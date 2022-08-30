Police Release Photos Of SUV As Search Continues For Driver Who Hit, Killed 5-Year-Old On Far Northwest Side

Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot on Lawndale sidewalk, police say
A teen boy was shot while walking on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
Murder by car: Chicago police say man was run over on purpose
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone deliberately ran over a young man on Sunday, killing him. The victim, 22, was walking on the sidewalk on North Ogden near Washington in the West Loop around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He died at the scene.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in Old Town, police say
A man was fatally shot on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
Tow truck driver in custody after 3 hurt in Loop rollover crash, Chicago police say
A tow truck driver is in custody after three people were hurt in a rollover crash downtown, Chicago police said.
Chicago Heights man shot 32-year-old multiple times after argument, woman also grazed by bullet: police
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Chicago Heights man was charged Friday after opening fire on two people in June. Shawn Taylor, 42, faces two counts of attempted murder. At about 9 p.m. on June 9, police responded to the 1500 block of Embassy Lane for a report of a shooting.
Several injured after argument at party leads to shooting in unincorporated Yorkville, police say
Investigators say it appears some party-goers got into an argument and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during altercation in South Shore, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident on the city's South Side, authorities said.
Man killed after ambushed, shot multiple times in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say
The man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached, and multiple offenders jumped out and fired shots at the victim, police said.
Man shot, killed at South Side gas station
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot several times at a South Side gas station. Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The offender then pulled out a handgun from a […]
Kennedy Expressway shooting leaves man, 22, seriously hurt, authorities say
A man was seriously hurt in a Kennedy Expressway shooting on the city's Northwest Side, CFD said.
Man shot and killed at gas station in Chicago after arguing with someone else
CHICAGO - A man in Chicago went to a gas station on Saturday, got into an argument, and ended up being shot dead. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 700 block of East 103rd Street near South Cottage Grove in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Police said the victim, 28,...
Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
Chicago Police Impound 7 Cars, Identify 44 More to be Seized After Illegal Street Racing Last Weekend
Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Chicago police announced that they impounded at least seven vehicles accused of participating in illegal street racing last week, and said that nearly four dozen more have been targeted for impound. According to a social media post, authorities said that the vehicles were impounded...
New video shows suspects after retired Chicago cop shot while trying to stop attempted robbery
A retired Chicago police officer was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery at a currency exchange in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.
South Chicago man charged with murder after fatal shooting outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A South Chicago man is being charged with first degree murder of a 40-year-old man. Police say Christian Thompson, 31, was identified as the man who fatally shot Anthony Binion outside a CTA Red Line station in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street on Aug. 14. The...
Police release photos of suspects in shooting of woman on Red Line train downtown
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two people wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman on a CTA Red Line train last week in the Loop. The woman, 30, was riding the train just after midnight near 188 N. State St on Aug. 27 when she got into an argument with the suspects, Chicago police said.
Man fatally shot by 'multiple offenders' on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after multiple offenders shot him in the back Friday night in West Garfield Park. The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of West Jackson. At about 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached him police said. Multiple...
Elmhurst suspect remains on the loose after escaping from police car on the Eisenhower then fleeing on golf course: Police
Golfers were cleared from the Columbus Park Golf Course after s27-year old suspect Devin Revels escaped from Elmhurst police on the Eisenhower Expressway. He had been arrested in Chicago for a series of catalytic converter thefts in Elmhurst.
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, man critically hurt in Gresham drive-by, police say
A woman was killed and a man was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
Manhunt near West Side golf course after theft suspect kicks out police window on I-290
CHICAGO — A manhunt is underway after a theft suspect kicked out the window of a police vehicle on I-290 Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., authorities arrested two catalytic converter theft suspects near Cicero and Erie. Police said the theft occurred in DuPage County and on I-290, just before Austin Boulevard, Devin Revels, 27, […]
