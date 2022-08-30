Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Southern Idaho man With 12 DUIs Gets Life Sentence, With Possibility of Parole After 13 Years
BOISE - A 54-year-old man will serve at least 13 years in prison and up to life imprisonment after being sentenced for his 12th lifetime DUI. According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Kent Sams was serving parole for two prior felony DUI charges when he was called in after passing out in the flowerbeds outside an Idaho State Liquor store in August 2021. Law enforcement was dispatched to the store where they witnessed the Sams stumble into his vehicle. Law enforcement pulled up behind Sams truck as he was beginning to back out of his parking spot. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.259.
Boise business concerned about 'downtown cruise' behavior vandalizing property
BOISE, Idaho — The Delia Dante Gallery has called the Linen District home for three years. The welding and enameling workshop planted its stake at the corner of 14th and Main Street. But the gallery's founder, Delia Dante, quickly learned the intersection has a history. "I thought, 'Oh my...
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years' prison for rape
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April, roughly a year after he resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse. The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment. The sentence would at least deter von Ehlinger from committing another crime while he is incarcerated, Reardon said.
Police arrest Idaho man suspected of attempted murder
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man wanted for attempted murder was arrested by police Thursday, and booked into the Ada County Jail. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon, according to the Ada County Jail. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
boisestatepublicradio.org
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
‘Willful pattern of abusive use of force’: Further details of case against ex-Caldwell police officer
Originally published Sept. 2 on KTVB.COM. Little by little, more information about the FBI’s investigations, and the government case, against a former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley, is becoming available. Earlier this year, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph Hoadley on four felony counts:. - Deprivation of rights under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southwest District Health issues health advisory after cyanobacteria found in Lake Lowell
BOISE, Idaho — Southwest District Health (SWDH) has issued a health advisory for Lake Lowell, citing high concentrations of cyanobacteria in the water. Cyanobacteria produce toxins in the water that are harmful to people, pets and livestock. Those with liver or kidney damage may face an increased risk of illness, and should take extra precautions when recreating in or near the body of water.
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Empty chairs on the statehouse steps represent 353 Idahoans who died from drug overdose
BOISE, Idaho — Empty chairs lined the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday. Each chair represented one Idahoan who has died from drug overdose last year. In total 353 chairs were on display, a visual representation of the 353 Idahoans who died in 2021. “The purpose of today's event...
signalamerican.com
Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’
The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation. Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Be on lookout for attempted murder suspect, Boise County Sheriff asks
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Idaho man who's wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, is suspected of first-degree attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon. A $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
Police Recover 23 Firearms, Narcotics, Ammunition and Cash During Execution of Search Warrant in Caldwell
CALDWELL, ID - During the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the Caldwell Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team worked in conjunction with the Canyon County Sheriffs Office SWAT Team to serve an extremely high-risk search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of East Elgin Street in Caldwell, Idaho.
'The growth isn't gonna stop': Failed bonds concern Idaho school districts
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Vallivue School District and Middleton School District failed to pass bonds on the Aug. 30. ballot; bonds that would have funded new schools. Both school districts called the election results "disappointing." New schools are necessary to keep up with continued growth throughout the Treasure Valley, Vallivue Public Information Officer Joey Palmer said.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho doctor arrested after police say he inappropriately touched people at his job
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A doctor has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching multiple people at his place of work, according to the Boise Police Department and St. Luke’s website. Just after 8 a.m. Monday, the Boise officers arrested Stanley Waters on a warrant for two counts...
KTVB
One dead after shooting outside Nampa restaurant
Nampa Police said one man died after the shooting Thursday night in a parking lot on North Cassia. Officers still at scene early Friday.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Reclaim Idaho keeps close eye on special legislative session
Thursday at 8:00 am lawmakers gathered in the statehouse in Boise and gaveled in a special session of the Idaho legislature. The session was called by Gov. Brad Little, who is the only one who can call a special session, and Little said his goal is to cut taxes and boost education funding. Little pulled together a lot of bipartisan support on a bill that will use some of the state’s $2 billion surplus to give everyone a one-time tax rebate and cut income taxes by more than $150 million.
Post Register
Caldwell police execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant, arrest two linked to Mexican drug cartel
The Caldwell Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team recovered a “large amount of narcotics,” as well as assault weapons and ammunition in a “high-risk search warrant” Tuesday morning, the police department said. According to a news release from Caldwell Police, the...
Comments / 0