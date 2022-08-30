ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

erienewsnow.com

Wind Turbine Blades Being Stored in Harborcreek

If you've driven East on the I-90 towards Buffalo, you've likely seen the large wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other near Exit 32. Each blade is 244 feet long and weighs 26 tons, and they arrived on a cargo ships back in May. Earlier today, crews were...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Michigan's constitutional amendment seeking to enshrine abortion rights blocked from November ballot

A citizen-initiative ballot measure seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution was blocked Wednesday from being certified for the November ballot. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Wednesday deadlocked on a party line 2-2 vote whether to certify the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative to the November ballot, throwing its future into uncertainty.
MICHIGAN STATE
erienewsnow.com

He joked about winning the lottery. Then he won over $200,000

A Virginia man's quip about winning the lottery turned out to be a lot more than just a joke. Charles Smith, a resident of Newport News, was saying goodbye to his wife before a trip when he joked, "I'll call you when I win the lottery," according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

