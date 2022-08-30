Read full article on original website
Fentanyl, gun found during investigation into stolen vehicles
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man is facing felony charges after Benton County deputies recovered what they believe to be more than 200 grams of fentanyl and a gun. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media that deputies have been patrolling Tri-City Heights due to a large number of stolen vehicles being found there.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside man charged with assault in Mabton drive-by shooting that left two wounded
A Sunnyside man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he fired at four people, wounding two of them in a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors charged Luis Alfonso Mendoza-Zamora, 25, with four counts of first-degree assault and a single count of drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Aug. 21 incident.
ifiberone.com
DUI suspect in fiery crash west of Moses Lake charged with assaulting law enforcement
MOSES LAKE — A suspected drunk driver reportedly involved in a hit-and-run in Moses Lake before crashing his Jeep along Interstate 90, causing the SUV to catch fire, is also accused of assaulting law enforcement. Michael T. Ryan, 41, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with third-degree assault...
nbcrightnow.com
610KONA
Benton Deputies Bust Drug Suspect, Car Thieves, and More
Due to a rash of incidents, emphasis patrols have been conducted by Benton County Deputies in the Reata area, as well as Tri-City Heights, which is the neighborhood east of Vista Elementary, and north of Canal. It's paid off. Deputies bust drug and car theft suspects. In the Reata area,...
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick
#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
Arrest Warrant Issued in Yakima Fatal Hit-and-Run
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old Yakima man for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run crash of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding her bike with a group of other riders in the 11000 block of Summitview Road. A charge has been filed in Yakima County...
nbcrightnow.com
Nationwide warrant ordered for suspected hit-and-run driver
YAKIMA, Wash. - A nationwide warrant has been released for the suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker from June 12. Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic has named 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas as the suspected driver. His bail has been set at $250,000. Should Vargas be found, he will...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD searching for lost toddler's home
UPDATE 6:17 A.M. - The toddler's parents have been found. KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department found a toddler near west 12th Avenue and south Kellogg Street around 3:30 this morning and are trying to find its parents. The toddler is between two or three-years-old old and two and...
Tri-Cities judge awarded $44K after domestic assault trial. His legal troubles may not be over
He was presiding over criminal cases on his first day back.
KHQ Right Now
I-90 reopened after deadly crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - All lanes of eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake were reopened Sunday afternoon after a deadly crash closed the road overnight, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). Two men died in the crash, after the driver of a pickup truck was driving westbound in one of...
nbcrightnow.com
Former mobile ATM manager charged with stealing $75K
RICHLAND, Wash. - A former Richland credit union employee has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an ATM, according to Richland Police Department Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Suspicious activity was noticed at a HAPO Credit Union in October 2021. It wasn't until January 2022 that RPD was...
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla Prison Inmate Dies
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Billy Bentley, died the evening of Aug. 31. Bentley was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away at a local hospital. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
Fatal collision on I-90 near Moses Lake
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Grant County. According to WSP, the crash happened Saturday evening on I-90 near mile post 190. Occurring one mile west of the Adams County line and eleven miles east of Moses Lake. Officials say a stretch...
Yakima Herald Republic
Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker
Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man arrested on multiple charges, suffered apparent mental health crisis
UMATILLA COUNTY – A Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputy arrested a man at an elk camp on the 030 spur of Forest Service Road 5309 on Sunday. It was reported to 911 that Michael Poledna, 20, had suffered a mental health crisis at the camp. Two of the hunters...
Yakima Man Shot on North 1st Street Wednesday
Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported Wednesday morning in the 300 block of North 1st Street. When officers arrived at about 7:30 am they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man, who has not been identified was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition but police say the man is expected to survive.
Yakima detectives investigate shooting that left victim in critical condition
YAKIMA, Wash. — Detectives from the City of Yakima are looking into a reported shooting that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition on Wednesday morning. According to a release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched for reports of a gunshot victim who was located on the 300-block of N 1st St in Yakima at 7:30 a.m. on August 31, 2022.
northeastoregonnow.com
Two Hermiston Men Face Charges Following Assault at Soccer Game
Two Hermiston men face charges after allegedly assaulting two people at a soccer game at Sandstone Middle School. The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 28, during an adult soccer game at the school. According to Elkhorn Media Group, Andres Chales Lorenzo, 29, and Rufino Ramirez, 19, have been charged with riot along with third-degree felony assault and possession of forged documents.
KEPR
Dozens of firefighters battle shop fire
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of firefighters responded to a shop fire Saturday morning in Benton County. Fire crews with Benton County Fire District #1 said a shop was fully engulfed in flames off Badger Canyon Road. Fighters contained the fire with the help of Benton County Fire District...
