Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
'Monday Night Football': All the Games Scheduled for 2022 NFL Season
It's finally here. The 2022 NFL season will kick off in less than a week, and fans are ready for these teams to start their road to the Super Bowl. Monday Night Football will make its season premiere on Sept. 12 with a new look as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will have the call. The duo comes to ESPN after spending over 20 years at Fox. Lisa Salters will report each week from the sidelines.
College Football Coach Tried To Chase Down Officials After Game
After 11 years in hibernation the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh returned yesterday and promptly delivered a strong contender for game of the year. But one of the two head coaches had some issues with the officiating apparently. After shaking hands with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, West...
Yardbarker
Starting Quarterback Options for Pittsburgh Steelers
Pickett looked very good this preseason, posting 261 passing yards with three touchdowns while completing 81% of his passes. In his senior season at Pitt, he threw for 4,319 yards and 47 TDs. Additionally, he had the best QBR in this year’s draft class, sitting at 81.2. If Pickett...
Yardbarker
Steelers Are Underdogs Week 1
It’s officially less than one week until the NFL resumes, and fans everywhere are trying to see how their team should stack up. This should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the 2021 NFL season, but the Steelers are underdogs. When Pittsburgh travels to Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11, they will see a familiar foe; their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh has done historically well against the Bengals, but the returning AFC champions want nothing more than to beat Tomlin and company to begin their season.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
St. Louis Cardinals free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three St. Louis Cardinals free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals always seem to find a way to compete. They’re pretty much a lock to capture the National League Central this season with a strong core of players. Several of them will, however, not return for the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Final Thoughts on Steelers New Roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their 53-man roster firm. After placing players on Injured Reserve, bringing players back and making two trades, the 2022 Steelers are here. Looking at the final roster, what stands out? Some guys made the tea that probably shouldn't meanwhile, there's still a gaping hole on the offense that wasn't addressed properly.
A Forgotten First-Rounder Is Finally in Position to Go From Draft Bust to Building Block With the Lions
Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah is finally ready to live up to his draft pedigree. The post A Forgotten First-Rounder Is Finally in Position to Go From Draft Bust to Building Block With the Lions appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2022 Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule
Family, food and football -- that's what Thanksgiving is all about. The NFL's Thanksgiving slate is something football fans look forward to every year. The league didn't disappoint with the trio of games scheduled for Nov. 24, 2022. The first of three games begins at 12:30, as the Detroit Lions...
thecomeback.com
Detroit Lions give important Jameson Williams update
Former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams suffered a setback when he tore his ACL during the 2021 College Football Playoff championship game. But he was still a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions, and it sounds like his recovery is going according to plan. Lions general manager Brad...
Yardbarker
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
NFL MVP Picks & Predictions for 2022 Season | Daily Betslip
The 2022 NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday, which means you only have a few days to put in your preseason futures bets!. BetSided's Donnavan Smoot and Iain MacMillan recently discussed their picks for the 2022 NFL MVP on Daily Betslip, and they're both going with quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL Draft.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Calls Out ESPN for Fan Reports
The Pitt Panthers head coach called out the bad report after the game.
The 10 teams competing with the Miami Dolphins for the post season
The Miami Dolphins season starts in one week and the playoffs won’t begin until 18 weeks later but only 10 teams are realistically in the hunt. With the NFL season about to start, the first game is Thursday night, and the playoffs remain a long way away but if you are looking over the weekly schedules, it is important to know who you should be rooting for to lose from week to week.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness
Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer rumored for potential Pac-12 opening
Arizona State has become something of a place where failed NFL coaches get a second chance to prove themselves. If the rumors are true, they might just add another one to the mix in the form of Urban Meyer. The Sun Devils come into the season with head coach Herm...
Orioles adds former All-Star with serious pop for playoff push
One of the surprise playoff contenders of the 2022 MLB season, the Baltimore Orioles remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. The Orioles are a mere 1.5 games out of the final wildcard spot, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays. Led by a young up-and-coming core spearheaded by former first overall pick Adley Rutschman and […] The post Orioles adds former All-Star with serious pop for playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals: Re-ranking the worst contracts in the NL Central
The NL Central has a lot of bad contracts, but which 10 are the most egregious in the Cardinals’ division right now?. The St. Louis Cardinals are currently on top of the NL Central and are facing very little competition with the recent fall from grace of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates are in the midst of long rebuild, and are a long way away from contending.
FOX has Joe Buck to thank for Penn State-Purdue game
FOX got to air a solid Big Ten matchup on Thursday night between Penn State and Purdue. And they have Joe Buck and ESPN to thank for the game. Buck had one year left on his contract with FOX but wanted to leave once his longtime broadcasting partner Troy Aikman took a job with ESPN. FOX decided to let Buck out of his contract, but they did receive some compensation from ESPN.
FanSided
