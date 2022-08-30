Read full article on original website
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Green Street Garage is reopening on Sept. 6 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the City of Ithaca and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis said that “As we continue to see the public returning to downtown restaurants, movies and Cinemapolis, and shopping, we are so excited to celebrate the opening of the Green Street Garage where there are 268 parking spaces available for the public.”
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police published a batch of press releases related to three unrelated incidents in the City of Ithaca that took place throughout Friday. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cherry Street. Officers on the scene attempted to interview the involved parties and were informed that the suspect may be in possession of a handgun. During the investigation, police said that they observed the suspect attempting to conceal an item near his waistband before fleeing on foot.
ITHACA, N.Y. — A welcome rain will lead off this week’s weather, part of a cold front sweeping across Upstate New York, and likely to stall just far enough away to keep the cloudy skies brief. Warm, tranquil conditions are expected for the second half of the week as we start our trip through meteorological fall.
ITHACA, N.Y. — The agreement binding the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, and Cornell University to support Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) has gone through negotiations, and is set to be considered by all three parties before being signed. There is one major amendment among the proposed changes to...
ITHACA, N.Y.—Installation of a new water tee and valve within the Town of Ithaca’s West Hill tank grid is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Water pressure for certain customers may be affected as work progresses, particularly for residents on Oakwood Lane, Brookfield Road, Hector Street, Westwood Knoll, Sunrise Road and Warren and Richard Places, and the highest priority will be to maintain water service to Cayuga Medical Center.
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have made an arrest in the wake of a mass shooting threat made against Cornell University. Police stated that they arrested Austin Schiller, 28 years old of Ithaca, around 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 after the threat was reported around 5 p.m. on Aug. 31. There is no known threat currently, police said.
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s been nearly a year since plans were discussed for a city-owned parking lot on Inlet Island. Following a competitive Request for Proposals, the “Finger Lakes Development” team, led by businessmen Steve Flash and Jeff Rimland, was named the preferred developer for the 2.65-acre site, which is under the control of the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency (IURA).
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—A heat advisory is in place through 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton. The head index values are expected to be in the mid 90s, resulting in hot temperatures and high humidity. The Tompkins County Health Department suggests knowing the signs of heatstroke and exhaustion, and to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) confirmed Sept. 1 that a new positive case has been confirmed within Tompkins county. The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) informed the TCHD that one of the previously reported positive cases of monkeypox within the county was a false positive and will be removed from the state’s case tracker, though with the new positive case, the county’s total will remain at three.
This is a Community Announcement from Tompkins County Mental Health. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is the new national phone number to dial from anywhere in the...
