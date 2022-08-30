Read full article on original website
Rhonda Sesker
5d ago
So tired of officials calling this a mental health problem. 95% of this is drug addiction. its a slam to people with TRUE mental health issues!
Hanz2020
5d ago
"The killings coincide with a push in Oregon for tighter gun regulations, with an initiative on the ballot." Yes, indeed, they sure do "coincide". What an amazing coincidence.
Readers respond: Send message with vote on gun measure
It is nearly time for Oregon voters to send a message only they can send. Congress passed their bill, but that’s not the same. They are politicians. Politicians have agendas. Oregon voters express collective wisdom and common values. Oregon voters express morality. What Oregon voters say cannot be dismissed. There is weight and substance. When Oregon voters speak, questions are answered clearly.
These are the Oregon counties with the most seniors
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
focushillsboro.com
Will The Anti-Gun Initiative On Oregon’s Fall Ballot Stop The Bend Shooting?
The Bend grocery shop shooting is the latest random public murder by angry, dissatisfied individuals. In 2022, it’s Oregon’s second. This November, Oregon voters can tighten gun regulations to prevent future tragedies. Unknown if Measure 114’s provisions would have stopped the shooter. Even if the law had prevented...
ijpr.org
Hard to say if a gun measure on Oregon's fall ballot would have prevented Bend shooting
Measure 114 calls for a completed background check, completion of a gun safety course and a ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Would it have prevented last weekend's tragedy at a supermarket in Bend?. The shooting at a Bend grocery store this weekend is just the latest...
Chronicle
Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting
Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/2 – Jackson County Sheriff Illegal Grow Bust on Carberry Creek, Rum Creek Fire Update
AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until further notice. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
KTVZ
State resources sent to fast-growing wildfire in remote NE Oregon as others grow around state
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon...
beachconnection.net
One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why
(Seaside, Oregon) – Without a doubt, it was the most amaze-balls sunset I had ever encountered, and I've photographed hundreds of them over the last two decades and a half on the Oregon coast (thousands, if you count all the bracketed shots). This unforgettable sight grew out of an odd hole in the sky during a particularly surprising sunset – you did not expect this at all, as conditions had become fairly cloudy. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon
Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
kezi.com
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Use The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map to track updates; Oregon governor invokes emergency conflagration act
Labor Day weekend saw an uptick in Oregon wildfire activity. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map helps you track fire activity through the state and the Northwest. Find it here. Click on the name of the fire in the table below the map to get a close-up view. Here are some...
Inflation has Oregon voters on edge about their finances as election nears
Inflation is far and away Oregonians’ top concern as the general election approaches, new polling finds, as voters remain acutely concerned about their own finances. A quarter of likely Oregon voters in a new poll by DHM Research listed cost of living as the biggest consideration in their choice for governor. That ranked far above other hot-button issues, among them homelessness (13%), crime (11%), abortion and climate change (10% apiece).
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Discussion of Oregon Measure 114 increases after Bend Safeway shooting
Measure 114 — a citizen-initiated proposal aims to change how one can buy a gun — will be on the ballot this November. If it’s passed by voters, changes would include:. Banning ammunition magazines that carry more than 10 rounds. Require people to apply for a permit...
focushillsboro.com
Why Is Inflation Making Oregon Residents Worried About Their Money As The Election Draws Near?
According to findings from a recent study, Oregon voters continue to be extremely anxious about their own financial situations, and inflation is by far and away their top concern as the general election draws closer. A recent study conducted by DHM Research found that one in four people who are...
KATU.com
Key differences in Oregon governor candidates' approach to public safety
SALEM, Ore. — When it comes to electoral campaigns, public safety is not a new talking point, but it's one that is growing in popularity this election. On Aug. 23, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visited the Portland-metro area and hosted a "Roundtable on Public Safety," featuring Republican candidates for Oregon's three open congressional seats.
Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze
About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
Bill Monroe: Take it from this typewriter biologist, there’s plenty of good Oregon fishing out there
For nearly five decades I’ve owed a debt of gratitude to my college adviser in Oregon State University’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife. He asked a question that changed my life forever. “When do you want to take organic chemistry?”. Huh? Memorize bundles of capital letters and hexagons...
How leaders in a small Oregon town positioned themselves for an Amazon ‘windfall’
This special report from The Oregonian/OregonLive examines what happens when one of the world's biggest companies lands in one of Oregon's smallest communities. Internet data centers bring big economic upside, but they come with costs — often amplified by tax breaks. Read the second installment on Tuesday. When one...
U.S. life expectancy drops again; here’s how Oregon ranks among the states
expectancy declined in the U.S. for the second-consecutive year, according to the latest National Vital Statistics Reports released by the CDC in August.
KTVZ
Deschutes, Lane County rescuers come to aid of Minnesota pair who got lost twice hiking near South Sister
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members came to the aid of two Minnesota residents who got lost twice while hiking near the South Sisters Climbers Trail in Lane County, one falling 30 feet and injuring her knee. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday,...
