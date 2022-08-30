ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JBL Made A Touchscreen Earbuds Case For Its New AirPods Rival

More than a year after JBL launched an entirely new lineup of personal audio products under the JBL Tour Series, the company has decided to give the lineup a much-needed refresh. The first two products from the Tour lineup were the JBL Tour One over-ear headphones and the JBL Tour Pro+ true wireless in-ear headphones. These two products have now found their successors in the JBL Tour One M2 and the JBL Tour Pro 2 models, the company announced in a press release. Being second-generation products in their respective segments, both of these devices boast several improvements and enhancements over their predecessors. Given their near $300 price tag, we expect these products to compete against the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro and the previous generation Sony WH-1000XM4.
Sony's Xperia 5 IV Combines Big Cameras, A Smaller Screen And A Surprising Price

Sony has been a big proponent of compact smartphones, having pioneered the segment with the Sony Xperia X Compact in 2016. Starting in 2019, the company has been making compact smartphones under the Xperia 5 series. The first of these devices — the Xperia 5 — packed in flagship-grade hardware and excellent cameras within a relatively small frame. The "original" Xperia 5 has, since then, been succeeded by the Xperia 5 II (read as the Xperia 5 Mark 2), which launched in 2020, and the Xperia 5 III, which the company released last year.
Why You Shouldn't Buy A New iPhone Right Now

Apple is just over a week away from introducing the world to its new phones in the iPhone 14 series. In just two weeks from now, meanwhile, the devices will reportedly start shipping to buyers. If you've lately been planning to splurge on a new iPhone, you should almost certainly put that scheme on hold until Apple's event on September 7. There are two major reasons for that, and they both come down to value.
Honor 70 Revealed But You May Want To Wait For The Foldable

Popular tech-focused trade show IFA — held annually in Berlin — is making a major comeback this year. IFA 2022, as this year's edition of the trade show is known, will likely become the venue for several significant product announcements. The confirmed product announcements expected at IFA 2022 include new foldable notebooks from Asus' Zenbook Fold series, home appliances and monitors from LG, and similar products from Samsung. In addition, Qualcomm may also have some interesting announcements to make at the event — although we do not expect the chipmaker to announce any flagship-grade mobile chipsets at IFA.
Lenovo's 2022 Smart Glasses Very Nearly Look Normal

Lenovo is one of the few mainstream consumer electronics brands that are serious about extended reality (XR) wearables and already has high-end products out in the market. Take, for example, the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses, which bring the perks of augmented reality to a device that looks very much like a pair of regular sunglasses. However, the company's latest smart glasses — the Glasses T1 — avoid the metaverse ambitions and take a different route toward becoming a more personal entertainment hub.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 Fits More OLED Into A Sleeker Foldable

At the height of the foldable smartphone boom in late 2020, Lenovo surprised everyone by launching a new laptop called the ThinkPad X1 Fold. Touted as the world's first foldable PC, the ThinkPad X1's claim to fame was its 13.3-inch foldable OLED panel that offered users multiple modes to use the notebook. In addition, the ThinkPad X1 also came with the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard that attached itself to the bottom half of the display, transforming it into a normal-looking laptop complete with a keyboard and a trackpad.
