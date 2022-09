Mayo Clinic Health System is ending labor and delivery services at its hospitals in Barron and Menomonie, Wis. The health system — which has facilities in Southern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin and Northern Iowa — announced in a Sept. 1 news release that those services are transitioning from Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron and Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wis. The transition from Barron to Eau Claire occurred Aug. 26, and the transition from Menomonie to Eau Claire is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.

MENOMONIE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO