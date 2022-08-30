Read full article on original website
Woman fatally shot in altercation
A woman is dead after a shooting at a mobile home park in Robbins on Saturday. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Sunset Place. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields told Sandhills Sentinel on the scene the woman was knocking on the doors of several homes in the mobile home park. A physical altercation took place between the woman and a person at one of the homes, and then she was shot by another resident. Laura Hernandez, 23, of Robbins, was pronounced dead at the scene.
cbs17
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
Victim identified in fatal Durham shooting. Police are now looking for suspect’s car.
Durham police say they are searching for a metallic gray sedan believed to be the the suspect’s car.
WXII 12
Asking questions about death of Wake County Deputy Byrd
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis and Senate candidate Ted Budd sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security for more information on the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Five days later, brothers Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo were taken into custody and...
'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC
Mebane, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced a $200 million investment to bring internet to North Carolinians in need. More than a million people in North Carolina don't have access to high speed internet, and the investment would fund 69 counties -- bringing broadband to nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses across the state. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
cbs17
Stray gunfire near Knightdale leads to proposed changes for Wake County backyard target shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
Huge police presence after woman found shot in Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a late-night shooting around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police found a woman who had been shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. A long line of at least a dozen police vehicles could be seen up and down the neighborhood road, while people stood in their yards watching.
Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release. The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon. The suspect took off with...
cbs17
1 arrested for cocaine, $100K+ in cash: Halifax County deputies
HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Halifax County was arrested on Thursday for possessing drugs and more than $100,000 in cash, deputies say. On Thursday around 7 a.m., narcotics agents with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they executed a search warrant at the residence of Joey Lamont Lynch, 43, of Hollister.
Apex man killed in stabbing at Atlantic Beach: police
A road trip to the coast turned fatal for an Apex man who was stabbed in the driveway of an Atlantic Beach home on Monday.
SBI investigating 2001 Richmond County homicide case
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County homicide that has gone unsolved for 21 years is one of 25 cases highlighted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation’s Cold Case Investigation Team. The case involves the death of a woman who was reported missing in Lee County and found dead...
sandhillssentinel.com
Four arrested on drug charges after deputies search home
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of four individuals following a search in the Robbins area. On Sept. 1, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Rushwood Road. During the investigation, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills,...
Person found dead in Durham County
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
Kenly votes 3-2 to terminate the contract of town manager at center of independent investigation
"Sometimes "things just don't fit well:" The Town of Kenly voted 3-2 to terminate the contract of Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones. It comes in the wake of the resignation of the entire police force and a subsequent investigation.
cbs17
Mid-August Durham head-on collision turns fatal after man succumbs to injuries, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department confirmed Tuesday a man involved in a mid-August head-on collision on Interstate 85 has died of his injuries as of Friday. Christopher Beazley, 43, and Brayan Josue Amador-Alonso, 24, were involved in the head-on collision just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 14. Police said Beazley was struck by Amador-Alonso.
cbs17
Lee County father arrested after toddler, 5-year-old accidentally given THC candy
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County father faces charges after his drug-laced candy was given to his two young children by their unknowing grandmother, sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies said Thursday that the 2- and 5-year-old were taken for treatment by EMS after eating the candy that contained...
cbs17
Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
'Some dogs are dying from it': Vets urge caution for dogs experiencing severe cases of pneumonia
Raleigh, N.C. — There is a mysterious and severe case of pneumonia affecting dogs, and some veterinarians are already seeing it in Raleigh. It’s impacting how vets are accepting new dogs for boarding. Doctors are still trying to figure out what it is. At Care First Animal Hospital...
cbs17
Durham County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man found
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Durham Monday night. On Monday at approximately 9:30 p.m., detectives from the sheriff’s office were called to the 1200 block of Junction Road to conduct a death investigation.
Have you seen this girl? Greensboro teen with cognitive disabilities missing since Wednesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities who has been missing since Wednesday. Greensboro police said Miracle Graves was last seen at home with her mother on Beckford Drive. Officers said she is between 5' 3'' tall to 5' 4'' tall, weighing around...
