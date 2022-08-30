ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do: 'Grill at The Mill' in Queen Creek this Labor Day weekend

Queen Creek Olive Mill's Di Oliva will be open this Labor Day weekend for "Grill at The Mill" specials Sept. 3-5. Enjoy games and live music in the grove while sipping on cold beers and chilled wines all day and eating grilled-inspired menu items like the Prickly Pear Pulled Pork or Coratina Muffuletta Burger and more under the misters in Di Oliva.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Cigna Medical Group changes name to Evernorth Care Group

Cigna Medical Group has changed its name to Evernorth Care Group as part of Cigna’s new health services business Evernorth. In addition, Evernorth Care Group will begin expanding access to its healthcare services to more people in the community through partnership with additional health plans. “We are excited to...
PHOENIX, AZ

