FIFA

Manchester United EA Sports FIFA 23 Player Ratings Revealed

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIOFY_0hb0Grx500

Manchester United’s player ratings for the new instalment of EA Sports’ FIFA 23 have been revealed.

EA Sports’ FIFA titles are the one of most anticipated sports game releases of the year.

Manchester United fans always anticipate the games release to find out what rating their favourite players are.

United had a mixture of ratings throughout their squad last year on FIFA 22.

Cristiano Ronaldo was United’s highest rated player last year but in this years game has a close competitor in the squad based on rating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjpgP_0hb0Grx500

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

This years new FIFA title is set to be the last one under the name brand.

United’s squad had a poor showing last season meaning that downgrades will be on the agenda for a number of players.

Early leaks have emerged detailing the ratings of a number of players.

You can find Manchester United’s FIFA 23 player ratings below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYvFb_0hb0Grx500

IMAGO / Sportimage

90 Cristiano Ronaldo

89 Casemiro

87 David De Gea

86 Bruno Fernandes

84 Raphael Varane

84 Jadon Sancho

82 Christian Eriksen

82 Antony

81 Marcus Rashford

81 Lisandro Martinez

81 Harry Maguire

80 Aaron Wan Bissaka

80 Lindelof

80 Mctominay

80 Shaw

80 Martial

80 Fred

79 Donny van de Beek

79 Tyrell Malacia

78 Dalot

74 Elanga

74 Tuanzebe

73 Jones

73 Williams

73 Heaton

72 Garner

70 Pellistri

70 Laird

79 Amad Diallo

69 Bernard

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

