Woman fatally shot in altercation

A woman is dead after a shooting at a mobile home park in Robbins on Saturday. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Sunset Place. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields told Sandhills Sentinel on the scene the woman was knocking on the doors of several homes in the mobile home park. A physical altercation took place between the woman and a person at one of the homes, and then she was shot by another resident. Laura Hernandez, 23, of Robbins, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROBBINS, NC
cbs17

1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Asking questions about death of Wake County Deputy Byrd

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis and Senate candidate Ted Budd sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security for more information on the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Five days later, brothers Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo were taken into custody and...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC

Mebane, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced a $200 million investment to bring internet to North Carolinians in need. More than a million people in North Carolina don't have access to high speed internet, and the investment would fund 69 counties -- bringing broadband to nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses across the state. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 arrested for cocaine, $100K+ in cash: Halifax County deputies

HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Halifax County was arrested on Thursday for possessing drugs and more than $100,000 in cash, deputies say. On Thursday around 7 a.m., narcotics agents with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they executed a search warrant at the residence of Joey Lamont Lynch, 43, of Hollister.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Four arrested on drug charges after deputies search home

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of four individuals following a search in the Robbins area. On Sept. 1, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Rushwood Road. During the investigation, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills,...
ROBBINS, NC
WRAL News

Person found dead in Durham County

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...

