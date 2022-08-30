ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside man charged with assault in Mabton drive-by shooting that left two wounded

A Sunnyside man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he fired at four people, wounding two of them in a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors charged Luis Alfonso Mendoza-Zamora, 25, with four counts of first-degree assault and a single count of drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Aug. 21 incident.
MABTON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deputies recover 200 grams of fentanyl

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted person after patrolling for stolen vehicles and talking with citizens. After serving a search warrant, deputies recovered 200 grams of fentanyl and a gun. The man is being held on felony charges.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Benton Deputies Bust Drug Suspect, Car Thieves, and More

Due to a rash of incidents, emphasis patrols have been conducted by Benton County Deputies in the Reata area, as well as Tri-City Heights, which is the neighborhood east of Vista Elementary, and north of Canal. It's paid off. Deputies bust drug and car theft suspects. In the Reata area,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick

#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
KENNEWICK, WA
92.9 The Bull

Arrest Warrant Issued in Yakima Fatal Hit-and-Run

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old Yakima man for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run crash of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding her bike with a group of other riders in the 11000 block of Summitview Road. A charge has been filed in Yakima County...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Nationwide warrant ordered for suspected hit-and-run driver

YAKIMA, Wash. - A nationwide warrant has been released for the suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker from June 12. Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic has named 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas as the suspected driver. His bail has been set at $250,000. Should Vargas be found, he will...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD searching for lost toddler's home

UPDATE 6:17 A.M. - The toddler's parents have been found. KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department found a toddler near west 12th Avenue and south Kellogg Street around 3:30 this morning and are trying to find its parents. The toddler is between two or three-years-old old and two and...
KENNEWICK, WA
KHQ Right Now

I-90 reopened after deadly crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - All lanes of eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake were reopened Sunday afternoon after a deadly crash closed the road overnight, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). Two men died in the crash, after the driver of a pickup truck was driving westbound in one of...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Former mobile ATM manager charged with stealing $75K

RICHLAND, Wash. - A former Richland credit union employee has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an ATM, according to Richland Police Department Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Suspicious activity was noticed at a HAPO Credit Union in October 2021. It wasn't until January 2022 that RPD was...
RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Umatilla Prison Inmate Dies

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Billy Bentley, died the evening of Aug. 31. Bentley was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away at a local hospital. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
UMATILLA, OR
KREM2

Fatal collision on I-90 near Moses Lake

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Grant County. According to WSP, the crash happened Saturday evening on I-90 near mile post 190. Occurring one mile west of the Adams County line and eleven miles east of Moses Lake. Officials say a stretch...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker

Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Shot on North 1st Street Wednesday

Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported Wednesday morning in the 300 block of North 1st Street. When officers arrived at about 7:30 am they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man, who has not been identified was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition but police say the man is expected to survive.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima detectives investigate shooting that left victim in critical condition

YAKIMA, Wash. — Detectives from the City of Yakima are looking into a reported shooting that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition on Wednesday morning. According to a release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched for reports of a gunshot victim who was located on the 300-block of N 1st St in Yakima at 7:30 a.m. on August 31, 2022.
YAKIMA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Two Hermiston Men Face Charges Following Assault at Soccer Game

Two Hermiston men face charges after allegedly assaulting two people at a soccer game at Sandstone Middle School. The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 28, during an adult soccer game at the school. According to Elkhorn Media Group, Andres Chales Lorenzo, 29, and Rufino Ramirez, 19, have been charged with riot along with third-degree felony assault and possession of forged documents.
HERMISTON, OR
KEPR

Dozens of firefighters battle shop fire

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of firefighters responded to a shop fire Saturday morning in Benton County. Fire crews with Benton County Fire District #1 said a shop was fully engulfed in flames off Badger Canyon Road. Fighters contained the fire with the help of Benton County Fire District...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

