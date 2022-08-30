Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
DEC buys land for new substation outside Lewes
Looking to keep up with growth in Sussex County, while also providing reliable service, the Delaware Electric Cooperative continues to move forward with plans for a new substation near Lewes. DEC received preliminary site-plan approval for the substation, to be located at the intersection of Cedar Grove and Plantation roads,...
WMDT.com
Fire at former Wells Appliances under investigation
DELMAR, Md. – An investigation is underway following a fire that destroyed a vacant business in Delmar late Thursday night. Firefighters responded to the two alarm fire at around 11 p.m., at the former Wells Appliances, located at 8925 Stage Road. The blaze took approximately one hour to control.
cambridgespy.org
Final Permit Secured for Demolition of Dorchester General Hospital
On September 1, 2022, Cambridge Waterfront Development, Inc. (CWDI) received the final Permit needed to begin demolition on the Cambridge Harbor site. “We appreciate all those who helped get us to this critical development milestone,” said Matt Leonard, CWDI’s Executive Director. “Obtaining all necessary permits requires the coordination and collaboration of various State and Local departments and officials, utility companies, consultants, designers, and contractors.”
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury announces recent Employee of the Month
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury announced their Employee of the Month for last month. Congrats to Doug Parker of the Salisbury Fire Department, who was nominated by his peers for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Last month, he was heading to an off-duty training event when he was able to administer aid to a fellow plane passenger who passed out. He kept care of the passenger the whole flight until ground EMS crews were able to take over.
WBOC
Challenge Coins for Corporal Hilliard
WICOMICO, Md. -- The family of fallen Corporal Glenn Hilliard received a $7,500 check today during a ceremony at the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. The money was raised by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police through the sale of challenge coins. The coins commemorated the legacy of Hilliard, and roughly 1,000 of them were sold in the span of a week.
Maryland State Police Ready For Impaired, Aggressive, Distracted Drivers Over Labor Day Weekend
(PIKESVILLE, Md.) — As the unofficial end to summer approaches with the Labor Day weekend, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate with alcohol to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving. In preparation for the expected high volume of traffic and the potential for many more impaired […]
WBOC
Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County
BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing woman in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman in Ocean City. Police say 42-year-old Carley Cahall was last seen by her family on the Boardwalk at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Cahall reportedly has no phone or money and may be looking for a place to stay or ways to contact her family. The family is very worried about her.
Ocean City Today
Officials blame fire in Berlin hotel on employee cigarette
The historic Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damage last week after an employee’s cigarette sparked a fire near the kitchen of the Victorian structure. The Berlin Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of smoke at the three-story building at 3:53 p.m. When crews arrived, they reported smoke and fire...
WBOC
School Bus Driver Shortages Hit Locally
Schools over Delmarva are facing bus driver shortages. Schools in Talbot County, Wicomico County, and Worcester County say, they are not experiencing a shortage in bus drivers for pick-up and drop-off, but they are with substitute drivers.
WBOC
Airplane Mechanic Training School Coming to Salisbury Airport in Efforts to Keep Piedmont Airlines
SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury-Wicomico Regional Airport's only commercial airline Piedmont Airlines, part of American Airlines has cut flights in and out of Salisbury in recent years. The cutback has left many fearing Piedmont and American could decide to cancel operations out of Salisbury altogether. "I think American Airlines has been...
WMDT.com
Carjacking at One Stop parking lot in Dover
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a carjacking that occurred in the parking lot of One Stop early Saturday morning. The victim made contact with police after the carjacking, where he told officers he pulled into the parking lot of One Stop around 1:20 a.m. The victim advised...
Bay Net
One Transported After Crash In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that took place this evening in Leonardtown. At approximately 4:32 p.m. on September 1, first responders were dispatched to Fairgrounds Road in the area of Clay Hill Road for a reported crash involving two vehicles. Crews arrived...
WMDT.com
Car trouble turned robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened earlier this morning in a Burlington Coat Factory parking lot. The victim involved called the police around 11:45 P.M after he pulled into the parking lot having engine trouble. The victim said after several minutes of working on the vehicle, two Black males approached him with a gun, demanding money. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim and left the scene on foot. Through investigation, it was determined the robbery took place at 12:09 A.M.
starpublications.online
Cpl. Brian Komlo says farewell to Laurel P.D. after 30 years of service
Family, friends and colleagues gathered on Monday, Aug. 22 to offer a loving send-off for a 30-year veteran of local law enforcement, Cpl. Brian Komlo. The police officer finished his final shift with the Laurel Police Department (LPD), but is not retiring from law enforcement altogether. Komlo will be taking on a new role as a Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Deputy.
WMDT.com
11th arrest made in July 4th homicide in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested an 11th person in connection with the July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester County. We’re told 18-year-old Zakai Curtis was arrested in Easton and charged with attempted first and second degree murder, two counts of second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, and other criminal charges. Curtis was extradited from Gloucester, Massachusetts and is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
WMDT.com
South Bowers residents asked to conserve water following force main break
DOVER, Del. – South Bowers residents are being asked to conserve water due to a main break in the area. We’re told a corroded pipe caused the force main break on Thursday. Kent County Public Works is working to replace the broken pipe, but repairs will extend into next week.
WMDT.com
Summer drug investigation leads to numerous arrests in Sussex Co.
ELLENDALE, Del. – Numerous people are facing drug charges following an investigation into drug dealing in the Ellendale and Greenwood areas. From June 2022 through August 2022, Delaware State Police say they worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration to identify several residences and property lots in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood (informally known as “The Hole”) and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in the distribution of narcotics. Law enforcement executed a series of search warrants at these locations this week, resulting in the seizure of the following:
Cape Gazette
Medical facility proposed along Shady Road
Southern Delaware Medical Center LLC has filed a conditional-use application for a 32,960-square-foot medical and professional office complex on a 2-acre parcel at 17611 Shady Road near Lewes. The two-story building would have 127 parking spaces with access to Shady Road. At its Aug. 25 meeting, Sussex County Planning &...
WMDT.com
Man robbed outside Burlington Coat Factory in Dover
DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim contacted Dover Police and told officers around 11:45 p.m. he pulled into the parking lot of Burlington after having engine trouble. The victim advised police...
