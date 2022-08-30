Read full article on original website
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Start Growing Again: Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
3 Reasons Ethereum's Price Will Increase With the Upcoming Merge
How will the Merge impact prices for Ethereum?
CoinTelegraph
Former blockchain skeptic David Rubenstein discloses investments in crypto companies
Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein acknowledged on Sept. 2 that he has invested personally in a number of crypto companies, and is optimistic about the industry’s path to regulation in the United States. Speaking with CNBC'S Squawk Box on Thursday, the billionaire said he believes that government regulation will...
dailyhodl.com
Solana Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Addresses Ethereum Rival’s Blockchain Outages and Issues
Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko is addressing some of the technical difficulties that Solana (SOL) experienced over the last year. In a new interview with Real Vision’s Raoul Pal, Yakovenko says that Solana’s aim to process transactions at an ultra-high rate presented various challenges, especially once the Ethereum (ETH) rival began attracting waves of new users.
u.today
Founder of Ethereum Competitor Calls Merge Upgrade "Big Deal"
Cosmos founder Ethan Buchman told Fortune that the upcoming Ethereum Merge is a "big deal." Buchman spoke fondly of the second largest cryptocurrency, admitting that its community paved the way for many competing projects. He added that it remains the most "ambitious" crypto project. The Cosmos founder says that the...
SPAC Investors Prepare for Surge in Liquidations
Investors who put funds into blank check companies will likely see a liquidity boost of more than $75 billion in the next six months, as special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) that went public during the listings boom will probably have to return their cash. The Financial Times wrote Sunday (Sept....
investing.com
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Community Sees $XRP Price Explode Upward in September, Data Shows
The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of $XRP will explode upward to end the month of September at $0.4917, which would mean the cryptocurrency’s price would rise 51.3% from its current $0.324 level. The figures come from CoinMarketCap’s price estimate feature, which saw over 1,200 users predict...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Rallies for Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM) and Two Additional Altcoins
A popular analyst is digging into the charts to provide updated price targets for Ethereum (ETH) and a trio of crypto assets. Michaël van de Poppe first tells his 624,300 Twitter followers that Ethereum’s price keeps rising even as funding rates dry up in advance of the project’s mid-September transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one.
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin Makes Bitcoin Prediction for Year 2042, Says One Big Issue Awaits BTC
Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin has an idea for what the state of Bitcoin (BTC) will look like twenty years from now. In a new interview with economist Noah Smith, Buterin says that in the medium term, he thinks crypto assets will become about as volatile as gold or the stock market, moving away from the big bubble and crash phases of the past.
Saudi Central Bank Taps Mohsen AlZahrani to Lead Virtual Assets Program
The Saudi Central Bank has appointed Mohsen AlZahrani as the head of its virtual assets and central bank digital currency program, which could see the Gulf state getting more into crypto. AlZahrani was a former managing director for consultancy firm Accenture, Bloomberg reported Sunday (Sept. 4). He’ll now be reporting...
FTC Fines Credit Karma $3M for False Pre-Approvals
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it has ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay a $3 million penalty for telling consumers they were pre-approved for credit cards for which they were not actually qualified. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the funds will be given to...
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says He Knew That Bull Market Would End
In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin claims that he knew that the cryptocurrency bull market would eventually come to an end. Many people thought that high prices were the “new normal,” but Buterin knew that the bubble would pop. Buterin claims that the...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $102,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A crypto whale just transferred 64,000 Ethereum (ETH) worth over a hundred million dollars to an unknown wallet. According to blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed crypto holder transferred $102,134,766 worth of ETH to an unknown address that still holds the transferred assets at time of writing. Ethereum network...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Price Crashes Like Terra’s (LUNA) Are Good for Crypto – Here’s Why
The creator of Ethereum (ETH), Vitalik Buterin, is suggesting that a decline in the prices of crypto assets has benefits. Buterin says in an interview with former Bloomberg Opinion columnist Noah Smith that the fall in prices is “good” at exposing weaknesses. “I do think that price drops...
