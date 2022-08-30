Read full article on original website
JBL Made A Touchscreen Earbuds Case For Its New AirPods Rival
More than a year after JBL launched an entirely new lineup of personal audio products under the JBL Tour Series, the company has decided to give the lineup a much-needed refresh. The first two products from the Tour lineup were the JBL Tour One over-ear headphones and the JBL Tour Pro+ true wireless in-ear headphones. These two products have now found their successors in the JBL Tour One M2 and the JBL Tour Pro 2 models, the company announced in a press release. Being second-generation products in their respective segments, both of these devices boast several improvements and enhancements over their predecessors. Given their near $300 price tag, we expect these products to compete against the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro and the previous generation Sony WH-1000XM4.
Sony's Xperia 5 IV Combines Big Cameras, A Smaller Screen And A Surprising Price
Sony has been a big proponent of compact smartphones, having pioneered the segment with the Sony Xperia X Compact in 2016. Starting in 2019, the company has been making compact smartphones under the Xperia 5 series. The first of these devices — the Xperia 5 — packed in flagship-grade hardware and excellent cameras within a relatively small frame. The "original" Xperia 5 has, since then, been succeeded by the Xperia 5 II (read as the Xperia 5 Mark 2), which launched in 2020, and the Xperia 5 III, which the company released last year.
Why You Shouldn't Buy A New iPhone Right Now
Apple is just over a week away from introducing the world to its new phones in the iPhone 14 series. In just two weeks from now, meanwhile, the devices will reportedly start shipping to buyers. If you've lately been planning to splurge on a new iPhone, you should almost certainly put that scheme on hold until Apple's event on September 7. There are two major reasons for that, and they both come down to value.
Motorola Edge (2022) Review: King Of The Midrange
Motorola's new flagship is surprisingly affordable, and on paper the Moto Edge (2022) could give Google's Pixel 6A some real competition. Here's the reality.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google SVP Says Android Is Getting Satellite Phone Tech
Only days after SpaceX and T-Mobile made a big announcement about phones and Starlink satellite internet service, Google has teased similar plans.
Honor 70 Revealed But You May Want To Wait For The Foldable
Popular tech-focused trade show IFA — held annually in Berlin — is making a major comeback this year. IFA 2022, as this year's edition of the trade show is known, will likely become the venue for several significant product announcements. The confirmed product announcements expected at IFA 2022 include new foldable notebooks from Asus' Zenbook Fold series, home appliances and monitors from LG, and similar products from Samsung. In addition, Qualcomm may also have some interesting announcements to make at the event — although we do not expect the chipmaker to announce any flagship-grade mobile chipsets at IFA.
Lenovo's 2022 Smart Glasses Very Nearly Look Normal
Lenovo is one of the few mainstream consumer electronics brands that are serious about extended reality (XR) wearables and already has high-end products out in the market. Take, for example, the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses, which bring the perks of augmented reality to a device that looks very much like a pair of regular sunglasses. However, the company's latest smart glasses — the Glasses T1 — avoid the metaverse ambitions and take a different route toward becoming a more personal entertainment hub.
Philips Hue 2022 Range Adds Dramatic Lightguide Bulbs And Light Strips For PC Gamers
Philips is launching a new range of Hue smart bulbs at IFA 2022, along with software updates that promise more security and easier configuration.
The Hidden Windows 11 Display Setting That You Should Know
Windows 11 brings a new refresh rate feature that makes it possible to take advantage of higher-end displays while also preserving battery life.
The Strange Atari Music Visualizer That Was Overshadowed By The 2600
The only function of Atari's Video Music machine was to create music visualizations.
Today's Wordle Answer #439 – September 1, 2022 Solution And Hints
Wordle is back with a fairly common word as its solution, though WordleBot indicates it may be tricky for many users. Fortunately, we have some hints.
Anycubic Kobra Plus Review: A Great Next Step In 3D Printing
If you want to 3D print bigger models, you need an FDM printer. Anycubic's affordable Kobra Plus promises to make adjustments easy - we put it to the test.
How To Fix Lag And High Ping In Windows 11
There are a few troubleshooting methods you can try to reduce ping with Microsoft 11.
iPhone 14 Pro Camera Upgrade Could Come With A Price Shock
Most of us expect camera upgrades in new iPhones, but the upgrade cameras in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup might come with sticker shock.
How To Connect Beats Flex Earbuds To iPhone
The Beats Flex earbuds are offered directly by Apple and, as such, easily pair with the iPhone using just a couple of taps and button presses.
This Fan Just Improved The Nintendo Switch Controller
A fan illustrated their modification for a one-handed Switch controller adapter on YouTube, which can be used either left or right.
iPhone 14 Pro 'Floating Notch' Could Give Controversial Screen Change An Unexpected Purpose
A controversial new design leak of the iPhone 14 has raised a lot of hands about why Apple is shifting things up -- but there's a method to the madness.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 Fits More OLED Into A Sleeker Foldable
At the height of the foldable smartphone boom in late 2020, Lenovo surprised everyone by launching a new laptop called the ThinkPad X1 Fold. Touted as the world's first foldable PC, the ThinkPad X1's claim to fame was its 13.3-inch foldable OLED panel that offered users multiple modes to use the notebook. In addition, the ThinkPad X1 also came with the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard that attached itself to the bottom half of the display, transforming it into a normal-looking laptop complete with a keyboard and a trackpad.
Moto Edge (2022) Vs. Pixel 6A Camera Comparison: Midrange Shootout
New for 2022 and each aggressively priced, the latest Moto Edge and Pixel 6A both promise high-end photography in midrange phones. We put them to the test.
Valve's Next-Gen Steam Deck Is Already In The Works – And The Changes Could Be Huge
Steam Deck fans received good news this week surrounding a future updated version of the handheld gaming console that will address users' concerns.
