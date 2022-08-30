The galleristi / owners of Gold/Smith Gallery in Boothbay Harbor, Maine have been spending winter’s in the Tuscany Region of Italy for 31 years. In that very creative time John paints and Karen paints clothing with paints stolen from John’s studio. They have met and represented some truly incredible artists from Tuscany, Italy. They even have swapped their home near Lucca with Boothbay residents here so they’d have places here to use for visiting Italian artist that were exhibiting at their gallery during the summer season.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO