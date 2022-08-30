ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police investigating after two men were shot on Hewitt Avenue

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Un1r9_0hb0Gz0t00

Buffalo police are investigating after two men were shot on Hewitt Avenue on Monday.

The shooting occurred on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue just before midnight.

Police said an 18-year-old Buffalo man and 19-year-old Cheektowaga man were shot during some type of party or gathering.

The 18-year-old is listed in critical condition at ECMC and the 19-year-old is described as stable at ECMC.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police trying to locate shooting victim who left ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shooting victim left the hospital while being treated, and the Buffalo Police Department is now asking for help in finding him. William J. Morin, 23, of Oneida Street was shot around 6 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Urban Street, northeast of MLK Park, police said. A civilian vehicle took him to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police asking for assistance in finding shooting victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for assistance in finding a shooting victim, they said Saturday night. Police say that 23-year-old William J. Morin was shot on the 200 block of Urban Street at approximately 6 a.m. Friday morning. He was transported by civilian vehicle to ECMC, where police say he later walked […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheektowaga, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Cheektowaga, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD says two men shot near Owen St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in the area of Lake Avenue and Owen Street overnight Sunday. Officers arrived to the scene at around 1:20 a.m. When they arrived officers located a 24-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot at least one time in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
News 4 Buffalo

Missing Cattaraugus County 57-year-old found safe

UPDATE: Amy Hill and her dog, Tucker, have been found safe, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office announced. RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 57-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday. Amy Hill was last seen at her Bowen Road home around 5 p.m. on Sept. 1. Though […]
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rewards Offered For Help Solving These 8 Murders In Buffalo

Police in Buffalo need help to solve these 8 unsolved homicides. The families of the victims need closure and each of them deserve justice. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for these senseless murders. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Rochester police searching for missing teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen Wednesday in Rochester. Jenelle Hough, 13, is described as 5’5″ and around 110 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown roots. A family member tells News 8 she was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a foster home. Anyone with information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Jamestown Traffic Stop

Jamestown Police arrested three men on drug charges following a traffic stop early Friday on the city's west side. Officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Lafayette Street and West 4th Street after it performed an improper turn shortly after 4:00 AM. A subsequent investigation determined that the driver, Markeel Hilson, allegedly had a suspended license. Officers say a search of the vehicle located a quantity of cocaine, a digital scale, and cash. Hilson and two passengers, 32-year-old Brandon Hogg and Daryle Tyson, were taken into custody on charges of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Hilson was additionally charged with 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and improper turn. All three were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and were held pending arraignment. Hogg is currently being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigating Two More Shootings

Rochester police are investigating two more shootings. One happened yesterday evening on Ringle Street, on the city's west side. A 15-year-old boy was in critical, but stable, condition. The second happened around 10 p.m. near North Clinton Avenue and Ketchum Street. A 39-year-old man was wounded, but is expected to...
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Randolph Man Arraigned on Charges from Domestic Incident

A Randolph man was arrested this week on multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on August 3rd. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies took 35-year-old Charles Riddell into custody on a warrant out of Randolph Town Court following a traffic stop Tuesday night on I-86 in the Town of Randolph. He was arraigned on charges of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment, and was then released on his own recognizance.
RANDOLPH, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy