Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl: "Through Kurt, I saw the beauty of minimalism and the importance of music that's stripped down. That's more powerful"
In this 1997 GW interview, Grohl discusses how Nirvana shaped his songwriting approach, the impact of Taylor Hawkins, and a then-new song of his called Everlong. The following interview with the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Pat Smear was originally published in the August 1997 issue of Guitar World. In...
Slipknot's Jim Root hints at future Squier signature models
“To be able to make my signature models and have them come in at $600 or $700 would be fucking awesome,” the Fender and Charvel signature artist tells Guitar World. He’s been a Fender signature artist since 2007, and just launched his first-ever signature model with Charvel, but Jim Root is eyeing up more affordable signature guitars in the future, potentially with Squier.
Nick Johnston: “The first few Yngwie Malmsteen albums still make me smile. The ferociousness of that playing is still unequaled”
The Schecter-toting virtuoso details his musical approaches, influences and how his style came together. Canadian virtuoso Nick Johnston makes a fascinating case study for any player looking to take their style and sound off road. Here is a player with the chops and influences that could have seen him ensconced in shred, but then there’s a push/pull with him, a musical curiosity that steers his playing towards broader horizons.
Solar Guitars expands its roasted maple necks and fanned fret options in latest 11-strong drop
Solar sure knows how to do a guitar drop. In true Solar fashion, the metal guitar brand – which is owned by YouTuber and Swedish shredder Ola Englund – has debuted 11 fresh models, which bolster its collection of fanned fret and roasted maple neck-equipped axes. Highlights from...
Daredevil Pedals promises optimal tonal definition with germanium and silicon transistor-loaded Aces Hybrid Amplifier pedal
No frills boost pedal aims to deliver a blend of warm and biting tones via two tonally distinct transistors and a sole output knob. Chicago-based boutique pedal producer Daredevil Pedals has unveiled the Aces Hybrid Amplifier boost pedal, which utilizes both germanium and silicon transistors to harness “optimal tonal definition and response”.
Joe Bonamassa shares the string bending lessons he learned from blues great Larry McCray
I recently had the honor of producing a record with my friend Josh Smith for a great blues guitarist from Michigan named Larry McCray. Over the last 35 years, Larry has always been one of my favorite blues players out there. Getting to work with him not only as a...
Lamb of God’s Mark Morton officially signs with Gibson, seemingly ending his partnership with Jackson
Morton will swap his Jackson Dominion signature guitar for Gibson and Epiphone Les Pauls on Lamb of God's upcoming tour – and fans will have the opportunity to take one home each night. It’s been announced that Mark Morton will be the latest high-profile signing for Gibson guitars, in...
