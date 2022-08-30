ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnie Shavers Dies: Boxing Great Known For Power Punching And Heavyweight Title Fights Was 78

Earnie Shavers, considered one of boxing’s hardest punchers during his long career, died Thursday at 78. No cause was revealed in reports. Shavers was best known for his work in the 1970s, although he was active from 1969 through 1995. Overall, he was 74-14-1 with 68 knockouts in his career. He fought Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes for the heavyweight title, losing to Ali in a 15-round decision in 1977 at Madison Square Garden. It was a close decision and Ali needed a strong final round to pull out the victory. After the fight, Ali praised Shavers’ power. “Earnie hit me so...
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company

It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
Ramirez Responds To Canelo: 'I Don't Get It; People Want To See Two Mexicans in The Ring'

The last time Gilberto Ramirez checked, all-Mexican fights were among the most time-honored, fan-friendly subgenres in boxing. So, the former super middleweight champion and current light heavyweight contender was confused (to say the least) when his countryman, the box office titan Canelo Alvarez, recently indicated, in no uncertain terms, that he was not interested in fighting Ramirez because he and Ramirez share the same ethnic origins. Alvarez hails from the Jalisco region in Mexico, while Ramirez comes from nearby Sinaloa.
Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
DWCS week 7: Vitor Petrino is the fighter to watch

Dana White’s Contender Series returns for another Tuesday night of action-packed fights. One fighter to keep an eye on for week 7 is Vitor Petrino. Week 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series ended in spectacular fashion with Yusaku Kinoshita‘s round 3 knockout of Jose Henrique, resulting in him being awarded a UFC contract. For week 7, 10 fighters vying for one of these highly-coveted contracts will face off for a chance to impress the big boss himself, Dana White. One fighter to keep an eye on is Vitor Petrino.
Dominik Mysterio Turns Heel at WWE Clash at the Castle

Dominik Mysterio turned heel at WWWE Clash at the Castle. Following Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s victory over The Judgement Day, Dominik turned on Edge and his father, Rey. During their victory celebration, Dominik hit Edge with a low blow, stunning the crowd. Rey then pleaded with his son...
Triple H Confirms 'There's Some Truth' To Top WWE Star Walking Out Recently

Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, 2022, stepping down from WWE after about 40 years. That night, WWE put on their normal edition of "Friday Night SmackDown," however, between the time the announcement came out and "SmackDown" happened, drama went down backstage. Triple H, who has taken over as Head of Creative, confirmed rumors regarding Brock Lesnar walking out of "SmackDown."
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”

There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
Big Heel Turn Takes Place At Clash At The Castle

For months now Rey and Dominik Mysterio have been feuding with The Judgement Day, and Edge returned at SummerSlam to even the odds. The Judgement Day has also been trying to recruit Dominik Mysterio for some time, and there seemed to be some tension between Rey and his son after Rey agreed to team up with Edge to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Clash at the Castle.
