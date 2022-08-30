ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Judge sets career high with 53rd homer, inches closer to Yankees record

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has done it again, homering in back-to-back games to get a new career high for himself in that category as he chases history. Judge mashed his 53rd homer of the season on his first at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon after tying his career high in the ninth inning in Saturday's 2-1 loss. The ball went an estimated 450 feet down the left field line.
BRONX, NY
Mets ace Max Scherzer eases panic after explaining why he left Saturday start early

New York Mets fans can breathe a sigh of relief after hearing what ace Max Scherzer had to say following an abrupt ending to his start on Sunday at Citi Field. Scherzer left the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals early due to "fatigue on his left side" after 67 pitches through five innings. But fans watching were likely in panic when Scherzer immediately called his outing complete and walked off the mound looking distraught.
QUEENS, NY
