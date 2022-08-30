Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Memphis Chamber: Tourism industry jobs in Memphis make full recovery to pre-pandemic levels
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greater Memphis set another jobs record in July 2022 as its leisure and hospitality industry made a complete recovery from Covid-19 pandemic job loss, according to the latest report from the Greater Memphis Chamber’s Center for Economic Competitiveness (CFEC). Greater Memphis added 3,200 jobs in...
Rhodes College professor leads free Memphis healthcare clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With more than 700,000 Tennessee residents uninsured in 2020, the Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis is aiming to provide care for the people at a high risk for not getting healthcare. A Rhodes College professor is at the heart of this initiative. Peter Hossler, the...
Mississippi children will get a good night's sleep after being surprised with new beds
OXFORD, Miss — Some Mississippi children will soon be sleeping in new beds, thanks to Ole Miss Athletics and Ashley’s Hope to Dream program. Fifty children were surprised with the new beds when they showed up to the Ole Miss campus, believing they were there just to work out with the basketball players and coaches. The children were from Tunica County, the Boys & Girls Club of Oxford, and CASA Mississippi.
Amy Weirich to be sworn in as Special Council for D.A. Mark E. Davidson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich will be sworn in Thursday, September 1 as the official Special Council for District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson’s Office, representing Judicial District 25 and serving Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton Counties . The swearing in ceremony...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amy Weirich will serve West Tennessee D.A. as Special Counsel after Mulroy takes over as Shelby County D.A.
RIPLEY, Tenn. — Tennessee 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson announced Monday that outgoing Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will be sworn in as Special Counsel for the 25th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 1. “We are very proud...
'This is a local matter' | Tennessee Comptroller says he will not take over Shelby County Clerk's Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid weeks of controversies surrounding Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert - including taking a vacaction while her office closed to do much-needed catch up work on new license plate orders - Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a statement Friday his office will not be pursuing a takeover of the Shelby County Clerk's Office.
'Inform your daughters' | Local OBGYN tells teens| Older patients worried about health choices following TN trigger law
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe v. Wade has left shockwaves. Dr. Brenda Hardy, a Memphis OB/GYN, said she has young teens who are pregnant, and she is concerned now that Tennessee’s trigger law has taken effect. “I am very disappointed that in this day and time...
Opinion | In latest Memphis visit, Gov. Lee was heavy on platitudes and light on substance | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Forgive me if I am not thrilled by a morning visit to Memphis Wednesday by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. By most accounts, the governor’s message to minority business leaders was warmly received by a polite audience. But the speech was heavy on platitudes and extremely light on substance.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0