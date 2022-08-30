ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Marigold Hotel renovation continues

PENDLETON — The Marigold Hotel, soon to be the Hotel Pendleton, sports a new external white paint job and renovated interior. “The project should be complete in the March to April time frame,” General Manager Donald Williams said. “The community has been very welcoming. A gentleman from the city tree committee came by recently to comment on the great paint job.”
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities

Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
The youngest women’s World Elk Calling Champ is a 12-year-old from La Grande

Elk sounds vary from grunts, screams and coos to something like an excited chimpanzee – a sound human elk callers refer to as “chuckling.” None of it sounds like something that would emanate from a 12-year-old girl. But the new, youngest ever Women’s World Elk Calling Champion is Ella Lees, a middle schooler from La Grande.
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished

YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire

Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?

We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
Bridge over the Umatilla River moves forward

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners will consider entering into a memorandum of understanding at its meeting next week with the cities of Hermiston and Umatilla. The MOU declares that West Punkin Center Road is the best option for building a new bridge over the Umatilla River that would connect to Interstate 82.
Crews to pave State Route 125 in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Transportation will pave sections of State Route 125 in Walla Walla starting September 6. Crews will start on the south end and work north until the Dalles and Military Road intersection. The pave work is meant to extend the roadway’s...
Two Rivers Correctional Institution reports in-custody death

UMATILLA, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections says on August 31, adult in custody, Billy Bentley died. Bentley was 68 years old. Bentley was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, he initially entered DOC custody in August 2009, from Multnomah County, with an earliest release date of July 31, 2031.
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick

#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
Former HAPO employee accused of stealing $75,460 from credit union’s ATM

RICHLAND, Wash. – A former employee of HAPO Community Credit Union is facing a first-degree theft charge for allegedly taking more than $75,000 in cash from ATM machines that she was in charge of monitoring. In a document filed by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller, 40-year-old Meaghan Brooks is accused of first-degree theft for a major economic offense with...
