Buffalo police investigating after two men were shot on Hewitt Avenue

Buffalo police are investigating after two men were shot on Hewitt Avenue on Monday.

The shooting occurred on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue just before midnight.

Police said an 18-year-old Buffalo man and 19-year-old Cheektowaga man were shot during some type of party or gathering.

The 18-year-old is listed in critical condition at ECMC and the 19-year-old is described as stable at ECMC.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.