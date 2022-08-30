ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Cheyenne in store for hot Labor Day holiday weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Enjoy today’s temps in the mid-80s, because hotter weather is on the way for Cheyenne. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is forecasting a bright and sunny Saturday with a high near 86. Winds will come from the south-southeast at 10–15 mph. Clear skies will prevail into the overnight period as the low drops to around 53.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Cheyenne East dominates NCHS in Casper on Friday night

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs welcomed Cheyenne East on their home field on Friday evening in Casper. After pummeling Laramie last week 40–0, NC found itself struggling against East, which was able to score during its first possession of the game. NC ended up...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne weekend events (9/2/22–9/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne has a packed weekend of events for Labor Day!. The Laramie County Library is calling all gamers today from 3 to 5 p.m. for Gamers Unite: Super Smash Bros. This event is free and brings gamers together for a classic game. To register, follow the link here.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming football survives double-overtime scare against Tulsa in home opener

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys excelled in all three phases of Saturday’s home opener against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Wyoming scored a defensive touchdown, blocked a punt for a touchdown and scored two offensive touchdowns plus place-kicker John Hoyland made a career-long 55-yard field goal and tied a career high with four made field goals, including the game winner in the second overtime as Wyoming captured a 40–37 double overtime thriller.
TULSA, OK
capcity.news

Capitol Avenue Bronze Project to install 6 new statues in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project announced today, Sept. 2, that it would be installing six new statues in downtown Cheyenne on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The new statues showcase both historic figures and representations of marine and wildlife. In a release, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “As Labor...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Another Sunny Day#Thunderstorms#Sunny Skies#West Southwest#Residents#East Northeast
capcity.news

Wyoming Wave Studios brings venue for local musicians to hone craft to downtown Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A recently established, behind-the-scenes hotspot of Wyoming’s music scene takes some looking around to find. If you’re let into the coded front door of Wyoming Wave Studios on 1719 Central Ave. in downtown Cheyenne — located in the same building as the Paris West restaurant and what will become The Downtowner at the former Central Plaza Hotel — you’ll often find mulling about co-owners Devante Anderson and Jacob Hrasky, musical collaborators and business partners that just want to see the local music scene (and their own careers) grow.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/2/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This past weekend was about anniversaries and history for Judy and me. Forty years ago, Judy and I were married in Laramie while students at UW. In celebration of the many years we’ve spent together, on Sunday, we had brunch at Little America and sat at the same table we did 40 years ago. I love that we are still friends and I look forward to spending the next couple of decades we hopefully have together. I was also blessed to hold my grandson for the first time. Another important milestone I crossed in August was seeing 40 years in the bicycle business. Cheyenne has been great to us and our business. It was truly a great weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Darrell Mike Dotson: Aggravated robbery,...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (8/27/22–9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy