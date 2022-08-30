Read full article on original website
Related
Marigold Hotel renovation continues
PENDLETON — The Marigold Hotel, soon to be the Hotel Pendleton, sports a new external white paint job and renovated interior. “The project should be complete in the March to April time frame,” General Manager Donald Williams said. “The community has been very welcoming. A gentleman from the city tree committee came by recently to comment on the great paint job.”
focushillsboro.com
How DId A Small Oregon Town’s Leaders Prepared Themselves For An Amazon Windfall?
When a tech giant opened up shop in one of Oregon’s tiniest counties, it resorted to a modest fiber-optic supplier to link its data centers to the internet. The obscure nonprofit was created to connect Morrow County schools and hospitals to the internet. It suddenly started serving Amazon. Amazon...
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
hereisoregon.com
The youngest women’s World Elk Calling Champ is a 12-year-old from La Grande
Elk sounds vary from grunts, screams and coos to something like an excited chimpanzee – a sound human elk callers refer to as “chuckling.” None of it sounds like something that would emanate from a 12-year-old girl. But the new, youngest ever Women’s World Elk Calling Champion is Ella Lees, a middle schooler from La Grande.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?
We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 30, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bridge over the Umatilla River moves forward
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners will consider entering into a memorandum of understanding at its meeting next week with the cities of Hermiston and Umatilla. The MOU declares that West Punkin Center Road is the best option for building a new bridge over the Umatilla River that would connect to Interstate 82.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: Don’t miss these scenes from Walla Walla County fair 2022!
The Union-Bulletin's photographer Greg Lehman captures the fun, food and festivities of this year's fair in this gallery of photos. Events at Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days continue through Sunday.
nbcrightnow.com
Crews to pave State Route 125 in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Transportation will pave sections of State Route 125 in Walla Walla starting September 6. Crews will start on the south end and work north until the Dalles and Military Road intersection. The pave work is meant to extend the roadway’s...
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVAL
Two Rivers Correctional Institution reports in-custody death
UMATILLA, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections says on August 31, adult in custody, Billy Bentley died. Bentley was 68 years old. Bentley was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, he initially entered DOC custody in August 2009, from Multnomah County, with an earliest release date of July 31, 2031.
They’re cutting down trees along Gway. What’s coming next to Richland?
Cedar and Sage Homes is the developer for the project
Project aims to boost water supply for Umatilla County farms, more
ECHO — Umatilla County has hired a consultant on the $17 million project to take more water from the Columbia River to help local farmers while providing a ready water source for economic and environmental benefits. Westland Irrigation District Manager Curtis Engbretson said the Ordnance Regional Water Supply and...
Tri-Cities judge awarded $44K after domestic assault trial. His legal troubles may not be over
He was presiding over criminal cases on his first day back.
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick
#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
Former HAPO employee accused of stealing $75,460 from credit union’s ATM
RICHLAND, Wash. – A former employee of HAPO Community Credit Union is facing a first-degree theft charge for allegedly taking more than $75,000 in cash from ATM machines that she was in charge of monitoring. In a document filed by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller, 40-year-old Meaghan Brooks is accused of first-degree theft for a major economic offense with...
Update | Kennewick murder victim ‘lived in fear’ of 73-year-old husband’s growing paranoia
He’s suspected of killing his wife at their home.
Former Benton sheriff clears legal hurdle, but fallout after his recall could cost millions
Both of the legal issues have ties to the employee mistreatment claims.
Comments / 1