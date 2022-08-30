Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has done it again, homering in back-to-back games to get a new career high for himself in that category as he chases history. Judge mashed his 53rd homer of the season on his first at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon after tying his career high in the ninth inning in Saturday's 2-1 loss. The ball went an estimated 450 feet down the left field line.

BRONX, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO