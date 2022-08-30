Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Classic Car Cruise-In Benefits Harborcreek Volunteer Fire Department
There were plenty of classic cars to check out Sunday afternoon at the Harborcreek Volunteer Fire Department on Buffalo Road. The department held a classic car cruise in for all car enthusiasts. This was the eight year for the event. There was a five dollar registration fee for all who...
State Police Make 3 DUI Arrests at Checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police arrested 3 people for driving under the influence at a checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County, on Saturday night. Troopers did not disclose the exact location but said roving patrols were also used. Out of the 70 drivers contacted, one was arrested for DUI alcohol, and...
Georgia investigators seek testimony from a leader of 'Black Voices for Trump' before special grand jury
Investigators probing efforts to meddle with the 2020 election results in Georgia are seeking testimony from Harrison Floyd, a leader with the organization Black Voices for Trump, about his alleged role in a plot to pressure a Georgia election worker to falsely admit election fraud. Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
Wind Turbine Blades Being Stored in Harborcreek
If you've driven East on the I-90 towards Buffalo, you've likely seen the large wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other near Exit 32. Each blade is 244 feet long and weighs 26 tons, and they arrived on a cargo ships back in May. Earlier today, crews were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Mexico governor directs $10 million for new abortion clinic near Texas border
New Mexico plans to build a new abortion clinic near the Texas border, anticipating that more abortion seekers from surrounding states where the procedure is banned will travel there for care. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, signed an executive order on Wednesday directing that $10 million from...
2 Dead in Mill Fire as California wildfires grow and evacuations are ordered
As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires are growing and some residents have been told to leave, officials say. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size since Friday and has burned through an estimated 4,254 acres with 25% containment, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning.
Michigan's constitutional amendment seeking to enshrine abortion rights blocked from November ballot
A citizen-initiative ballot measure seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution was blocked Wednesday from being certified for the November ballot. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Wednesday deadlocked on a party line 2-2 vote whether to certify the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative to the November ballot, throwing its future into uncertainty.
He joked about winning the lottery. Then he won over $200,000
A Virginia man's quip about winning the lottery turned out to be a lot more than just a joke. Charles Smith, a resident of Newport News, was saying goodbye to his wife before a trip when he joked, "I'll call you when I win the lottery," according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.
