was predicted to be good for Republicans, the data in Ohio and some other states is suggesting something else.
PHOTOS: Nelsonville Music Festival ’22 Day One
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — WOUB’s Joe Timmerman and Shannon Brown covered the first day of the 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival Friday, September 2. Find their photos of Michael Hurley, Automatic, no stars, LUNG, and more, below.
The Gladden House Sessions are now the Sycamore Sessions and this weekend they’ll feature sets from In the Pines, Tré Burt, S.G. Goodman, and more
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — As the Nelsonville Music Festival kicks off today in a new location after a two year hiatus, so do the Sycamore Sessions. The stripped down performances from festival artists were formerly known as The Gladden House Sessions. Cloistered between sycamore trees on the festival’s Snowfork...
The Nelsonville Music Festival brings familiar sense of community to a new location after two-year hiatus
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — After a few years on hiatus the Nelsonville Music Festival returned Friday with the same relaxed and family-friendly spirit that has made it a favorite local fixture year after year. The event’s move to the Snow Fork Center (5685 Happy Hollow Road) marks a new...
