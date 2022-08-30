Read full article on original website
HUNTING SEASON!!!!
Maine's deer hunting starts on September 10th this year with Bludgeoning Season. It's a fun new method of hunting where psychopaths can really experience committing a gruesome murder without being officially charged with murder. Not for you? Tazering Season starts on September 15th. Does the thought of 1,000's of minimally-trained...
Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More
Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
Neighbors talking to neighbors
Dawn Gilbert organized a late summer Maine picnic honoring Paul and Ann LePage in recognition of their contribution to the state of Maine and in support of Paul’s current gubernatorial campaign. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 on the Boothbay Common. The gathering featured friends, neighbors, good food, good music, and conversation.
Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta funnels frivolity for fall
The fun frolic of the favorite festival of Maine’s Midcoast is forthcoming! Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta is back in full regalia, Oct. 7-9! Enjoy the whimsically embellished giant pumpkins, the beloved Pumpkin Parade, entertainment, food, and the most raucous river relay regatta, using giant pumpkins as vessels, and complete with costumed contenders at the helm!
‘Five Tuscan Artists’ at Gold/Smith Gallery
The galleristi / owners of Gold/Smith Gallery in Boothbay Harbor, Maine have been spending winter’s in the Tuscany Region of Italy for 31 years. In that very creative time John paints and Karen paints clothing with paints stolen from John’s studio. They have met and represented some truly incredible artists from Tuscany, Italy. They even have swapped their home near Lucca with Boothbay residents here so they’d have places here to use for visiting Italian artist that were exhibiting at their gallery during the summer season.
Sept. 3 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
