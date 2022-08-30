ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks, predictions for Week 1 game

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NaJyP_0hb0Di9900

View the original article to see embedded media.

Clemson helps open the 2022 college football schedule in the annual Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Georgia Tech from Atlanta.

It's an early intra-ACC matchup that should give Clemson an early leg-up in what the team hopes is a bounce back season from a three-loss 2021 outing.

What do the experts think of the matchup between the Yellow Jackets and the Tigers? Let's see what the football index computer predicts for the game.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech football prediction

Clemson opens the 2022 college football schedule against Georgia Tech

College Football Power Index gives Clemson the overwhelming chance of victory, with a 94.3 percent chance of beating the Ramblin' Wreck.

Which leaves Georgia Tech a 5.7 percent shot at upsetting the Tigers.

That runs in line with the bookmakers, who favor Clemson by 22 points at Caesars Sportsbook.

FPI placed Clemson at No. 4 in its initial college football rankings, good for tops in the ACC, and predicts it will win 11.2 games this season.

The index projects that Clemson is 22.8 points better than any team on its schedule on average and has a 57.9 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff again.

Georgia Tech comes in at No. 69 in the football index, third-worst in the ACC, 0.4 points worse than teams on its schedule, and projected to win 3.9 games this season.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football HQ

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 1

The 2022 college football season is finally here and with it, our first look at the official AP top 25 rankings going into the first weekend. Georgia is the defending national champion, winning its first College Football Playoff and the Bulldogs' first overall title since 1980. Last year saw two ...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1

Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
College Football HQ

Georgia vs. Oregon football preview, prediction

College Football Playoff national champion Georgia opens its title defense on Saturday against Pac-12 runner-up Oregon from Atlanta on Saturday. The game will be a reunion of sorts for Dan Lanning, who as coordinator helped engineer Georgia's historic defense a year ago and who now serves as ...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the win

South Carolina used strong special teams and defensive play to record its first win of the season on Saturday night as it defeated Georgia State. Head coach Shane Beamer said his team beat a talented group on Saturday night and was thankful for the atmosphere the fans created. “Certainly, want...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Rankings#American Football#Tigers#Caesars Sportsbook#Fpi#Acc
The Spun

Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"

Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday

Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

West Virginia Coach Furious With Officials After Backyard Brawl

West Virginia had a 31-24 lead over Pitt with five minutes remaining in Thursday's Backyard Brawl. However, that lead quickly disappeared during that stretch. Pitt had a touchdown drive to tie the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. That drive was aided by a questionable targeting call on West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sports

How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5 The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. While Georgia State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5. USC is in much the same boat after finishing their last season at 7-6.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks

The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Virginia Tech game delayed for unbelievable reason

Friday night’s game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion was delayed for an unbelievable reason. The Hokies went into halftime of their game at Old Dominion trailing 10-7. The start of the second half was delayed because Virginia Tech’s coaches apparently got stuck in an elevator as they were traveling up to the press box.
BLACKSBURG, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
704
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy