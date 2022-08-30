ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl: "Through Kurt, I saw the beauty of minimalism and the importance of music that's stripped down. That's more powerful"

In this 1997 GW interview, Grohl discusses how Nirvana shaped his songwriting approach, the impact of Taylor Hawkins, and a then-new song of his called Everlong. The following interview with the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Pat Smear was originally published in the August 1997 issue of Guitar World. In...
Slipknot's Jim Root hints at future Squier signature models

“To be able to make my signature models and have them come in at $600 or $700 would be fucking awesome,” the Fender and Charvel signature artist tells Guitar World. He’s been a Fender signature artist since 2007, and just launched his first-ever signature model with Charvel, but Jim Root is eyeing up more affordable signature guitars in the future, potentially with Squier.
Nick Johnston: “The first few Yngwie Malmsteen albums still make me smile. The ferociousness of that playing is still unequaled”

The Schecter-toting virtuoso details his musical approaches, influences and how his style came together. Canadian virtuoso Nick Johnston makes a fascinating case study for any player looking to take their style and sound off road. Here is a player with the chops and influences that could have seen him ensconced in shred, but then there’s a push/pull with him, a musical curiosity that steers his playing towards broader horizons.
Daredevil Pedals promises optimal tonal definition with germanium and silicon transistor-loaded Aces Hybrid Amplifier pedal

No frills boost pedal aims to deliver a blend of warm and biting tones via two tonally distinct transistors and a sole output knob. Chicago-based boutique pedal producer Daredevil Pedals has unveiled the Aces Hybrid Amplifier boost pedal, which utilizes both germanium and silicon transistors to harness “optimal tonal definition and response”.

